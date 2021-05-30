Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNC   US6934751057

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Overdraft Fees Fell in the Covid-19 Economy

05/30/2021 | 05:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Allison Prang

Legislators slammed banks last week for the money they made from overdraft fees. It turns out, though, that overdraft revenue fell in 2020 for the first time in six years.

The reasons? With nowhere to go when Covid-19 hit, many people curbed their spending. Stimulus money helped them pad their bank accounts. And banks were also more lenient about waiving the fees.

Financial firms brought in an estimated $31.3 billion in consumer overdraft revenue in 2020, according to financial-data firm Moebs Services Inc., down nearly 10% from the year before. The number of overdraft transactions in 2020 fell to less than 1 billion after topping that mark for about two decades, Moebs found, and the median fee last year was $30.

The decline in overall fees is another example of how Covid-19 changed consumer finance in surprising ways. At the start of the pandemic, U.S. lenders feared a huge surge in delinquencies. But then the government stepped in with expanded unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, and many people were able to save money and pay off debt. Many banks also waived some overdraft fees, especially early in the pandemic.

Fees of all types are important to banks' revenue, especially in a year when low interest rates crimped lending profitability and loan demand was low. More people could start racking up overdraft fees when government stimulus measures end.

Executives at big regional banks talked on recent earnings calls about the drop in service charges, which include overdraft fees, on deposit accounts. At U.S. Bancorp, for example, first-quarter charges fell 23% from the year before. At KeyCorp, they fell 13%. Banking executives said customers had been spending less, had higher deposit balances and benefited from government stimulus.

Before the pandemic, Chris Tiefel of Toledo, Ohio, was overdrawing his checking account at Huntington Bancshares Inc. at least once a month. When the pandemic hit, though, he saved money by spending less on eating out. He hasn't had an overdraft fee since before the pandemic -- and he has enjoyed another benefit, too. "I've lost 20-some-odd pounds and still losing," said Mr. Tiefel, who is 37 years old and works in IT.

At a Senate committee hearing Wednesday with U.S. bank chief executives, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) criticized JPMorgan Chase & Co. for collecting nearly $1.5 billion in overdraft fees in 2020. "You and your colleagues come in today to talk about how you stepped up and took care of customers during a pandemic, and it's a bunch of baloney," Ms. Warren said. CEO Jamie Dimon replied that JPMorgan waived fees upon request for customers who were under stress because of Covid-19.

JPMorgan said it waived more than $400 million in overdraft fees in 2020 and the first quarter of this year, a fact that Mr. Dimon referenced at a House committee hearing the next day. The bank brought in $1.46 billion in overdraft fees last year, down 29% from 2019, according to regulatory filings.

Some banks are introducing products and features that are more lenient on overdrafts. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. said in April that it is launching "Low Cash Mode," which will give virtual-wallet customers at least a day to take care of any overdrafts before they are charged a fee. PNC said it tested the program with almost 20,000 customers and that the group saw a more than 60% decline in overdraft fees.

Fifth Third Bancorp has launched Fifth Third Momentum Banking in some locations, which will give customers more time to make a deposit to avoid an overdraft fee.

Aaron Klein, a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution, said he thinks overdraft revenue will increase once again as stimulus checks run out and banks are less willing to waive the fees. But he said he was "hopeful that some banks are moving away from the product and structuring accounts to treat their consumers more fairly."

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-30-21 0544ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIFTH THIRD BANCORP -0.17% 42.14 Delayed Quote.52.85%
HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INCORPORATED 0.32% 15.86 Delayed Quote.25.57%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. -0.07% 164.24 Delayed Quote.29.25%
THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. 0.29% 194.68 Delayed Quote.30.28%
All news about THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
05:45aOverdraft Fees Fell in the Covid-19 Economy
DJ
05/20PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Executives To Speak At Bernstein Virtual Conference
PR
05/19PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Harris Williams Advises Transaction Data Systems on it..
BU
05/18PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Compass Point Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Se..
MT
05/18PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Feds approve PNC acquisition of BBVA USA
AQ
05/17PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
05/17PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Serv..
MT
05/14PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Receives Regulatory Approval For Acquisition Of BBVA U..
PR
05/14BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA S A  : Fed approves acquisition of BBVA's U.S. b..
RE
05/14PNC Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire BBVA USA
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 137 M - -
Net income 2021 5 083 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 82 711 M 82 711 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 50 403
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 193,98 $
Last Close Price 194,68 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target -0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Stanton Demchak Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ganesh Krishnan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gagan Singh Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.30.28%82 711
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.25%497 176
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION39.85%363 253
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.39%280 144
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.33.11%231 909
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.66%208 827