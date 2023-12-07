EQS-News: The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The Platform Group AG opens trading day at Frankfurt Stock Exchange with Bell Ringing Ceremony after successful business combination



Düsseldorf, 07 December 2023. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000ASQEFA1, “TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, will open the trading day on the trading floor of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Monday, 11 December 2023, with the Bell Ringing Ceremony. The ringing of the stock exchange bell by Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG, at the opening of stock exchange trading marks the successful completion of the merger of Platform Group GmbH & Co KG and fashionette AG into a unique, strongly and profitably growing software and platform company.

Dr. Dominik Benner, Chief Executive Officer of The Platform Group AG: “We are proud to have successfully established TPG as a fast-growing technology company on the stock exchange in such a short time. For the 2023 financial year, we expect consolidated pro-forma GMV to grow by EUR 700 million and revenue to increase by 32% to EUR 440 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA to increase by 92% to EUR 20 million. In the coming years, we aim to achieve further significant value growth and expect GMV of around EUR 1 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7% and 10% in the medium term.”

The Bell Ringing Ceremony with the opening of trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by The Platform Group will be broadcast live on the Company's homepage in the Investor Relations section and at Opening Bell: The Platform Group - YouTube on Monday, 11 December 2023, from 09.00 CET.



The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 18 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture trading, machinery trading, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 680 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, revenue of EUR 440 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million are expected.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Reinhard Hetkamp

ir@the-platform-group.com

Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany