Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNC   US6934751057

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PNC ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF SENIOR BANK NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 24, 2023

02/11/2022 | 08:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) today announced the redemption on Feb. 24, 2022 of the following Senior Notes issued by PNC Bank, National Association:

  • All outstanding Senior Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Notes due Feb. 24, 2023, in the amount of $500,000,000 (CUSIP 69353RFT0). The securities have a distribution rate of 1.743% and an original scheduled maturity date of Feb. 24, 2023. The redemption price will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid distributions to the redemption date of Feb. 24, 2022.

  • All outstanding Senior Floating Rate Notes due Feb. 24, 2023, in the amount of $1,000,000,000 (CUSIP 69353RFU7). The securities have an original scheduled maturity date of Feb. 24, 2023. The redemption price will be equal to $1,000 per $1,000 in principal amount, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date of Feb. 24, 2022.

Payment of the redemption price will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACTS:                                                                                                                       

MEDIA
Marcey Zwiebel
(412) 762-4550
media.relations@pnc.com

INVESTORS:
Bryan Gill
(412) 768-4143
investor.relations@pnc.com

 

PNC Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnc-announces-redemption-of-senior-bank-notes-due-february-24-2023-301480630.html

SOURCE The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
08:20aPnc announces redemption of senior bank notes due february 24, 2023
PR
02/10PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Bank Regional President Ric DeVore to Retire; Mike Bickers Named ..
PU
02/09Harris Williams Advises Pilot Freight Services on its Pending Sale to A.P. Moller &ndas..
BU
02/03JPMorgan Lifts Price Target for PNC Financial Services to $232.50 From $229.50, Maintai..
MT
02/02Harris Williams Advises Medical Knowledge Group, LLC on its Sale to Novo Holdings A/S
BU
02/01PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Foundation Commits $2 Million To Advance Black Entrepreneurship I..
PU
01/31Harris Williams Advises Ntiva on its Sale to PSP Partners
BU
01/31Harris Williams Advises Alliance Animal Health on its Significant Growth Investment fro..
BU
01/27Harris Williams Advises AST LLC on Its Sale to Recognize Partners
BU
01/27Harris Williams Advises Intermediate Capital Group PLC on its Investment in Travel Chap..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
More recommendations