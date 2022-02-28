Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. The Platinum Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLAT   TH6329010008

THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(PLAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Platinum Public : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)( Revised)

02/28/2022 | 09:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
28 Feb 2022 21:15:38
Headline
Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)( Revised)
Symbol
PLAT
Source
PLAT
Full Detailed News 
                
                      Financial Statement (F45)
              THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

                                      (In thousands)
Financial Statement
                                    12 Months
                                     Audited
           Ending                  31 December
            Year                2021         2020
  Profit (loss)              (505,626)(Update)    (249,697)
attributable to equity 
holders of the Company *
  EPS (baht)                    (0.18)       (0.09)
                         


Type of report
      Unqualified opinion with an emphasis of matters /Others

Remark

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment 
decision
 
 "The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and
 complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated
 its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company
 Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

                         Signature ___________________________
                                    ( Mr. Pichai Yimjaipoonsup )
                                    Executive Vice President
                         Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Platinum Group pcl published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 14:35:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
09:37aPLATINUM PUBLIC : Financial Performance Yearly (F45) (Audited)( Revised)
PU
07:45aPLATINUM PUBLIC : Notification of Board of Directors' Resolutions on Schedule for 2022 Ann..
PU
07:45aPLATINUM PUBLIC : Appointment of the Company Secretary
PU
02/25Kavango Extends Option To Buy Majority Stake In Botswana Exploration Project
MT
02/25Eurasia Mining Says No Impact of Russia Sanctions on Operations; Shares Surge 31%
MT
02/24SGS Opens Mobile Geochemistry Facility In South Africa
MT
02/24Gold, palladium slip as equities gain after Biden's Russia sanctions
RE
02/24Anglo American Joins Other Mining Giants in Boosting 2021 Distributions After Huge Earn..
MT
02/24Anglo American's FY21 Net Income Soars 310% on Strong Commodities Demand
MT
02/23Palladium hits near 6-month high, gold rises as Ukraine tensions mount
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 923 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
Net income 2020 -250 M -7,69 M -7,69 M
Net Debt 2020 1 629 M 50,1 M 50,1 M
P/E ratio 2020 -27,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 784 M 240 M 240 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,74x
EV / Sales 2020 9,23x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,1%
Chart THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Platinum Group Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Surachai Chotjurangkool Vice Chairman & President
Palakorn Suwanrath Chairman
Satit Termprayoon Senior Vice President-Purchasing & Administration
Somchai Boonnamsiri Independent Director
Chadarat Anantakoon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.05%236
SCENTRE GROUP-3.80%11 385
SHURGARD SELF-STORAGE S.A.-9.57%5 216
VINCOM RETAIL JOINT STOCK COMPANY12.96%3 379
FIRST CAPITAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-2.97%3 155
AEON MALL CO., LTD.-3.78%3 108