Harris Williams Advises Profile Products on its Sale to New Mountain Capital, LLC

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Profile Products (Profile), a portfolio company of Incline Equity Partners (Incline), on its sale to New Mountain Capital, LLC (New Mountain). Profile is a leading developer and manufacturer of highly engineered specialty agriscience materials that promote environmental sustainability while delivering superior performance for horticulture, erosion control and other specialty applications. The transaction was led by Tim Webb, John Lautemann, Chuck Walter, Matt Crisafi and Nick Kron of the Harris Williams Industrials Group.

“It was a pleasure working with management and Incline on this transaction, and we are excited to see Profile continue to grow and evolve under New Mountain’s ownership,” said Tim Webb, a managing director at Harris Williams. “As the industry leader across a range of green solutions, Profile CEO Jim Tanner and team have truly built a best-in-class platform with multiple avenues for growth.”

“Profile’s sale to New Mountain represents another premium transaction for the firm within the specialty materials space,” added John Lautemann, a director at Harris Williams. “With differentiated technologies, a relentless focus on innovation and a longstanding commitment to sustainability, Profile exemplifies the assets we strive to represent in our practice.”

Headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, Profile has developed a portfolio of highly innovative products designed to help its customers generate higher yields, reduce costs and achieve environmentally sustainable outcomes. The company has a long history of innovation that has resulted in the development of differentiated, IP-protected offerings used by customers across multiple end markets including horticulture, infrastructure services, sports fields and others. Profile’s Thermally Refined® wood fiber substrate product, HydraFiber®, has been engineered as a value-added component of horticultural growing media mixes, helping growers improve root development and water retention while offering cost advantages and greater environmental sustainability compared to legacy growing media.

Incline, headquartered in Pittsburgh, is a private equity firm investing in manufacturing, distribution and business services companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 million to $750 million. Incline’s typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

New Mountain is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, credit and net lease real estate funds with over $35 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality leaders in carefully selected “defensive growth” industry sectors and works intensively with management to build the value of these companies.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Industrials Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including advanced manufacturing; building products; chemicals and specialty materials; industrial technology; and packaging. For more information on the firm’s Industrials Group and other recent transactions, visit the Industrials Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

