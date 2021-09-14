Harris Williams : Advises Hunt Valve Company on its Sale to Fairbanks Morse Defense

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Hunt Valve Company (Hunt Valve), a portfolio company of May River Capital, on its sale to Fairbanks Morse Defense (Fairbanks Morse), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (Arcline). Hunt Valve designs and manufactures complex valves and electromechanical actuators that support critical system functions onboard key U.S. Navy platforms. The transaction was led by Chris Rogers, Doug Kinard, Evan Clark, Mike Rohman and Anya Bahros of the Harris Williams Aerospace, Defense & Government Services (ADG) Group and Giles Tucker of the firm’s Industrials Group.

“In partnership with May River Capital, the Hunt Valve team has achieved impressive growth and solidified the company’s position as a leading flow control solutions provider to U.S. Navy ships and submarines,” said Doug Kinard, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Partnering with Fairbanks Morse, the combined platform is well positioned to serve the U.S. Navy for decades to come as it continues to expand and maintain its fleet.”

“Hunt Valve represents another marquee transaction for Harris Williams in the defense maritime sector, where we continue to see strong investor interest for platforms of scale in what is generally a fragmented supply base,” added Chris Rogers, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Demand tailwinds within this market are very positive, and suppliers that can participate in the U.S. Navy’s fleet expansion and modernization are well positioned for long-term growth.”

Hunt Valve brings decades of fluid power engineering innovations and solutions to a wide range of military and industrial customers. It specializes in severe duty valves and complementary engineered components and system solutions for applications that include primary metals, energy, process and U.S. Navy nuclear-powered vessels, including all submarines and carriers in operation as well as the Virginia Class, Columbia Class and Ford Class.

Headquartered in Chicago, May River Capital is a private equity firm focused on investing in lower-middle market industrial growth companies, including precision manufacturing, engineered products and instrumentation, specialized industrial services, and value-added industrial distribution businesses. The firm is investing out of its second institutional fund of approximately $300 million, which was closed in December 2019.

Fairbanks Morse develops and manufactures heavy-duty, medium-speed reciprocating engines that are used primarily in marine and power generation applications. The company has been the original equipment manufacturer of its engines for more than 120 years and has a large installed base for which it supplies aftermarket parts and services. Fairbanks Morse is the principal supplier of diesel engines to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian Coast Guard, with all manufacturing conducted in the company's U.S.-based facility in Beloit, Wisconsin, and parts and services delivered through its network of five service centers strategically located in the U.S. and Canada.

Arcline is a growth-oriented private equity firm that seeks to invest in thriving middle market businesses in high value industries. Arcline’s differentiated investment strategy combines deep business model expertise, proactive thematic research, an unrelenting focus on the upside and a collaborative, management-first approach to value creation. The firm's primary sectors of interest include defense, aerospace, critical infrastructure services, industrial and medical technology, life sciences, and specialty materials. Launched in 2019, Arcline currently has $4.3 billion in cumulative capital commitments.

