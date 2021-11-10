Harris Williams Advises Blacksmith Applications on its Sale to TELUS Corporation

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Blacksmith Applications, a portfolio company of Strattam Capital, on its sale to TELUS Corporation (TSX: T; NYSE: TU; TELUS). Blacksmith Applications is a leading provider of SaaS-based revenue management software for consumer goods manufacturers. The transaction was led by the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“Blacksmith Applications offers a unique portfolio of revenue management software and data and analytics tools to consumer goods manufacturers that allows them to uncover hidden insights to better manage and optimize their trade spend,” said Ryan Costa, a vice president at Harris Williams. “Blacksmith Applications CEO and President Paul Wietecha, CFO Scott Poitevent and the rest of the Blacksmith Applications team have done an amazing job building a mission-critical solution that is relied upon by global manufacturers to inform decision making across billions of dollars in trade spend annually.”

“Our strong momentum in 2021 continues with the sale of Blacksmith Applications to TELUS and highlights our cross-border M&A expertise and relationships with large strategic acquirers,” added Thierry Monjauze, a managing director and the head of the Technology Group at Harris Williams.

Blacksmith Applications is a SaaS company providing revenue management software and intelligence tools to consumer goods manufacturers globally. The company’s trade promotion management, trade promotion optimization and analytics applications address manufacturers’ critical trade spend challenges. Blacksmith Applications’ global, blue-chip customer base includes Tyson, Smucker's, Nestle, Unilever and Kraft Heinz, amongst others. The Blacksmith Applications team is comprised of professionals with decades of CPG experience and stands apart from ordinary solutions not only in the capabilities of its applications but also in its industry knowledge.

Strattam Capital invests in founder-led, independent, B2B software technology companies across North America. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Strattam Capital connects companies with the people, process and scale needed to reach their potential. Strattam Capital believes in aligning with founders before signing, via its Five-Point Plan process, to allow execution with purpose, excitement and efficiency.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

