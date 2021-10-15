PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Form 8-K

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.





The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary, unaudited and based on data available on October 15, 2021. We have reclassified certain prior period amounts to be consistent with the current period presentation, which we believe is more meaningful to readers of our consolidated financial statements. This information speaks only as of the particular date or dates included in the schedules. We do not undertake any obligation to, and disclaim any duty to, correct or update any of the information provided in this Financial Supplement. Our future financial performance is subject to risks and uncertainties as described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings.





BUSINESS

PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services companies in the United States (U.S.) and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PNC has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management, providing many of its products and services nationally. PNC's retail branch network is located primarily in markets across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. PNC also has strategic international offices in four countries outside the U.S.





ACQUISITION OF BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.

On June 1, 2021, PNC acquired BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. (BBVA), a U.S. financial holding company conducting its business operations primarily through its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA. PNC paid $11.5 billion in cash as consideration for the acquisition, and added $82.2 billion of deposits and $60.5 billion of loans to PNC's Consolidated Balance Sheet as a result of the acquisition.





As of October 12, 2021, PNC has converted approximately 2.6 million customers, 9,000 employees and nearly 600 branches across seven states, merging BBVA USA into PNC Bank. PNC's third quarter earnings results reflect the full quarter benefit of BBVA's acquired business operations, and our second quarter results reflect BBVA business operations for the month of June 2021. PNC's balance sheets at both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 include BBVA's balances. Our second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q included additional information on the June 1, 2021 acquisition of BBVA.





DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

On May 15, 2020, PNC completed the sale of its 31.6 million shares of BlackRock, Inc., common and preferred stock through a registered secondary offering. In addition, BlackRock repurchased 2.65 million shares from PNC. The total proceeds from the sale were $14.2 billion in cash, net of $0.2 billion in expenses, and resulted in a gain on sale of $4.3 billion. Additionally, PNC contributed 500,000 BlackRock shares to the PNC Foundation on May 18, 2020. As a result, PNC has divested its entire holding in BlackRock. PNC and its affiliates only hold shares of BlackRock stock in a fiduciary capacity for clients of PNC and its affiliates. Activity for BlackRock for all periods presented on the Consolidated Income Statement have been reclassified to discontinued operations in accordance with Accounting Standard Codification (ASC) 205-20, Presentation of Financial Statements - Discontinued Operations.

















Table 1: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) (a)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 In millions, except per share data 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Interest Income Loans $ 2,437 $ 2,160 $ 1,996 $ 2,074 $ 2,116 $ 6,593 $ 6,853 Investment securities 460 469 421 442 490 1,350 1,599 Other 78 72 66 60 70 216 279 Total interest income 2,975 2,701 2,483 2,576 2,676 8,159 8,731 Interest Expense Deposits 29 30 40 53 74 99 590 Borrowed funds 90 90 95 99 118 275 619 Total interest expense 119 120 135 152 192 374 1,209 Net interest income 2,856 2,581 2,348 2,424 2,484 7,785 7,522 Noninterest Income Asset management 248 239 226 221 215 713 615 Consumer services 496 457 384 387 390 1,337 1,097 Corporate services 842 688 555 650 479 2,085 1,517 Residential mortgage 147 103 105 99 137 355 505 Service charges on deposits 159 131 119 134 119 409 366 Other (b) 449 468 483 293 457 1,400 1,071 Total noninterest income 2,341 2,086 1,872 1,784 1,797 6,299 5,171 Total revenue 5,197 4,667 4,220 4,208 4,281 14,084 12,693 Provision For (Recapture of) Credit Losses (203) 302 (551) (254) 52 (452) 3,429 Noninterest Expense Personnel 1,986 1,640 1,477 1,521 1,410 5,103 4,152 Occupancy 248 217 215 215 205 680 611 Equipment 355 326 293 296 292 974 880 Marketing 103 74 45 64 67 222 172 Other 895 793 544 612 557 2,232 1,774 Total noninterest expense 3,587 3,050 2,574 2,708 2,531 9,211 7,589 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 1,813 1,315 2,197 1,754 1,698 5,325 1,675 Income taxes from continuing operations 323 212 371 298 166 906 128 Net income from continuing operations 1,490 1,103 1,826 1,456 1,532 4,419 1,547 Income from discontinued operations before taxes 5,777 Income taxes from discontinued operations 1,222 Net income from discontinued operations 4,555 Net income 1,490 1,103 1,826 1,456 1,532 4,419 6,102 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 16 12 10 14 13 38 27 Preferred stock dividends (c) 57 48 57 48 63 162 181 Preferred stock discount accretion and

redemptions 1 1 1 1 1 3 3 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,416 $ 1,042 $ 1,758 $ 1,393 $ 1,455 $ 4,216 $ 5,891 Earnings Per Common Share Basic earnings from continuing operations $ 3.31 $ 2.43 $ 4.11 $ 3.26 $ 3.40 $ 9.84 $ 3.11 Basic earnings from discontinued operations 10.61 Total basic earnings $ 3.31 $ 2.43 $ 4.11 $ 3.26 $ 3.40 $ 9.84 $ 13.73 Diluted earnings from continuing operations $ 3.30 $ 2.43 $ 4.10 $ 3.26 $ 3.39 $ 9.83 $ 3.11 Diluted earnings from discontinued operations 10.59 Total diluted earnings $ 3.30 $ 2.43 $ 4.10 $ 3.26 $ 3.39 $ 9.83 $ 13.70 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 426 427 426 425 426 426 427 Diluted 426 427 426 426 426 427 428 Efficiency 69 % 65 % 61 % 64 % 59 % 65 % 60 % Noninterest income to total revenue 45 % 45 % 44 % 42 % 42 % 45 % 41 % Effective tax rate from continuing operations (d) 17.8 % 16.1 % 16.9 % 17.0 % 9.8 % 17.0 % 7.6 %

(a)Results reflect the BBVA acquisition beginning in the month of June 2021.

(b)Includes net gains on sales of securities of $15 million, $10 million, $25 million, $51 million and $32 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Amounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were $50 million and $254 million, respectively.

(c)Dividends are payable quarterly other than Series R and Series S preferred stock, which are payable semiannually. On September 13, 2021, PNC issued 1,500,000 depositary shares of Series T preferred stock with a $1 par value. Beginning on December 15, dividends will be paid on the Series T on a quarterly basis (March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year).

(d)The effective income tax rates are generally lower than the statutory rate due to the relationship of pretax income to tax credits and earnings that are not subject to tax.





Table 2: Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (a)

September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 In millions, except par value 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 8,843 $ 8,724 $ 7,455 $ 7,017 $ 6,629 Interest-earning deposits with banks (b) 75,478 72,447 86,161 85,173 70,959 Loans held for sale (c) 2,121 2,227 1,967 1,597 1,787 Investment securities - available for sale 124,127 125,058 96,799 87,358 89,747 Investment securities - held to maturity 1,479 1,485 1,456 1,441 1,438 Loans (c) 290,230 294,704 237,013 241,928 249,279 Allowance for loan and lease losses (5,355) (5,730) (4,714) (5,361) (5,751) Net loans 284,875 288,974 232,299 236,567 243,528 Equity investments 7,737 7,521 6,386 6,052 4,938 Mortgage servicing rights 1,833 1,793 1,680 1,242 1,113 Goodwill 10,885 10,958 9,317 9,233 9,233 Other (c) 36,137 35,025 30,894 30,999 32,445 Total assets $ 553,515 $ 554,212 $ 474,414 $ 466,679 $ 461,817 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 156,305 $ 154,190 $ 120,641 $ 112,637 $ 107,281 Interest-bearing 292,597 298,693 254,426 252,708 247,798 Total deposits 448,902 452,883 375,067 365,345 355,079 Borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1,500 3,500 5,500 Bank notes and senior debt 22,993 24,408 22,139 24,271 26,839 Subordinated debt 7,074 7,120 6,241 6,403 6,465 Other (c) 3,404 3,285 3,150 3,021 3,306 Total borrowed funds 33,471 34,813 33,030 37,195 42,110 Allowance for unfunded lending related commitments 646 645 507 584 689 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,199 11,186 11,931 9,514 10,629 Total liabilities 497,218 499,527 420,535 412,638 408,507 Equity Preferred stock (d) Common stock - $5 par value Authorized 800 shares, issued 543, 543, 543, 543, and 542 shares 2,713 2,713 2,713 2,713 2,712 Capital surplus 17,453 15,928 15,879 15,884 15,836 Retained earnings 49,541 48,663 48,113 46,848 45,947 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,079 1,463 1,290 2,770 2,997 Common stock held in treasury at cost:120, 118, 118, 119, and 118 shares (14,527) (14,140) (14,146) (14,205) (14,216) Total shareholders' equity 56,259 54,627 53,849 54,010 53,276 Noncontrolling interests 38 58 30 31 34 Total equity 56,297 54,685 53,879 54,041 53,310 Total liabilities and equity $ 553,515 $ 554,212 $ 474,414 $ 466,679 $ 461,817

(a)BBVA balances are included at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021.

(b)Amounts include balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank of $75.1 billion, $71.9 billion, $85.8 billion, $84.9 billion and $70.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

(c)Amounts include assets and liabilities for which PNC has elected the fair value option. Our second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q included, and our third quarter 2021 Form 10-Q will include, additional information regarding these items.

(d)Par value less than $0.5 million at each date.









Table 3: Average Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (a) (b) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 In millions 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Assets Interest-earning assets: Investment securities Securities available for sale Residential mortgage-backed Agency $ 63,163 $ 56,042 $ 45,298 $ 48,036 $ 52,215 $ 54,900 $ 51,453 Non-agency 1,051 1,142 1,236 1,337 1,437 1,142 1,527 Commercial mortgage-backed 6,134 6,465 6,241 6,568 6,927 6,280 6,964 Asset-backed 5,608 5,855 5,304 5,017 5,033 5,590 5,115 U.S. Treasury and government agencies 38,149 32,419 22,309 18,783 18,724 31,017 16,714 Other 4,994 5,107 4,561 4,561 4,723 4,889 4,567 Total securities available for sale 119,099 107,030 84,949 84,302 89,059 103,818 86,340 Securities held to maturity Asset-backed 24 U.S. Treasury and government agencies 807 802 797 793 788 802 783 Other 680 671 650 650 655 667 648 Total securities held to maturity 1,487 1,473 1,447 1,443 1,443 1,469 1,455 Total investment securities 120,586 108,503 86,396 85,745 90,502 105,287 87,795 Loans Commercial and industrial 152,964 137,892 129,996 134,944 139,795 140,368 140,701 Commercial real estate 37,054 31,611 28,598 28,991 29,081 32,452 28,689 Equipment lease financing 6,300 6,332 6,332 6,380 6,771 6,321 6,958 Consumer 57,533 52,575 50,904 52,872 54,692 53,695 56,279 Residential real estate 37,475 27,197 22,305 22,638 22,753 29,048 22,292 Total loans 291,326 255,607 238,135 245,825 253,092 261,884 254,919 Interest-earning deposits with banks (c) 80,274 78,522 85,410 76,374 60,327 81,383 37,582 Other interest-earning assets 9,113 8,079 7,829 8,134 9,752 8,345 10,028 Total interest-earning assets 501,299 450,711 417,770 416,078 413,673 456,899 390,324 Noninterest-earning assets 57,943 53,718 50,450 48,901 48,466 54,065 53,705 Total assets $ 559,242 $ 504,429 $ 468,220 $ 464,979 $ 462,139 $ 510,964 $ 444,029 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits Money market $ 82,911 $ 64,990 $ 59,083 $ 62,621 $ 63,598 $ 69,105 $ 59,426 Demand 106,588 99,091 91,619 88,026 87,226 99,154 80,371 Savings 89,679 87,307 82,926 79,430 77,479 86,662 74,279 Time deposits 19,293 18,048 18,449 19,448 20,248 18,577 21,084 Total interest-bearing deposits 298,471 269,436 252,077 249,525 248,551 273,498 235,160 Borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 265 2,411 4,761 7,196 883 11,051 Bank notes and senior debt 22,573 22,620 22,799 24,022 25,858 22,663 28,040 Subordinated debt 6,787 6,218 5,929 5,936 5,936 6,315 5,935 Other 4,992 5,046 4,057 3,433 4,354 4,701 6,199 Total borrowed funds 34,352 34,149 35,196 38,152 43,344 34,562 51,225 Total interest-bearing liabilities 332,823 303,585 287,273 287,677 291,895 308,060 286,385 Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Noninterest-bearing deposits 155,948 132,283 113,299 109,878 101,931 133,999 90,078 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 15,332 14,755 14,258 14,348 15,341 14,787 16,251 Equity 55,139 53,806 53,390 53,076 52,972 54,118 51,315 Total liabilities and equity $ 559,242 $ 504,429 $ 468,220 $ 464,979 $ 462,139 $ 510,964 $ 444,029





(a)Calculated using average daily balances.

(b)Results reflect the BBVA acquisition beginning in the month of June 2021.

(c)Amounts include average balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland of $80.1 billion, $78.3 billion, $85.2 billion, $76.1 billion and $60.0 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and $81.1 billion and $37.3 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.









Table 4: Details of Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (a) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Average yields/rates (b) Yield on interest-earning assets Investment securities Securities available for sale Residential mortgage-backed Agency 1.41 % 1.61 % 1.72 % 1.81 % 2.03 % 1.56 % 2.31 % Non-agency 8.07 % 7.85 % 7.24 % 7.15 % 7.26 % 7.70 % 7.43 % Commercial mortgage-backed 2.34 % 2.49 % 2.58 % 2.66 % 2.50 % 2.47 % 2.68 % Asset-backed 1.50 % 2.07 % 1.84 % 2.04 % 2.44 % 1.80 % 2.70 % U.S. Treasury and government agencies 1.18 % 1.30 % 1.68 % 1.77 % 1.64 % 1.34 % 1.88 % Other 2.90 % 3.00 % 3.28 % 3.45 % 3.39 % 3.05 % 3.51 % Total securities available for sale 1.51 % 1.73 % 1.95 % 2.05 % 2.16 % 1.70 % 2.43 % Securities held to maturity Asset-backed 2.66 % U.S. Treasury and government agencies 2.88 % 2.86 % 2.83 % 2.88 % 2.86 % 2.86 % 2.85 % Other 4.33 % 3.67 % 4.17 % 4.20 % 4.20 % 4.05 % 4.32 % Total securities held to maturity 3.54 % 3.23 % 3.43 % 3.47 % 3.47 % 3.40 % 3.50 % Total investment securities 1.54 % 1.75 % 1.97 % 2.08 % 2.18 % 1.73 % 2.45 % Loans Commercial and industrial 2.80 % 2.89 % 2.91 % 2.87 % 2.82 % 2.87 % 3.07 % Commercial real estate 3.17 % 2.92 % 2.80 % 2.63 % 2.65 % 2.98 % 3.03 % Equipment lease financing 3.83 % 3.76 % 3.90 % 3.90 % 3.80 % 3.83 % 3.85 % Consumer 4.85 % 4.82 % 4.78 % 4.74 % 4.69 % 4.82 % 4.98 % Residential real estate 3.15 % 3.50 % 3.53 % 3.69 % 3.74 % 3.35 % 3.85 % Total loans 3.32 % 3.38 % 3.38 % 3.35 % 3.32 % 3.36 % 3.58 % Interest-earning deposits with banks 0.16 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.28 % Other interest-earning assets 2.03 % 2.46 % 2.34 % 1.99 % 2.23 % 2.27 % 2.64 % Total yield on interest-earning assets 2.36 % 2.40 % 2.40 % 2.46 % 2.57 % 2.38 % 2.98 % Rate on interest-bearing liabilities Interest-bearing deposits Money market 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.05 % 0.07 % 0.03 % 0.29 % Demand 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.03 % 0.17 % Savings 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.11 % 0.05 % 0.39 % Time deposits 0.12 % 0.20 % 0.32 % 0.41 % 0.58 % 0.21 % 0.91 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.05 % 0.34 % Borrowed funds Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 0.35 % 0.43 % 0.40 % 0.47 % 0.42 % 1.16 % Bank notes and senior debt 0.97 % 0.98 % 1.04 % 1.00 % 1.08 % 1.00 % 1.72 % Subordinated debt 1.28 % 1.35 % 1.43 % 1.38 % 1.51 % 1.35 % 2.05 % Other 0.93 % 0.97 % 1.21 % 1.39 % 1.31 % 1.02 % 1.33 % Total borrowed funds 1.03 % 1.04 % 1.09 % 1.02 % 1.06 % 1.05 % 1.59 % Total rate on interest-bearing liabilities 0.14 % 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.21 % 0.26 % 0.16 % 0.56 % Interest rate spread 2.22 % 2.24 % 2.21 % 2.25 % 2.31 % 2.22 % 2.42 % Benefit from use of noninterest bearing sources (c) 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.15 % Net interest margin 2.27 % 2.29 % 2.27 % 2.32 % 2.39 % 2.28 % 2.57 %





(a)Results reflect the BBVA acquisition beginning in the month of June 2021.

(b)Yields and rates are calculated using the applicable annualized interest income or interest expense divided by the applicable average earning assets or interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the total yield on interest-earning assets minus the total rate on interest-bearing liabilities and includes the benefit from use of noninterest-bearing sources. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating average yields used in the calculation of net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. This adjustment is not permitted under GAAP in the Consolidated Income Statement. The taxable-equivalent adjustments to net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were $22 million, $15 million, $15 million, $17 million and $17 million, respectively. The taxable-equivalent adjustments to net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 were $52 million and $58 million, respectively.

(c)Represents the positive effects of investing noninterest-bearing sources in interest-earning assets.









Table 5: Per Share Related Information (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 In millions, except per share data 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Basic Net income from continuing operations $ 1,490 $ 1,103 $ 1,826 $ 1,456 $ 1,532 $ 4,419 $ 1,547 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 16 12 10 14 13 38 27 Preferred stock dividends 57 48 57 48 63 162 181 Preferred stock discount accretion and redemptions 1 1 1 1 1 3 3 Net income from continuing operations

attributable to common shareholders 1,416 1,042 1,758 1,393 1,455 4,216 1,336 Less: Dividends and undistributed earnings

allocated to nonvested restricted shares 8 5 8 6 8 21 7 Net income from continuing operations

attributable to basic common shareholders $ 1,408 $ 1,037 $ 1,750 $ 1,387 $ 1,447 $ 4,195 $ 1,329 Net income from discontinued operations attributable

to common shareholders $ 4,555 Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to nonvested

restricted shares 22 Net income from discontinued operations attributable

to basic common shareholders $ 4,533 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 426 427 426 425 426 426 427 Basic earnings per common share from

continuing operations (a) $ 3.31 $ 2.43 $ 4.11 $ 3.26 $ 3.40 $ 9.84 $ 3.11 Basic earnings per common share from discontinued

operations (a) $ 10.61 Basic earnings per common share $ 3.31 $ 2.43 $ 4.11 $ 3.26 $ 3.40 $ 9.84 $ 13.73 Diluted Net income from continuing operations

attributable to diluted common shareholder $ 1,408 $ 1,037 $ 1,750 $ 1,387 $ 1,447 $ 4,195 $ 1,329 Net income from discontinued operations attributable

to basic common shareholders $ 4,533 Less: Impact of earnings per share dilution from

discontinued operations 2 Net income from discontinued operations attributable

to diluted common shareholders $ 4,531 Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 426 427 426 425 426 426 427 Dilutive potential common shares 1 1 1 Diluted weighted-average common shares

outstanding 426 427 426 426 426 427 428 Diluted earnings per common share from

continuing operations (a) $ 3.30 $ 2.43 $ 4.10 $ 3.26 $ 3.39 $ 9.83 $ 3.11 Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations (a) $ 10.59 Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.30 $ 2.43 $ 4.10 $ 3.26 $ 3.39 $ 9.83 $ 13.70





(a)Dividends are payable quarterly other than Series R and Series S preferred stock, which are payable semiannually. On September 13, 2021, PNC issued 1,500,000 depositary shares of Series T preferred stock with a $1 par value. Beginning on December 15, dividends will be paid on the Series T on a quarterly basis (March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year).









Table 6: Details of Loans (Unaudited)

September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 In millions 2021 (a) 2021 (a) 2021 2020 2020 Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 152,735 $ 155,300 $ 129,798 $ 132,073 $ 137,187 Commercial real estate 36,195 37,964 28,319 28,716 29,028 Equipment lease financing 6,257 6,376 6,389 6,414 6,479 Total commercial 195,187 199,640 164,506 167,203 172,694 Consumer Residential real estate 38,214 36,846 22,418 22,560 22,886 Home equity 24,479 25,174 23,493 24,088 24,539 Automobile 17,265 17,551 13,584 14,218 14,977 Credit card 6,466 6,528 5,675 6,215 6,303 Education 2,653 2,726 2,842 2,946 3,051 Other consumer 5,966 6,239 4,495 4,698 4,829 Total consumer 95,043 95,064 72,507 74,725 76,585 Total loans $ 290,230 $ 294,704 $ 237,013 $ 241,928 $ 249,279

(a)Includes $55.6 billion of loans at September 30, 2021, $34.7 billion in the commercial portfolio and $20.9 billion in the consumer portfolio, attributable to BBVA. Comparable amounts at June 30, 2021 totaled $60.5 billion, with $38.5 billion and $22.0 billion in the commercial and consumer portfolios, respectively. Our second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q included additional information on the June 1, 2021 acquisition of BBVA.





Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)





Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 Dollars in millions 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Allowance for loan and lease losses Beginning balance $ 5,730 $ 4,714 $ 5,361 $ 5,751 $ 5,928 $ 5,361 $ 2,742 Adoption of ASU 2016-03 (a) 463 Acquisition PCD reserves (59) 1,115 1,056 Gross charge-offs: Commercial and industrial (46) (245) (59) (133) (59) (350) (249) Commercial real estate (1) (28) (5) (1) (1) (34) (1) Equipment lease financing (3) (1) (5) (4) (4) (9) (19) Residential real estate (4) (3) (4) (6) (2) (11) (4) Home equity (2) (7) (7) (11) (12) (16) (31) Automobile (33) (35) (52) (55) (57) (120) (210) Credit card (62) (65) (69) (72) (74) (196) (228) Education (3) (3) (5) (3) (3) (11) (13) Other consumer (52) (41) (37) (42) (35) (130) (110) Total gross charge-offs (206) (428) (243) (327) (247) (877) (865) Recoveries: Commercial and industrial 25 29 14 23 21 68 52 Commercial real estate 2 2 1 3 2 5 6 Equipment lease financing 2 3 3 3 3 8 7 Residential real estate 9 6 5 4 4 20 12 Home equity 25 21 17 17 15 63 44 Automobile 38 41 38 33 31 117 95 Credit card 13 11 12 9 9 36 26 Education 2 2 2 2 2 6 6 Other consumer 9 7 5 4 5 21 14 Total recoveries 125 122 97 98 92 344 262 Net (charge-offs) / recoveries: Commercial and industrial (21) (216) (45) (110) (38) (282) (197) Commercial real estate 1 (26) (4) 2 1 (29) 5 Equipment lease financing (1) 2 (2) (1) (1) (1) (12) Residential real estate 5 3 1 (2) 2 9 8 Home equity 23 14 10 6 3 47 13 Automobile 5 6 (14) (22) (26) (3) (115) Credit card (49) (54) (57) (63) (65) (160) (202) Education (1) (1) (3) (1) (1) (5) (7) Other consumer (43) (34) (32) (38) (30) (109) (96) Total net (charge-offs) (b) (81) (306) (146) (229) (155) (533) (603) Provision for (recapture of) credit losses (c) (229) 206 (502) (164) (23) (525) 3,149 Other (6) 1 1 3 1 (4) Ending balance $ 5,355 $ 5,730 $ 4,714 $ 5,361 $ 5,751 $ 5,355 $ 5,751 Supplemental Information Net charge-offs Commercial net charge-offs $ (21) $ (240) $ (51) $ (109) $ (38) $ (312) $ (204) Consumer net charge-offs (60) (66) (95) (120) (117) (221) (399) Total net charge-offs (b) $ (81) $ (306) $ (146) $ (229) $ (155) $ (533) $ (603) Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.11 % 0.48 % 0.25 % 0.37 % 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.32 % Commercial 0.04 % 0.55 % 0.13 % 0.25 % 0.09 % 0.23 % 0.15 % Consumer 0.25 % 0.33 % 0.53 % 0.63 % 0.60 % 0.36 % 0.68 % Table 7: Change in Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses

(a) Represents the impact of adopting ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses on January 1, 2020, and our transition from an incurred loss methodology for our reserves to an expected credit loss methodology. Our 2020 Form 10-K included additional information related to our adoption of the CECL standard.

(b) Amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included $248 million attributable to BBVA, primarily related to commercial industrial loans, which were largely the result of required purchase accounting treatment for the BBVA acquisition on June 1, 2021.

(c) See Table 8 for the components of the Provision for (recapture of) credit losses being reported on the Consolidated Income Statement.









Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (Continued)





Table 8: Components of the Provision for (Recapture of) Credit Losses

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 In millions 2021 2021 (a) 2021 2020 2020 2021 (a) 2020 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses Loans and leases $ (229) $ 206 $ (502) $ (164) $ (23) (525) $ 3,149 Unfunded lending related commitments 1 92 (77) (105) 27 16 192 Investment securities 25 26 11 39 51 69 Other financial assets 4 2 4 9 6 19 Total provision for (recapture of) credit losses $ (203) $ 302 $ (551) $ (254) $ 52 $ (452) $ 3,429

(a) Amounts include $1.0 billion of provision for credit losses that was recorded as part of the BBVA acquisition on June 1, 2021.





Table 9: Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Class (a)

September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020

Dollars in millions Allowance Amount Total Loans % of Total Loans Allowance Amount Total Loans % of Total Loans Allowance Amount Total Loans % of Total Loans Allowance for loan and lease losses Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 2,173 $ 152,735 1.42 % $ 2,282 $ 155,300 1.47 % $ 2,735 $ 137,187 1.99 % Commercial real estate 1,312 36,195 3.62 % 1,404 37,964 3.70 % 630 29,028 2.17 % Equipment lease financing 118 6,257 1.89 % 126 6,376 1.98 % 163 6,479 2.52 % Total commercial 3,603 195,187 1.85 % 3,812 199,640 1.91 % 3,528 172,694 2.04 % Consumer Residential real estate 42 38,214 0.11 % 63 36,846 0.17 % 28 22,886 0.12 % Home equity 167 24,479 0.68 % 188 25,174 0.75 % 349 24,539 1.42 % Automobile 365 17,265 2.11 % 421 17,551 2.40 % 404 14,977 2.70 % Credit card 701 6,466 10.84 % 711 6,528 10.89 % 891 6,303 14.14 % Education 81 2,653 3.05 % 98 2,726 3.60 % 136 3,051 4.46 % Other consumer 396 5,966 6.64 % 437 6,239 7.00 % 415 4,829 8.59 % Total consumer 1,752 95,043 1.84 % 1,918 95,064 2.02 % 2,223 76,585 2.90 % Total 5,355 $ 290,230 1.85 % 5,730 $ 294,704 1.94 % 5,751 $ 249,279 2.31 % Allowance for unfunded lending related commitments 646 645 689 Allowance for credit losses $ 6,001 $ 6,375 $ 6,440 Supplemental Information Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.07 % 2.16 % 2.58 % Commercial 2.12 % 2.18 % 2.38 % Consumer 1.96 % 2.14 % 3.04 %





(a) Excludes allowances for investment securities and other financial assets, which together totaled $162 million, $138 million and $98 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.





Details of Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)





Table 10: Nonperforming Assets by Type

September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Dollars in millions 2021 (a) 2021 (a) 2021 2020 2020 Nonperforming loans, including TDRs Commercial Commercial and industrial Service providers $ 220 $ 206 $ 79 $ 90 $ 69 Manufacturing 62 65 55 81 80 Retail/wholesale trade 59 71 66 61 90 Health care 56 71 19 20 20 Real estate related (b) 49 78 48 95 140 Transportation and warehousing 21 18 18 20 14 Other industries 362 421 227 299 264 Total commercial and industrial 829 930 512 666 677 Commercial real estate 365 501 221 224 217 Equipment lease financing 10 15 16 33 21 Total commercial 1,204 1,446 749 923 915 Consumer (c) Residential real estate 533 503 541 528 339 Home equity 592 626 656 645 639 Automobile 184 191 178 175 171 Credit card 7 7 7 8 13 Other consumer 8 6 7 7 8 Total consumer 1,324 1,333 1,389 1,363 1,170 Total nonperforming loans (d) 2,528 2,779 2,138 2,286 2,085 OREO and foreclosed assets 31 39 41 51 67 Total nonperforming assets $ 2,559 $ 2,818 $ 2,179 $ 2,337 $ 2,152 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.87 % 0.94 % 0.90 % 0.94 % 0.84 % Nonperforming assets to total loans, OREO and foreclosed assets 0.88 % 0.96 % 0.92 % 0.97 % 0.86 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.46 % 0.51 % 0.46 % 0.50 % 0.47 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 212 % 206 % 220 % 235 % 276 %

(a)Includes $715 million of nonperforming assets at September 30, 2021, $666 million in the commercial portfolio, $41 million in the consumer portfolio and $8 million of OREO and foreclosed assets, attributable to BBVA. Comparable amounts at June 30, 2021 totaled $880 million, $847 million, $24 million and $9 million, respectively. Our second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q included additional information on the June 1, 2021 acquisition of BBVA.

(b)Represents loans related to customers in the real estate and construction industries.

(c)Excludes most unsecured consumer loans and lines of credit, which are charged off after 120 to 180 days past due and are not placed on nonperforming status.

(d)Nonperforming loans exclude certain government insured or guaranteed loans, loans held for sale and loans accounted for under the fair value option.





Table 11: Change in Nonperforming Assets

July 1, 2021 - April 1, 2021 - January 1, 2021 - October 1, 2020 - July 1, 2020 - In millions September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Beginning balance $ 2,818 $ 2,179 $ 2,337 $ 2,152 $ 1,955 New nonperforming assets 365 207 249 586 512 Charge-offs and valuation adjustments (71) (61) (70) (97) (75) Principal activity, including paydowns and payoffs (333) (264) (186) (185) (175) Asset sales and transfers to loans held for sale (30) (15) (86) (14) (20) Returned to performing status (190) (108) (65) (105) (45) Acquired nonperforming assets (a) 880 Ending balance $ 2,559 $ 2,818 $ 2,179 $ 2,337 $ 2,152

(a)Represents nonperforming assets acquired as a part of the BBVA acquisition on June 1, 2021 and includes $871 million of loans and $9 million of OREO and foreclosed assets. Our second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q included additional information on the BBVA acquisition.









Accruing Loans Past Due (Unaudited)





Pursuant to the interagency guidance issued in April 2020 and in connection with the credit reporting rules from the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the delinquency status of loans modified due to COVID-19 related hardships are reported for all periods presented in alignment with the rules set forth for banks to report delinquency status to the credit agencies. These rules require that COVID-19 related loan modifications be reported as follows:

•if current at the time of modification, the loan remains current throughout the modification period,

•if delinquent at the time of modification and the borrower was not made current as part of the modification, the loan maintains its reported as delinquent status during the modification period, or

•if delinquent at the time of modification and the borrower was made current as part of the modification or became current during the modification period, the loan is reported as current.

As a result, certain loans modified due to COVID-19 related hardships are not being reported as past due for the periods presented based on the contractual terms of the loan, even where borrowers may not be making payments on their loans during the modification period. Our second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q included, and our third quarter 2021 Form 10-Q will include, additional information on COVID-19 related loan modifications.





September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Dollars in millions 2021 (b) 2021 (b) 2021 2020 2020 Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 97 $ 72 $ 80 $ 106 $ 56 Commercial real estate 68 5 12 6 6 Equipment lease financing 5 3 21 31 7 Total commercial 170 80 113 143 69 Consumer Residential real estate Non government insured 128 124 61 89 99 Government insured 81 88 101 92 89 Home equity 45 44 43 50 48 Automobile 114 98 76 134 116 Credit card 42 37 31 43 44 Education Non government insured 5 5 6 5 6 Government insured 40 41 43 50 51 Other consumer 34 31 11 14 17 Total consumer 489 468 372 477 470 Total $ 659 $ 548 $ 485 $ 620 $ 539 Supplemental Information Total accruing loans past due 30-59 days to total loans 0.23 % 0.19 % 0.20 % 0.26 % 0.22 % Commercial 0.09 % 0.04 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.04 % Consumer 0.51 % 0.49 % 0.51 % 0.64 % 0.61 % Table 12: Accruing Loans Past Due 30 to 59 Days (a)

(a)Excludes loans held for sale.

(b)Includes $220 million of accruing loans 30-59 days past due at September 30, 2021, $98 million in the commercial portfolio and $122 million in the consumer portfolio, attributable to BBVA. Comparable amounts at June 30, 2021 were $141 million, $30 million and $111 million, respectively.





Accruing Loans Past Due (Unaudited) (Continued)





Table 13: Accruing Loans Past Due 60 to 89 Days (a)

September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Dollars in millions 2021 (b) 2021 (b) 2021 2020 2020 Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 50 $ 27 $ 13 $ 26 $ 37 Commercial real estate 2 3 1 1 6 Equipment lease financing 4 4 1 5 4 Total commercial 56 34 15 32 47 Consumer Residential real estate Non government insured 35 30 13 16 22 Government insured 45 52 60 62 58 Home equity 18 17 20 21 22 Automobile 23 20 19 34 32 Credit card 27 24 24 30 33 Education Non government insured 3 2 3 2 2 Government insured 23 20 22 27 24 Other consumer 15 16 6 10 11 Total consumer 189 181 167 202 204 Total $ 245 $ 215 $ 182 $ 234 $ 251 Supplemental Information Total accruing loans past due 60-89 days to total loans 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.10 % 0.10 % Commercial 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Consumer 0.20 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.27 %

(a)Excludes loans held for sale.

(b)Includes $80 million of accruing loans 60-89 days past due at September 30, 2021, $26 million in the commercial portfolio and $54 million in the consumer portfolio, attributable to BBVA. Comparable amounts at June 30, 2021 were $56 million, $10 million and $46 million, respectively.





Accruing Loans Past Due (Unaudited) (Continued)





Table 14: Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (a)

September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 Dollars in millions 2021 (b) 2021 (b) 2021 2020 2020 Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 56 $ 45 $ 63 $ 30 $ 36 Commercial real estate 11 2 Total commercial 67 47 63 30 36 Consumer Residential real estate Non government insured 28 40 17 27 28 Government insured 268 297 258 292 241 Automobile 4 3 6 12 12 Credit card 53 59 52 60 60 Education Non government insured 1 1 2 2 1 Government insured 60 66 74 75 62 Other consumer 11 14 7 11 8 Total consumer 425 480 416 479 412 Total $ 492 $ 527 $ 479 $ 509 $ 448 Supplemental Information Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more to total loans 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.18 % Commercial 0.03 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.02 % Consumer 0.45 % 0.50 % 0.57 % 0.64 % 0.54 % Total accruing loans past due $ 1,396 $ 1,290 $ 1,146 $ 1,363 $ 1,238 Commercial $ 293 $ 161 $ 191 $ 205 $ 152 Consumer $ 1,103 $ 1,129 $ 955 $ 1,158 $ 1,086 Total accruing loans past due to total loans 0.48 % 0.44 % 0.48 % 0.56 % 0.50 % Commercial 0.15 % 0.08 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.09 % Consumer 1.16 % 1.19 % 1.32 % 1.55 % 1.42 %

(a)Excludes loans held for sale.

(b)Includes $72 million of accruing loans 90 days or more past due at September 30, 2021, $6 million in the commercial portfolio and $66 million in the consumer portfolio, attributable to BBVA. Comparable amounts at June 30, 2021 were $94 million, $7 million and $87 million, respectively.









Business Segment Descriptions (Unaudited)





Retail Banking provides deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance services, investment management and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. Our customers are serviced through our branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking and mobile channels. The branch network is located primarily in markets across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. Our national expansion strategy is designed to grow customers with digitally-led banking and a thin branch network in markets outside of our existing retail branch network. Deposit products include checking, savings and money market accounts and certificates of deposit. Lending products include residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans and personal and small business loans and lines of credit. The residential mortgage loans are directly originated within our branch network and nationwide, and are typically underwritten to agency and/or third-party standards, and either sold, servicing retained or held on our balance sheet. Brokerage, investment management and cash management products and services include managed, education, retirement and trust accounts.





Corporate & Institutional Bankingprovides lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. Lending products include secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit and equipment leases. The Treasury Management business provides payables, receivables, deposit and account services, liquidity and investments, and online and mobile banking products and services to our clients. Capital markets-related products and services include foreign exchange, derivatives, fixed income, securities underwriting, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory and equity capital markets advisory related services. We also provide commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. Products and services are provided nationally.





Asset Management Group provides private banking for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The Asset Management group is comprised of two distinct operating units:

•PNC Private Bank provides products and services to emerging affluent, high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals and their families including investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration. In addition, multi-generational family planning services are also provided to ultra high net worth individuals and families which include estate, financial, tax, fiduciary and customized performance reporting through PNC Private Bank Hawthorn.

•Institutional Asset Management provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement plan fiduciary investment services to institutional clients including corporations, healthcare systems, insurance companies, unions, municipalities and non-profits.





Table 15: Period End Employees

September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Full-time employees Retail Banking 33,188 33,471 27,690 27,621 27,808 Other full-time employees 25,442 25,512 22,281 21,928 21,997 Total full-time employees 58,630 58,983 49,971 49,549 49,805 Part-time employees Retail Banking 1,616 1,821 1,697 1,611 1,593 Other part-time employees 94 431 101 97 104 Total part-time employees 1,710 2,252 1,798 1,708 1,697 Total 60,340 61,235 51,769 51,257 51,502









Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 In millions 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Income Retail Banking $ 447 $ 232 $ 607 $ 336 $ 530 $ 1,286 $ 508 Corporate & Institutional Banking 1,123 809 1,058 992 670 2,990 682 Asset Management Group 114 87 99 82 91 300 173 Other (210) (37) 52 32 228 (195) 157 Net income from continuing operations excluding noncontrolling interest $ 1,474 $ 1,091 $ 1,816 $ 1,442 $ 1,519 $ 4,381 $ 1,520 Revenue Retail Banking $ 2,375 $ 2,203 $ 2,016 $ 1,853 $ 2,056 $ 6,594 $ 6,275 Corporate & Institutional Banking 2,306 1,959 1,808 1,913 1,748 6,073 5,198 Asset Management Group 397 356 322 316 310 1,075 895 Other 119 149 74 126 167 342 325 Total revenue $ 5,197 $ 4,667 $ 4,220 $ 4,208 $ 4,281 $ 14,084 $ 12,693 Table 16: Summary of Business Segment Net Income and Revenue (Unaudited) (a)





(a)Our business information is presented based on our internal management reporting practices. Net interest income in business segment results reflects PNC's internal funds transfer pricing methodology. Assets receive a funding charge and liabilities and capital receive a funding credit based on a transfer pricing methodology that incorporates product repricing characteristics, tenor and other factors.





Our third quarter 2021 business segment results reflect the full quarter benefit of BBVA's business operations, and our second quarter 2021 results reflect the impact of BBVA business operations for the month of June. Period end information presented includes BBVA's balances at both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Until the conversion of bank systems and branches on October 12, 2021, PNC Bank and BBVA customers were served through their respective PNC Bank and BBVA USA branches, websites and mobile apps, financial advisors and relationship managers. Upon conversion, there will be changes in the segmentation of BBVA USA customers as we integrate data to PNC applications, finalize the review of customer relationships and better align customers with PNC's products and services. These changes will be reflected in fourth quarter reporting.





Table 17: Retail Banking (Unaudited) (a)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 Dollars in millions 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Income Statement Net interest income $ 1,713 $ 1,497 $ 1,362 $ 1,380 $ 1,383 $ 4,572 $ 4,229 Noninterest income 662 706 654 473 673 2,022 2,046 Total revenue 2,375 2,203 2,016 1,853 2,056 6,594 6,275 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses (113) 214 (257) (81) (157) (156) 1,049 Noninterest expense 1,889 1,677 1,476 1,482 1,512 5,042 4,537 Pretax earnings 599 312 797 452 701 1,708 689 Income taxes 140 73 183 105 162 396 161 Noncontrolling interest 12 7 7 11 9 26 20 Earnings $ 447 $ 232 $ 607 $ 336 $ 530 $ 1,286 $ 508 Average Balance Sheet Loans held for sale $ 1,583 $ 1,405 $ 891 $ 672 $ 700 $ 1,296 $ 769 Loans Consumer Residential real estate $ 30,702 $ 21,653 $ 17,468 $ 18,042 $ 18,435 $ 23,323 $ 18,215 Home equity 23,047 22,080 21,833 22,366 22,647 22,324 22,723 Automobile 17,377 14,888 13,890 14,536 15,573 15,398 16,449 Credit card 6,484 5,900 5,819 6,218 6,408 6,070 6,767 Education 2,712 2,812 2,938 3,027 3,119 2,820 3,226 Other consumer 2,892 2,175 1,898 2,086 2,262 2,326 2,417 Total consumer 83,214 69,508 63,846 66,275 68,444 72,261 69,797 Commercial 15,895 14,796 13,743 13,391 13,356 14,819 12,298 Total loans $ 99,109 $ 84,304 $ 77,589 $ 79,666 $ 81,800 $ 87,080 $ 82,095 Total assets $ 117,394 $ 100,948 $ 92,891 $ 94,303 $ 98,731 $ 103,820 $ 98,764 Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand $ 65,985 $ 54,260 $ 44,845 $ 43,818 $ 43,752 $ 55,107 $ 38,390 Interest-bearing demand 62,414 59,329 54,269 50,702 49,274 58,700 46,501 Money market 40,471 29,998 24,198 24,112 23,816 31,639 23,210 Savings 81,950 79,518 75,180 72,041 70,236 78,907 67,000 Certificates of deposit 11,171 10,101 9,742 10,156 10,852 10,321 11,579 Total deposits $ 261,991 $ 233,206 $ 208,234 $ 200,829 $ 197,930 $ 234,674 $ 186,680 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.51 % 0.92 % 2.65 % 1.41 % 2.13 % 1.66 % 0.69 % Noninterest income to total revenue 28 % 32 % 32 % 26 % 33 % 31 % 33 % Efficiency 80 % 76 % 73 % 80 % 74 % 76 % 72 %

(a)See note (a) on page 14.





Retail Banking (Unaudited) (Continued)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 Dollars in millions, except as noted 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Supplemental Noninterest Income

Information Consumer services $ 470 $ 435 $ 368 $ 369 $ 371 $ 1,273 $ 1,058 Residential mortgage $ 147 $ 103 $ 105 $ 99 $ 137 $ 355 $ 505 Service charges on deposits $ 158 $ 129 $ 119 $ 133 $ 118 $ 406 $ 364 Residential Mortgage Information Residential mortgage servicing statistics

(in billions, except as noted) (a) Serviced portfolio balance (b) $ 139 $ 145 $ 117 $ 121 $ 119 Serviced portfolio acquisitions $ 2 $ 33 $ 7 $ 12 $ 8 $ 42 $ 21 MSR asset value (b) $ 1.1 $ 1.1 $ 1.0 $ 0.7 $ 0.6 MSR capitalization value (in basis points) (b) 81 77 83 56 50 Servicing income: (in millions) Servicing fees, net (c) $ 18 $ (3) $ 5 $ 13 $ 25 $ 20 $ 105 Mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of

economic hedge $ 24 $ 24 $ 14 $ (1) $ 17 $ 62 $ 138 Residential mortgage loan statistics Loan origination volume (in billions) $ 7.4 $ 6.5 $ 4.3 $ 3.7 $ 4.0 $ 18.2 $ 11.4 Loan sale margin percentage 3.01 % 2.67 % 3.28 % 3.75 % 3.62 % 2.95 % 3.51 % Percentage of originations represented by: Purchase volume (d) 47 % 48 % 34 % 45 % 44 % 45 % 38 % Refinance volume 53 % 52 % 66 % 55 % 56 % 55 % 62 % Other Information (b) Customer-related statistics (average) (e) Non-teller deposit transactions (f) 66 % 65 % 66 % 66 % 67 % 66 % 63 % Digital consumer customers (g) 80 % 80 % 79 % 77 % 75 % 80 % 73 % Credit-related statistics Nonperforming assets $ 1,220 $ 1,245 $ 1,229 $ 1,211 $ 1,077 Net charge-offs - loans and leases $ 82 $ 79 $ 108 $ 136 $ 125 $ 269 $ 433 Other statistics ATMs 9,572 9,636 8,874 8,900 9,058 Branches (h) 2,712 2,724 2,137 2,162 2,207 Brokerage account client assets (in billions) (i) $ 76 $ 83 $ 61 $ 59 $ 55





(a)Represents mortgage loan servicing balances for third parties and the related income.

(b)Presented as of period end, except for average customer-related statistics and net charge-offs, which are both shown for the three and nine months ended.

(c)Servicing fees net of impact of decrease in MSR value due to passage of time, including the impact from both regularly scheduled loan payments, prepayments, and loans that were paid down or paid off during the period.

(d)Mortgages with borrowers as part of residential real estate purchase transactions.

(e)Represents PNC legacy only, statistics will be refreshed to include BBVA activity in fourth quarter reporting after the conversion of bank systems and branches is completed.

(f)Percentage of total consumer and business banking deposit transactions processed at an ATM or through our mobile banking application.

(g)Represents consumer checking relationships that process the majority of their transactions through non-teller channels.

(h)Excludes stand-alone mortgage offices and satellite offices (e.g., drive-ups, electronic branches and retirement centers) that provide limited products and/or services.

(i)Includes cash and money market balances.









Table 18: Corporate & Institutional Banking (Unaudited) (a)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 Dollars in millions 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Income Statement Net interest income $ 1,250 $ 1,092 $ 1,001 $ 994 $ 1,025 $ 3,343 $ 3,055 Noninterest income 1,056 867 807 919 723 2,730 2,143 Total revenue 2,306 1,959 1,808 1,913 1,748 6,073 5,198 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses (99) 104 (282) (166) 211 (277) 2,254 Noninterest expense 980 813 711 801 663 2,504 2,055 Pretax earnings 1,425 1,042 1,379 1,278 874 3,846 889 Income taxes 299 229 318 282 201 846 201 Noncontrolling interest 3 4 3 4 3 10 6 Earnings $ 1,123 $ 809 $ 1,058 $ 992 $ 670 $ 2,990 $ 682 Average Balance Sheet Loans held for sale $ 541 $ 564 $ 691 $ 1,039 $ 904 $ 598 $ 669 Loans Commercial Commercial and industrial $ 134,128 $ 121,232 $ 114,944 $ 120,297 $ 125,187 $ 123,505 $ 127,149 Commercial real estate 35,368 30,118 27,182 27,509 27,511 30,919 27,070 Equipment lease financing 6,300 6,332 6,332 6,381 6,772 6,321 6,957 Total commercial 175,796 157,682 148,458 154,187 159,470 160,745 161,176 Consumer 20 13 9 10 11 14 9 Total loans $ 175,816 $ 157,695 $ 148,467 $ 154,197 $ 159,481 $ 160,759 $ 161,185 Total assets $ 202,268 $ 181,770 $ 170,531 $ 177,792 $ 183,266 $ 184,964 $ 185,001 Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand $ 85,869 $ 75,570 $ 66,666 $ 64,334 $ 56,433 $ 76,105 $ 50,104 Interest-bearing demand 33,817 30,156 28,118 28,793 29,730 30,718 26,182 Money market 36,115 31,788 33,182 36,705 38,015 33,706 34,373 Other 7,315 7,499 8,368 8,928 8,956 7,723 8,789 Total deposits $ 163,116 $ 145,013 $ 136,334 $ 138,760 $ 133,134 $ 148,252 $ 119,448 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 2.20 % 1.79 % 2.52 % 2.21 % 1.45 % 2.16 % 0.49 % Noninterest income to total revenue 46 % 44 % 45 % 48 % 41 % 45 % 41 % Efficiency 42 % 42 % 39 % 42 % 38 % 41 % 40 % Other Information Consolidated revenue from: Treasury Management (b) $ 592 $ 523 $ 494 $ 472 $ 452 $ 1,609 $ 1,412 Capital Markets (b) $ 577 $ 432 $ 403 $ 530 $ 345 $ 1,412 $ 1,077 Commercial mortgage banking activities: Commercial mortgage loans held for sale (c) $ 44 $ 29 $ 30 $ 45 $ 46 $ 103 $ 117 Commercial mortgage loan servicing income (d) 88 66 90 82 76 244 212 Commercial mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge (e) 14 33 17 14 16 64 58 Total $ 146 $ 128 $ 137 $ 141 $ 138 $ 411 $ 387 MSR asset value (f) $ 703 $ 682 $ 702 $ 569 $ 515 Average loans by C&IB business Corporate Banking $ 85,208 $ 77,645 $ 74,459 $ 76,664 $ 81,617 $ 78,975 $ 83,762 Real Estate 47,335 41,188 38,395 41,427 40,592 42,313 40,030 Business Credit 25,540 22,965 21,552 21,337 21,845 23,367 23,009 Commercial Banking 13,458 12,513 10,807 11,375 11,770 12,435 10,093 Other 4,275 3,384 3,254 3,394 3,657 3,669 4,291 Total average loans $ 175,816 $ 157,695 $ 148,467 $ 154,197 $ 159,481 $ 160,759 $ 161,185 Credit-related statistics Nonperforming assets (f) $ 1,061 $ 1,274 $ 658 $ 827 $ 832 Net charge-offs - loans and leases $ 13 $ 233 $ 44 $ 99 $ 32 $ 290 $ 181





(a)See note (a) on page 14.

(b)Amounts are reported in net interest income and noninterest income.

(c)Represents other noninterest income for valuations on commercial mortgage loans held for sale and related commitments, derivative valuations, originations fees, gains on sale of loans held for sale and net interest income on loans held for sale.

(d)Represents net interest income and noninterest income (primarily in corporate service fees) from loan servicing net of reduction in commercial mortgage servicing rights due to amortization expense and payoffs. Commercial mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge is shown separately.

(e)Amounts are reported in corporate service fees.

(f)Presented as of period end.





Table 19: Asset Management Group (Unaudited) (a)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 September 30 September 30 Dollars in millions, except as noted 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Income Statement Net interest income $ 141 $ 112 $ 93 $ 91 $ 89 $ 346 $ 266 Noninterest income 256 244 229 225 221 729 629 Total revenue 397 356 322 316 310 1,075 895 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses (6) 23 (9) (2) (19) 8 23 Noninterest expense 255 219 202 211 211 676 647 Pretax earnings 148 114 129 107 118 391 225 Income taxes 34 27 30 25 27 91 52 Earnings $ 114 $ 87 $ 99 $ 82 $ 91 $ 300 $ 173 Average Balance Sheet Loans Consumer Residential real estate $ 5,727 $ 4,439 $ 3,635 $ 3,326 $ 2,976 $ 4,608 $ 2,667 Other consumer 4,544 4,190 4,008 4,077 4,065 4,249 4,031 Total consumer 10,271 8,629 7,643 7,403 7,041 8,857 6,698 Commercial 2,693 1,415 756 774 810 1,629 849 Total loans $ 12,964 $ 10,044 $ 8,399 $ 8,177 $ 7,851 $ 10,486 $ 7,547 Total assets $ 13,805 $ 10,640 $ 8,873 $ 8,615 $ 8,361 $ 11,124 $ 8,041 Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand $ 4,332 $ 2,537 $ 1,754 $ 1,689 $ 1,692 $ 2,884 $ 1,528 Interest-bearing demand 10,200 9,477 9,104 8,404 8,101 9,597 7,566 Money market 6,193 3,066 1,520 1,606 1,542 3,610 1,616 Savings 7,729 7,789 7,747 7,388 7,243 7,755 7,279 Other 862 562 454 482 554 628 707 Total deposits $ 29,316 $ 23,431 $ 20,579 $ 19,569 $ 19,132 $ 24,474 $ 18,696 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 3.28 % 3.28 % 4.52 % 3.78 % 4.32 % 3.61 % 2.88 % Noninterest income to total revenue 64 % 69 % 71 % 71 % 71 % 68 % 70 % Efficiency 64 % 62 % 63 % 67 % 68 % 63 % 72 % Other Information Nonperforming assets (b) $ 80 $ 85 $ 68 $ 66 $ 39 Net charge-offs (recoveries) - loans and leases $ (1) $ 2 $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 Brokerage account client assets (in billions) (b) $ 5 $ 5 Client Assets Under Administration (in billions) (b) (c) Discretionary client assets under management $ 183 $ 183 $ 173 $ 170 $ 158 Nondiscretionary client assets under administration 170 172 161 154 142 Total $ 353 $ 355 $ 334 $ 324 $ 300 Discretionary client assets under management Personal $ 117 $ 119 $ 110 $ 108 $ 99 Institutional 66 64 63 62 59 Total $ 183 $ 183 $ 173 $ 170 $ 158

(a)See note (a) on page 14.

(b)As of period end.

(c)Excludes brokerage account client assets.





Glossary of Terms





2019 Tailoring Rules - Rules adopted by the federal banking agencies to better tailor the application of their capital, liquidity, and enhanced prudential requirements for banking organizations to the asset size and risk profile (as measured by certain regulatory metrics) of the banking organization. Effective January 1, 2020, the agencies' capital and liquidity rules classify all BHCs with $100 billion or more in total assets into one of four categories (Category I, Category II, Category III, and Category IV).





Adjusted average total assets - Primarily consisted of total average quarterly (or annual) assets plus/less unrealized losses (gains) on investment securities, less goodwill and certain other intangible assets (net of eligible deferred taxes).





Allowance for credit losses (ACL) - A valuation account that is deducted from or added to the amortized cost basis of the related

financial assets to present the net carrying value at the amount expected to be collected on the financial asset.





Amortized cost basis - Amount at which a financial asset is originated or acquired, adjusted for applicable accretion or amortization of premiums, discounts and net deferred fees or costs, collection of cash, charge-offs, foreign exchange and fair value hedge accounting adjustments.





Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital (Tailoring Rules) - Common stock plus related surplus, net of treasury stock, plus retained earnings, less goodwill, net of associated deferred tax liabilities, less other disallowed intangibles, net of deferred tax liabilities and plus/less other adjustments. Investments in unconsolidated financial institutions, as well as mortgage servicing rights and deferred tax assets, must then be deducted to the extent such items (net of associated deferred tax liabilities) individually exceed 25% of our adjusted Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital.





Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio - Common equity Tier 1 capital divided by period-end risk-weighted assets (as applicable).





Basel III Tier 1 capital - Common equity Tier 1 capital, plus qualifying preferred stock, plus certain trust preferred capital securities, plus certain noncontrolling interests that are held by others and plus/less other adjustments.





Basel III Tier 1 capital ratio - Tier 1 capital divided by period-end risk-weighted assets (as applicable).





Basel III Total capital - Tier 1 capital plus qualifying subordinated debt, plus certain trust preferred securities, plus, under the Basel III transitional rules and the standardized approach, the allowance for loan and lease losses included in Tier 2 capital and other.





Basel III Total capital ratio - Basel III Total capital divided by period-end risk-weighted assets (as applicable).





BBVA - BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.





BBVA, S.A. - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.





BBVA USA - BBVA USA, the Alabama-chartered bank subsidiary of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.





BlackRock - BlackRock, Inc.





Charge-off - Process of removing a loan or portion of a loan from our balance sheet because it is considered uncollectible. We also record a charge-off when a loan is transferred from portfolio holdings to held for sale by reducing the loan carrying amount to the fair value of the loan, if fair value is less than carrying amount.





Common shareholders' equity - Total shareholders' equity less the liquidation value of preferred stock.





Credit valuation adjustment - Represents an adjustment to the fair value of our derivatives for our own and counterparties' non-performance risk.





Criticized commercial loans - Loans with potential or identified weaknesses based upon internal risk ratings that comply with the regulatory classification definitions of "Special Mention," "Substandard" or "Doubtful."





Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) - Methodology for estimating the allowance for credit losses on in-scope financial assets held at amortized cost and unfunded lending related commitments which uses a combination of expected losses over a reasonable and supportable forecast period, a reversion period and long run average credit losses for their estimated contractual term.









Discretionary client assets under management - Assets over which we have sole or shared investment authority for our customers/clients. We do not include these assets on our Consolidated Balance Sheet.





Earning assets - Assets that generate income, which include: interest-earning deposits with banks; loans held for sale; loans; investment securities; and certain other assets.





Effective duration - A measurement, expressed in years, that, when multiplied by a change in interest rates, would approximate the percentage change in value of on- and off- balance sheet positions.





Efficiency - Noninterest expense divided by total revenue.





Fair value - The price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.





Fee income - Refers to the following categories within Noninterest income: Asset management; Consumer services; Corporate services; Residential mortgage; and Service charges on deposits.





FICO score - A credit bureau-based industry standard score created by Fair Isaac Co. which predicts the likelihood of borrower default. We use FICO scores both in underwriting and assessing credit risk in our consumer lending portfolio. Lower FICO scores indicate likely higher risk of default, while higher FICO scores indicate likely lower risk of default. FICO scores are updated on a periodic basis.





GAAP - Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.





Leverage ratio - Basel III Tier 1 capital divided by average quarterly adjusted total assets.





Nondiscretionary client assets under administration - Assets we hold for our customers/clients in a nondiscretionary, custodial capacity. We do not include these assets on our Consolidated Balance Sheet.





Nonperforming assets - Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans, OREO and foreclosed assets. We do not accrue interest income on assets classified as nonperforming.





Nonperforming loans - Loans accounted for at amortized cost whose credit quality has deteriorated to the extent that full collection of contractual principal and interest is not probable, including TDRs which have not returned to performing status. Interest income is not recognized on nonperforming loans. Nonperforming loans exclude certain government insured or guaranteed loans for which we expect to collect substantially all principal and interest, loans held for sale and loans accounted for under the fair value option.





Operating leverage - The period to period dollar or percentage change in total revenue less the dollar or percentage change in noninterest expense. A positive variance indicates that revenue growth exceeded expense growth (i.e., positive operating leverage) while a negative variance implies expense growth exceeded revenue growth (i.e., negative operating leverage).





Other real estate owned (OREO) and foreclosed assets - Assets taken in settlement of troubled loans primarily through deed-in-lieu of foreclosure or foreclosure. Foreclosed assets include real and personal property. Certain assets that have a government-guarantee which are classified as other receivables are excluded.





Purchased credit deteriorated assets (PCD) - Acquired loans or debt securities that, at acquisition, are determined to have experienced a more-than-insignificant deterioration in credit quality since origination or issuance.





Risk-weighted assets - Computed by the assignment of specific risk-weights (as defined by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System) to assets and off-balance sheet instruments.





Servicing rights - Intangible assets or liabilities created by an obligation to service assets for others. Typical servicing rights include the right to receive a fee for collecting and forwarding payments on loans and related taxes and insurance premiums held in escrow.





Supplementary leverage ratio - Basel III Tier 1 capital divided by Supplementary leverage exposure.





Taxable-equivalent interest income - The interest income earned on certain assets that is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. These tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of yields and margins for all interest-earning assets, we use interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating average yields and net interest margins by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to





interest income earned on other taxable investments. This adjustment is not permitted under GAAP on the Consolidated Income Statement.





Troubled debt restructuring (TDR) - A loan whose terms have been restructured in a manner that grants a concession to a borrower experiencing financial difficulties.





Unfunded lending related commitments - Standby letters of credit, financial guarantees, commitments to extend credit and similar unfunded obligations that are not unilaterally, unconditionally, cancelable at PNC's option.





Yield curve - A graph showing the relationship between the yields on financial instruments or market indices of the same credit quality with different maturities. For example, a "normal" or "positive" yield curve exists when long-term bonds have higher yields than short-term bonds. A "flat" yield curve exists when yields are the same for short-term and long-term bonds. A "steep" yield curve exists when yields on long-term bonds are significantly higher than on short-term bonds. An "inverted" or "negative" yield curve exists when short-term bonds have higher yields than long-term bonds.







