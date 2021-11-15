Harris Williams Advises Owen Equipment Company on its Sale to Wynnchurch Capital, Ltd.

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Owen Equipment Company (Owen), a portfolio company of CenterGate Capital (CenterGate), on its sale to Wynnchurch Capital, Ltd. (Wynnchurch). Owen is a leading specialty equipment platform providing critical infrastructure solutions to municipal, utility and commercial customers throughout the Western United States. The transaction was led by Luke Semple, Neha Shah, Trevor Casey and Phil Hart of the Harris Williams Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group.

“With its comprehensive portfolio of highly specialized equipment, Owen is a vital partner with its customers to help safely and reliably operate, maintain and repair critical water, wastewater, utility and other infrastructure,” said Luke Semple, a managing director at Harris Williams. “During its partnership with CenterGate, Owen achieved remarkable growth, expanding into new equipment offerings and geographies.”

“As a market leading platform, Owen is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term tailwinds across the markets it serves,” added Neha Shah, a director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with Owen’s management team and CenterGate, and we look forward to following Owen’s continued success with their new partner.”

Based in Vancouver, Washington, Owen is a leading specialty equipment platform providing critical infrastructure solutions to municipal, utility, and commercial customers throughout the United States. Owen serves as a dealer of new and pre-owned equipment, provides related parts and maintenance services, and maintains a large fleet of rental equipment used for sewer maintenance, hydro/vacuum excavation, street cleaning, specialty drilling, and vegetation management applications.

CenterGate is an Austin, Texas-based private equity firm focused on partnering with lower-middle market companies with the potential to achieve transformational growth through operational and strategic development. CenterGate brings a balance of financial and operational experience and strategic insight to assist management in driving long-term sustainable growth.

Wynnchurch, headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, Illinois, with offices in California, New York, and an affiliate in Canada, was founded in 1999 and is a leading middle market private equity investment firm. Wynnchurch’s strategy is to partner with middle market companies in the United States and Canada that possess the potential for substantial growth and profit improvement. Wynnchurch manages a number of private equity funds with $4.2 billion of committed capital under management and specializes in recapitalizations, growth capital, management buyouts, corporate carve-outs and restructurings.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams EPI Group has significant experience advising market leading providers of technology, services and products across a broad range of sectors. These sectors include energy management; infrastructure services; utility services; testing, inspection, and certification services; environmental services; engineering and construction; power products and technology; and energy technology. For more information on the Group’s experience, please visit the EPI Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115006021/en/