The Platform Group AG: 2024/2028 bond with a volume of EUR 30 million successfully placed

Strong appetite for The Platform Group AG's first bond issue

Placement volume limited to EUR 30 million

Early termination of the placement period

Interest rate set at 8.875% p.a.



Düsseldorf, 1 July 2024. Demand for the first corporate bond issue of The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1, “TPG“), a leading software company for platform solutions, has exceeded the Company's expectations. The 2024/2028 corporate bond (ISIN: NO0013256834, WKN A383EW) enjoyed strong appetite from institutional investors in Germany and abroad and was oversubscribed.

As a result of the great demand, the Company accelerated the end of the subscription period to 1 July 2024 and limited the placement volume to EUR 30 million. The offering consisted of a public offering via Deutsche Börse’s subscription functionality and a private placement. The 2024/2028 corporate bond is structured under Norwegian law (Nordic Bond) and has a tenor of four years. The final interest rate was set at 8.875% p.a. at the end of the offer period and will be paid semi-annually in arrears.

All orders up to EUR 3,000 placed via Deutsche Börse's subscription functionality were fully allocated, subscriptions of EUR 4,000 or more were allocated with around 80%. The issue and value date is 11 July 2024, on which date the 2024/2028 bond will be regularly included in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Quotation Board segment). Trading on terms of issue on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is expected to be possible from 2 July 2024. It is also planned to include the bond in the Nordic ABM of the Oslo Stock Exchange within six months of the issue date.



Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO of The Platform Group AG: “The strong appetite from investors in Germany and abroad for our first corporate bond and the significant oversubscription show us that our business model is well perceived and convinces investors. The order books for the bond have now been closed and, given the attractive market opportunities, we have a good chance of shaping 2024 very positively and acquiring good targets in profitable niches.”

The transaction was accompanied by Pareto Securities AS, Frankfurt Branch as lead manager, and bestin.capital GmbH and Lewisfield Deutschland GmbH as financial advisors, Heuking Kühn Lüer Wojtek as legal advisor and CROSS ALLIANCE communication as communications advisors.



The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 22 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 24 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.



