EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover

The Platform Group AG acquires Hood.de platform



16.02.2024 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Platform Group AG acquires Hood.de platform



Düsseldorf, 16 February 2024. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A200QEFA1, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, is pushing ahead its acquisition strategy with the complete takeover of Hood Media GmbH ("Hood").

Founded in 1999, the Cologne-based company Hood with its platform Hood.de is one of the 10 largest marketplaces in Germany with more than 4,900 active retailers in over 20 product categories. Hood will be part of TPG's "Consumer Goods" segment in future.



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “We are pleased that Hood will be part of TPG in the future and that we will gain another 4,900 active retailers. Hood is a platform with a long history. Our objective is to actively evolve Hood.”

The takeover will be financed from TPG's own funds. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The transaction is expected to be closed by the end of February 2024. In the current year, The Platform Group AG plans to acquire 3-8 companies in both the B2B and B2C sectors.



The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 19 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 750 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, sales of EUR 440 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million are expected.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany

corporate.the-platform-group.com