PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Form 8-K

BUSINESS
PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services companies in the United States (U.S.) and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PNC has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management, providing many of its products and services nationally. PNC's retail branch network is located primarily in markets across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. PNC also has strategic international offices in four countries outside the U.S.
ACQUISITION OF BBVA USA BANCSHARES, INC.
On June 1, 2021, PNC acquired BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. (BBVA), a U.S. financial holding company conducting its business operations primarily through its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA. PNC paid $11.5 billion in cash as consideration for the acquisition, and added $82.2 billion of deposits and $60.5 billion of loans to PNC's Consolidated Balance Sheet as a result of the acquisition.
As of October 12, 2021, PNC has converted approximately 2.6 million customers, 9,000 employees and nearly 600 branches across seven states, merging BBVA USA into PNC Bank. PNC's third quarter earnings results reflect the full quarter benefit of BBVA's acquired business operations, and our second quarter results reflect BBVA business operations for the month of June 2021. PNC's balance sheets at both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 include BBVA's balances. Our second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q included additional information on the June 1, 2021 acquisition of BBVA.
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
On May 15, 2020, PNC completed the sale of its 31.6 million shares of BlackRock, Inc., common and preferred stock through a registered secondary offering. In addition, BlackRock repurchased 2.65 million shares from PNC. The total proceeds from the sale were $14.2 billion in cash, net of $0.2 billion in expenses, and resulted in a gain on sale of $4.3 billion. Additionally, PNC contributed 500,000 BlackRock shares to the PNC Foundation on May 18, 2020. As a result, PNC has divested its entire holding in BlackRock. PNC and its affiliates only hold shares of BlackRock stock in a fiduciary capacity for clients of PNC and its affiliates. Activity for BlackRock for all periods presented on the Consolidated Income Statement have been reclassified to discontinued operations in accordance with Accounting Standard Codification (ASC) 205-20, Presentation of Financial Statements - Discontinued Operations.
Table 1: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited) (a)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
September 30
September 30
In millions, except per share data
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Interest Income
Loans
$
2,437
$
2,160
$
1,996
$
2,074
$
2,116
$
6,593
$
6,853
Investment securities
460
469
421
442
490
1,350
1,599
Other
78
72
66
60
70
216
279
Total interest income
2,975
2,701
2,483
2,576
2,676
8,159
8,731
Interest Expense
Deposits
29
30
40
53
74
99
590
Borrowed funds
90
90
95
99
118
275
619
Total interest expense
119
120
135
152
192
374
1,209
Net interest income
2,856
2,581
2,348
2,424
2,484
7,785
7,522
Noninterest Income
Asset management
248
239
226
221
215
713
615
Consumer services
496
457
384
387
390
1,337
1,097
Corporate services
842
688
555
650
479
2,085
1,517
Residential mortgage
147
103
105
99
137
355
505
Service charges on deposits
159
131
119
134
119
409
366
Other (b)
449
468
483
293
457
1,400
1,071
Total noninterest income
2,341
2,086
1,872
1,784
1,797
6,299
5,171
Total revenue
5,197
4,667
4,220
4,208
4,281
14,084
12,693
Provision For (Recapture of) Credit Losses
(203)
302
(551)
(254)
52
(452)
3,429
Noninterest Expense
Personnel
1,986
1,640
1,477
1,521
1,410
5,103
4,152
Occupancy
248
217
215
215
205
680
611
Equipment
355
326
293
296
292
974
880
Marketing
103
74
45
64
67
222
172
Other
895
793
544
612
557
2,232
1,774
Total noninterest expense
3,587
3,050
2,574
2,708
2,531
9,211
7,589
Income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests
1,813
1,315
2,197
1,754
1,698
5,325
1,675
Income taxes from continuing operations
323
212
371
298
166
906
128
Net income from continuing operations
1,490
1,103
1,826
1,456
1,532
4,419
1,547
Income from discontinued operations before taxes
5,777
Income taxes from discontinued operations
1,222
Net income from discontinued operations
4,555
Net income
1,490
1,103
1,826
1,456
1,532
4,419
6,102
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
16
12
10
14
13
38
27
Preferred stock dividends (c)
57
48
57
48
63
162
181
Preferred stock discount accretion and
redemptions
1
1
1
1
1
3
3
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
1,416
$
1,042
$
1,758
$
1,393
$
1,455
$
4,216
$
5,891
Earnings Per Common Share
Basic earnings from continuing operations
$
3.31
$
2.43
$
4.11
$
3.26
$
3.40
$
9.84
$
3.11
Basic earnings from discontinued operations
10.61
Total basic earnings
$
3.31
$
2.43
$
4.11
$
3.26
$
3.40
$
9.84
$
13.73
Diluted earnings from continuing operations
$
3.30
$
2.43
$
4.10
$
3.26
$
3.39
$
9.83
$
3.11
Diluted earnings from discontinued operations
10.59
Total diluted earnings
$
3.30
$
2.43
$
4.10
$
3.26
$
3.39
$
9.83
$
13.70
Average Common Shares Outstanding
Basic
426
427
426
425
426
426
427
Diluted
426
427
426
426
426
427
428
Efficiency
69
%
65
%
61
%
64
%
59
%
65
%
60
%
Noninterest income to total revenue
45
%
45
%
44
%
42
%
42
%
45
%
41
%
Effective tax rate from continuing operations (d)
17.8
%
16.1
%
16.9
%
17.0
%
9.8
%
17.0
%
7.6
%
(a)Results reflect the BBVA acquisition beginning in the month of June 2021.
(b)Includes net gains on sales of securities of $15 million, $10 million, $25 million, $51 million and $32 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. Amounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were $50 million and $254 million, respectively.
(c)Dividends are payable quarterly other than Series R and Series S preferred stock, which are payable semiannually. On September 13, 2021, PNC issued 1,500,000 depositary shares of Series T preferred stock with a $1 par value. Beginning on December 15, dividends will be paid on the Series T on a quarterly basis (March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year).
(d)The effective income tax rates are generally lower than the statutory rate due to the relationship of pretax income to tax credits and earnings that are not subject to tax.
Common stock held in treasury at cost:120, 118, 118, 119, and 118 shares
(14,527)
(14,140)
(14,146)
(14,205)
(14,216)
Total shareholders' equity
56,259
54,627
53,849
54,010
53,276
Noncontrolling interests
38
58
30
31
34
Total equity
56,297
54,685
53,879
54,041
53,310
Total liabilities and equity
$
553,515
$
554,212
$
474,414
$
466,679
$
461,817
(a)BBVA balances are included at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021.
(b)Amounts include balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank of $75.1 billion, $71.9 billion, $85.8 billion, $84.9 billion and $70.6 billion as of September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
(c)Amounts include assets and liabilities for which PNC has elected the fair value option. Our second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q included, and our third quarter 2021 Form 10-Q will include, additional information regarding these items.
(d)Par value less than $0.5 million at each date.
Table 3: Average Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (a) (b)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
September 30
September 30
In millions
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Investment securities
Securities available for sale
Residential mortgage-backed
Agency
$
63,163
$
56,042
$
45,298
$
48,036
$
52,215
$
54,900
$
51,453
Non-agency
1,051
1,142
1,236
1,337
1,437
1,142
1,527
Commercial mortgage-backed
6,134
6,465
6,241
6,568
6,927
6,280
6,964
Asset-backed
5,608
5,855
5,304
5,017
5,033
5,590
5,115
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
38,149
32,419
22,309
18,783
18,724
31,017
16,714
Other
4,994
5,107
4,561
4,561
4,723
4,889
4,567
Total securities available for sale
119,099
107,030
84,949
84,302
89,059
103,818
86,340
Securities held to maturity
Asset-backed
24
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
807
802
797
793
788
802
783
Other
680
671
650
650
655
667
648
Total securities held to maturity
1,487
1,473
1,447
1,443
1,443
1,469
1,455
Total investment securities
120,586
108,503
86,396
85,745
90,502
105,287
87,795
Loans
Commercial and industrial
152,964
137,892
129,996
134,944
139,795
140,368
140,701
Commercial real estate
37,054
31,611
28,598
28,991
29,081
32,452
28,689
Equipment lease financing
6,300
6,332
6,332
6,380
6,771
6,321
6,958
Consumer
57,533
52,575
50,904
52,872
54,692
53,695
56,279
Residential real estate
37,475
27,197
22,305
22,638
22,753
29,048
22,292
Total loans
291,326
255,607
238,135
245,825
253,092
261,884
254,919
Interest-earning deposits with banks (c)
80,274
78,522
85,410
76,374
60,327
81,383
37,582
Other interest-earning assets
9,113
8,079
7,829
8,134
9,752
8,345
10,028
Total interest-earning assets
501,299
450,711
417,770
416,078
413,673
456,899
390,324
Noninterest-earning assets
57,943
53,718
50,450
48,901
48,466
54,065
53,705
Total assets
$
559,242
$
504,429
$
468,220
$
464,979
$
462,139
$
510,964
$
444,029
Liabilities and Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits
Money market
$
82,911
$
64,990
$
59,083
$
62,621
$
63,598
$
69,105
$
59,426
Demand
106,588
99,091
91,619
88,026
87,226
99,154
80,371
Savings
89,679
87,307
82,926
79,430
77,479
86,662
74,279
Time deposits
19,293
18,048
18,449
19,448
20,248
18,577
21,084
Total interest-bearing deposits
298,471
269,436
252,077
249,525
248,551
273,498
235,160
Borrowed funds
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
265
2,411
4,761
7,196
883
11,051
Bank notes and senior debt
22,573
22,620
22,799
24,022
25,858
22,663
28,040
Subordinated debt
6,787
6,218
5,929
5,936
5,936
6,315
5,935
Other
4,992
5,046
4,057
3,433
4,354
4,701
6,199
Total borrowed funds
34,352
34,149
35,196
38,152
43,344
34,562
51,225
Total interest-bearing liabilities
332,823
303,585
287,273
287,677
291,895
308,060
286,385
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
155,948
132,283
113,299
109,878
101,931
133,999
90,078
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
15,332
14,755
14,258
14,348
15,341
14,787
16,251
Equity
55,139
53,806
53,390
53,076
52,972
54,118
51,315
Total liabilities and equity
$
559,242
$
504,429
$
468,220
$
464,979
$
462,139
$
510,964
$
444,029
(a)Calculated using average daily balances.
(b)Results reflect the BBVA acquisition beginning in the month of June 2021.
(c)Amounts include average balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland of $80.1 billion, $78.3 billion, $85.2 billion, $76.1 billion and $60.0 billion for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and $81.1 billion and $37.3 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Table 4: Details of Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) (a)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
September 30
September 30
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Average yields/rates (b)
Yield on interest-earning assets
Investment securities
Securities available for sale
Residential mortgage-backed
Agency
1.41
%
1.61
%
1.72
%
1.81
%
2.03
%
1.56
%
2.31
%
Non-agency
8.07
%
7.85
%
7.24
%
7.15
%
7.26
%
7.70
%
7.43
%
Commercial mortgage-backed
2.34
%
2.49
%
2.58
%
2.66
%
2.50
%
2.47
%
2.68
%
Asset-backed
1.50
%
2.07
%
1.84
%
2.04
%
2.44
%
1.80
%
2.70
%
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
1.18
%
1.30
%
1.68
%
1.77
%
1.64
%
1.34
%
1.88
%
Other
2.90
%
3.00
%
3.28
%
3.45
%
3.39
%
3.05
%
3.51
%
Total securities available for sale
1.51
%
1.73
%
1.95
%
2.05
%
2.16
%
1.70
%
2.43
%
Securities held to maturity
Asset-backed
2.66
%
U.S. Treasury and government agencies
2.88
%
2.86
%
2.83
%
2.88
%
2.86
%
2.86
%
2.85
%
Other
4.33
%
3.67
%
4.17
%
4.20
%
4.20
%
4.05
%
4.32
%
Total securities held to maturity
3.54
%
3.23
%
3.43
%
3.47
%
3.47
%
3.40
%
3.50
%
Total investment securities
1.54
%
1.75
%
1.97
%
2.08
%
2.18
%
1.73
%
2.45
%
Loans
Commercial and industrial
2.80
%
2.89
%
2.91
%
2.87
%
2.82
%
2.87
%
3.07
%
Commercial real estate
3.17
%
2.92
%
2.80
%
2.63
%
2.65
%
2.98
%
3.03
%
Equipment lease financing
3.83
%
3.76
%
3.90
%
3.90
%
3.80
%
3.83
%
3.85
%
Consumer
4.85
%
4.82
%
4.78
%
4.74
%
4.69
%
4.82
%
4.98
%
Residential real estate
3.15
%
3.50
%
3.53
%
3.69
%
3.74
%
3.35
%
3.85
%
Total loans
3.32
%
3.38
%
3.38
%
3.35
%
3.32
%
3.36
%
3.58
%
Interest-earning deposits with banks
0.16
%
0.11
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.12
%
0.28
%
Other interest-earning assets
2.03
%
2.46
%
2.34
%
1.99
%
2.23
%
2.27
%
2.64
%
Total yield on interest-earning assets
2.36
%
2.40
%
2.40
%
2.46
%
2.57
%
2.38
%
2.98
%
Rate on interest-bearing liabilities
Interest-bearing deposits
Money market
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.05
%
0.07
%
0.03
%
0.29
%
Demand
0.03
%
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.03
%
0.17
%
Savings
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.08
%
0.11
%
0.05
%
0.39
%
Time deposits
0.12
%
0.20
%
0.32
%
0.41
%
0.58
%
0.21
%
0.91
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.08
%
0.12
%
0.05
%
0.34
%
Borrowed funds
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
0.35
%
0.43
%
0.40
%
0.47
%
0.42
%
1.16
%
Bank notes and senior debt
0.97
%
0.98
%
1.04
%
1.00
%
1.08
%
1.00
%
1.72
%
Subordinated debt
1.28
%
1.35
%
1.43
%
1.38
%
1.51
%
1.35
%
2.05
%
Other
0.93
%
0.97
%
1.21
%
1.39
%
1.31
%
1.02
%
1.33
%
Total borrowed funds
1.03
%
1.04
%
1.09
%
1.02
%
1.06
%
1.05
%
1.59
%
Total rate on interest-bearing liabilities
0.14
%
0.16
%
0.19
%
0.21
%
0.26
%
0.16
%
0.56
%
Interest rate spread
2.22
%
2.24
%
2.21
%
2.25
%
2.31
%
2.22
%
2.42
%
Benefit from use of noninterest bearing sources (c)
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.08
%
0.06
%
0.15
%
Net interest margin
2.27
%
2.29
%
2.27
%
2.32
%
2.39
%
2.28
%
2.57
%
(a)Results reflect the BBVA acquisition beginning in the month of June 2021.
(b)Yields and rates are calculated using the applicable annualized interest income or interest expense divided by the applicable average earning assets or interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the total yield on interest-earning assets minus the total rate on interest-bearing liabilities and includes the benefit from use of noninterest-bearing sources. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margins, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating average yields used in the calculation of net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. This adjustment is not permitted under GAAP in the Consolidated Income Statement. The taxable-equivalent adjustments to net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 were $22 million, $15 million, $15 million, $17 million and $17 million, respectively. The taxable-equivalent adjustments to net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 were $52 million and $58 million, respectively.
(c)Represents the positive effects of investing noninterest-bearing sources in interest-earning assets.
Table 5: Per Share Related Information (Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
September 30
September 30
In millions, except per share data
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Basic
Net income from continuing operations
$
1,490
$
1,103
$
1,826
$
1,456
$
1,532
$
4,419
$
1,547
Less:
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
16
12
10
14
13
38
27
Preferred stock dividends
57
48
57
48
63
162
181
Preferred stock discount accretion and redemptions
1
1
1
1
1
3
3
Net income from continuing operations
attributable to common shareholders
1,416
1,042
1,758
1,393
1,455
4,216
1,336
Less: Dividends and undistributed earnings
allocated to nonvested restricted shares
8
5
8
6
8
21
7
Net income from continuing operations
attributable to basic common shareholders
$
1,408
$
1,037
$
1,750
$
1,387
$
1,447
$
4,195
$
1,329
Net income from discontinued operations attributable
to common shareholders
$
4,555
Less: Undistributed earnings allocated to nonvested
restricted shares
22
Net income from discontinued operations attributable
to basic common shareholders
$
4,533
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding
426
427
426
425
426
426
427
Basic earnings per common share from
continuing operations (a)
$
3.31
$
2.43
$
4.11
$
3.26
$
3.40
$
9.84
$
3.11
Basic earnings per common share from discontinued
operations (a)
$
10.61
Basic earnings per common share
$
3.31
$
2.43
$
4.11
$
3.26
$
3.40
$
9.84
$
13.73
Diluted
Net income from continuing operations
attributable to diluted common shareholder
$
1,408
$
1,037
$
1,750
$
1,387
$
1,447
$
4,195
$
1,329
Net income from discontinued operations attributable
to basic common shareholders
$
4,533
Less: Impact of earnings per share dilution from
discontinued operations
2
Net income from discontinued operations attributable
to diluted common shareholders
$
4,531
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding
426
427
426
425
426
426
427
Dilutive potential common shares
1
1
1
Diluted weighted-average common shares
outstanding
426
427
426
426
426
427
428
Diluted earnings per common share from
continuing operations (a)
$
3.30
$
2.43
$
4.10
$
3.26
$
3.39
$
9.83
$
3.11
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations (a)
$
10.59
Diluted earnings per common share
$
3.30
$
2.43
$
4.10
$
3.26
$
3.39
$
9.83
$
13.70
(a)Dividends are payable quarterly other than Series R and Series S preferred stock, which are payable semiannually. On September 13, 2021, PNC issued 1,500,000 depositary shares of Series T preferred stock with a $1 par value. Beginning on December 15, dividends will be paid on the Series T on a quarterly basis (March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year).
Table 6: Details of Loans (Unaudited)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
In millions
2021 (a)
2021 (a)
2021
2020
2020
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
$
152,735
$
155,300
$
129,798
$
132,073
$
137,187
Commercial real estate
36,195
37,964
28,319
28,716
29,028
Equipment lease financing
6,257
6,376
6,389
6,414
6,479
Total commercial
195,187
199,640
164,506
167,203
172,694
Consumer
Residential real estate
38,214
36,846
22,418
22,560
22,886
Home equity
24,479
25,174
23,493
24,088
24,539
Automobile
17,265
17,551
13,584
14,218
14,977
Credit card
6,466
6,528
5,675
6,215
6,303
Education
2,653
2,726
2,842
2,946
3,051
Other consumer
5,966
6,239
4,495
4,698
4,829
Total consumer
95,043
95,064
72,507
74,725
76,585
Total loans
$
290,230
$
294,704
$
237,013
$
241,928
$
249,279
(a)Includes $55.6 billion of loans at September 30, 2021, $34.7 billion in the commercial portfolio and $20.9 billion in the consumer portfolio, attributable to BBVA. Comparable amounts at June 30, 2021 totaled $60.5 billion, with $38.5 billion and $22.0 billion in the commercial and consumer portfolios, respectively. Our second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q included additional information on the June 1, 2021 acquisition of BBVA.
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited)
Table 7: Change in Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
September 30
September 30
Dollars in millions
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Allowance for loan and lease losses
Beginning balance
$
5,730
$
4,714
$
5,361
$
5,751
$
5,928
$
5,361
$
2,742
Adoption of ASU 2016-03 (a)
463
Acquisition PCD reserves
(59)
1,115
1,056
Gross charge-offs:
Commercial and industrial
(46)
(245)
(59)
(133)
(59)
(350)
(249)
Commercial real estate
(1)
(28)
(5)
(1)
(1)
(34)
(1)
Equipment lease financing
(3)
(1)
(5)
(4)
(4)
(9)
(19)
Residential real estate
(4)
(3)
(4)
(6)
(2)
(11)
(4)
Home equity
(2)
(7)
(7)
(11)
(12)
(16)
(31)
Automobile
(33)
(35)
(52)
(55)
(57)
(120)
(210)
Credit card
(62)
(65)
(69)
(72)
(74)
(196)
(228)
Education
(3)
(3)
(5)
(3)
(3)
(11)
(13)
Other consumer
(52)
(41)
(37)
(42)
(35)
(130)
(110)
Total gross charge-offs
(206)
(428)
(243)
(327)
(247)
(877)
(865)
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
25
29
14
23
21
68
52
Commercial real estate
2
2
1
3
2
5
6
Equipment lease financing
2
3
3
3
3
8
7
Residential real estate
9
6
5
4
4
20
12
Home equity
25
21
17
17
15
63
44
Automobile
38
41
38
33
31
117
95
Credit card
13
11
12
9
9
36
26
Education
2
2
2
2
2
6
6
Other consumer
9
7
5
4
5
21
14
Total recoveries
125
122
97
98
92
344
262
Net (charge-offs) / recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
(21)
(216)
(45)
(110)
(38)
(282)
(197)
Commercial real estate
1
(26)
(4)
2
1
(29)
5
Equipment lease financing
(1)
2
(2)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(12)
Residential real estate
5
3
1
(2)
2
9
8
Home equity
23
14
10
6
3
47
13
Automobile
5
6
(14)
(22)
(26)
(3)
(115)
Credit card
(49)
(54)
(57)
(63)
(65)
(160)
(202)
Education
(1)
(1)
(3)
(1)
(1)
(5)
(7)
Other consumer
(43)
(34)
(32)
(38)
(30)
(109)
(96)
Total net (charge-offs) (b)
(81)
(306)
(146)
(229)
(155)
(533)
(603)
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses (c)
(229)
206
(502)
(164)
(23)
(525)
3,149
Other
(6)
1
1
3
1
(4)
Ending balance
$
5,355
$
5,730
$
4,714
$
5,361
$
5,751
$
5,355
$
5,751
Supplemental Information
Net charge-offs
Commercial net charge-offs
$
(21)
$
(240)
$
(51)
$
(109)
$
(38)
$
(312)
$
(204)
Consumer net charge-offs
(60)
(66)
(95)
(120)
(117)
(221)
(399)
Total net charge-offs (b)
$
(81)
$
(306)
$
(146)
$
(229)
$
(155)
$
(533)
$
(603)
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.11
%
0.48
%
0.25
%
0.37
%
0.24
%
0.27
%
0.32
%
Commercial
0.04
%
0.55
%
0.13
%
0.25
%
0.09
%
0.23
%
0.15
%
Consumer
0.25
%
0.33
%
0.53
%
0.63
%
0.60
%
0.36
%
0.68
%
(a) Represents the impact of adopting ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses on January 1, 2020, and our transition from an incurred loss methodology for our reserves to an expected credit loss methodology. Our 2020 Form 10-K included additional information related to our adoption of the CECL standard.
(b) Amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included $248 million attributable to BBVA, primarily related to commercial industrial loans, which were largely the result of required purchase accounting treatment for the BBVA acquisition on June 1, 2021.
(c) See Table 8 for the components of the Provision for (recapture of) credit losses being reported on the Consolidated Income Statement.
Allowance for Credit Losses (Unaudited) (Continued)
Table 8: Components of the Provision for (Recapture of) Credit Losses
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
September 30
September 30
In millions
2021
2021 (a)
2021
2020
2020
2021 (a)
2020
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
Loans and leases
$
(229)
$
206
$
(502)
$
(164)
$
(23)
(525)
$
3,149
Unfunded lending related commitments
1
92
(77)
(105)
27
16
192
Investment securities
25
26
11
39
51
69
Other financial assets
4
2
4
9
6
19
Total provision for (recapture of) credit losses
$
(203)
$
302
$
(551)
$
(254)
$
52
$
(452)
$
3,429
(a) Amounts include $1.0 billion of provision for credit losses that was recorded as part of the BBVA acquisition on June 1, 2021.
Table 9: Allowance for Credit Losses by Loan Class (a)
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
Dollars in millions
Allowance Amount
Total Loans
% of Total Loans
Allowance Amount
Total Loans
% of Total Loans
Allowance Amount
Total Loans
% of Total Loans
Allowance for loan and lease losses
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
$
2,173
$
152,735
1.42
%
$
2,282
$
155,300
1.47
%
$
2,735
$
137,187
1.99
%
Commercial real estate
1,312
36,195
3.62
%
1,404
37,964
3.70
%
630
29,028
2.17
%
Equipment lease financing
118
6,257
1.89
%
126
6,376
1.98
%
163
6,479
2.52
%
Total commercial
3,603
195,187
1.85
%
3,812
199,640
1.91
%
3,528
172,694
2.04
%
Consumer
Residential real estate
42
38,214
0.11
%
63
36,846
0.17
%
28
22,886
0.12
%
Home equity
167
24,479
0.68
%
188
25,174
0.75
%
349
24,539
1.42
%
Automobile
365
17,265
2.11
%
421
17,551
2.40
%
404
14,977
2.70
%
Credit card
701
6,466
10.84
%
711
6,528
10.89
%
891
6,303
14.14
%
Education
81
2,653
3.05
%
98
2,726
3.60
%
136
3,051
4.46
%
Other consumer
396
5,966
6.64
%
437
6,239
7.00
%
415
4,829
8.59
%
Total consumer
1,752
95,043
1.84
%
1,918
95,064
2.02
%
2,223
76,585
2.90
%
Total
5,355
$
290,230
1.85
%
5,730
$
294,704
1.94
%
5,751
$
249,279
2.31
%
Allowance for unfunded lending related commitments
646
645
689
Allowance for credit losses
$
6,001
$
6,375
$
6,440
Supplemental Information
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
2.07
%
2.16
%
2.58
%
Commercial
2.12
%
2.18
%
2.38
%
Consumer
1.96
%
2.14
%
3.04
%
(a) Excludes allowances for investment securities and other financial assets, which together totaled $162 million, $138 million and $98 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Details of Nonperforming Assets (Unaudited)
Table 10: Nonperforming Assets by Type
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
Dollars in millions
2021 (a)
2021 (a)
2021
2020
2020
Nonperforming loans, including TDRs
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
Service providers
$
220
$
206
$
79
$
90
$
69
Manufacturing
62
65
55
81
80
Retail/wholesale trade
59
71
66
61
90
Health care
56
71
19
20
20
Real estate related (b)
49
78
48
95
140
Transportation and warehousing
21
18
18
20
14
Other industries
362
421
227
299
264
Total commercial and industrial
829
930
512
666
677
Commercial real estate
365
501
221
224
217
Equipment lease financing
10
15
16
33
21
Total commercial
1,204
1,446
749
923
915
Consumer (c)
Residential real estate
533
503
541
528
339
Home equity
592
626
656
645
639
Automobile
184
191
178
175
171
Credit card
7
7
7
8
13
Other consumer
8
6
7
7
8
Total consumer
1,324
1,333
1,389
1,363
1,170
Total nonperforming loans (d)
2,528
2,779
2,138
2,286
2,085
OREO and foreclosed assets
31
39
41
51
67
Total nonperforming assets
$
2,559
$
2,818
$
2,179
$
2,337
$
2,152
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.87
%
0.94
%
0.90
%
0.94
%
0.84
%
Nonperforming assets to total loans, OREO and foreclosed assets
0.88
%
0.96
%
0.92
%
0.97
%
0.86
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.46
%
0.51
%
0.46
%
0.50
%
0.47
%
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
212
%
206
%
220
%
235
%
276
%
(a)Includes $715 million of nonperforming assets at September 30, 2021, $666 million in the commercial portfolio, $41 million in the consumer portfolio and $8 million of OREO and foreclosed assets, attributable to BBVA. Comparable amounts at June 30, 2021 totaled $880 million, $847 million, $24 million and $9 million, respectively. Our second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q included additional information on the June 1, 2021 acquisition of BBVA.
(b)Represents loans related to customers in the real estate and construction industries.
(c)Excludes most unsecured consumer loans and lines of credit, which are charged off after 120 to 180 days past due and are not placed on nonperforming status.
(d)Nonperforming loans exclude certain government insured or guaranteed loans, loans held for sale and loans accounted for under the fair value option.
Table 11: Change in Nonperforming Assets
July 1, 2021 -
April 1, 2021 -
January 1, 2021 -
October 1, 2020 -
July 1, 2020 -
In millions
September 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
September 30, 2020
Beginning balance
$
2,818
$
2,179
$
2,337
$
2,152
$
1,955
New nonperforming assets
365
207
249
586
512
Charge-offs and valuation adjustments
(71)
(61)
(70)
(97)
(75)
Principal activity, including paydowns and payoffs
(333)
(264)
(186)
(185)
(175)
Asset sales and transfers to loans held for sale
(30)
(15)
(86)
(14)
(20)
Returned to performing status
(190)
(108)
(65)
(105)
(45)
Acquired nonperforming assets (a)
880
Ending balance
$
2,559
$
2,818
$
2,179
$
2,337
$
2,152
(a)Represents nonperforming assets acquired as a part of the BBVA acquisition on June 1, 2021 and includes $871 million of loans and $9 million of OREO and foreclosed assets. Our second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q included additional information on the BBVA acquisition.
Accruing Loans Past Due (Unaudited)
Pursuant to the interagency guidance issued in April 2020 and in connection with the credit reporting rules from the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act), the delinquency status of loans modified due to COVID-19 related hardships are reported for all periods presented in alignment with the rules set forth for banks to report delinquency status to the credit agencies. These rules require that COVID-19 related loan modifications be reported as follows:
•if current at the time of modification, the loan remains current throughout the modification period,
•if delinquent at the time of modification and the borrower was not made current as part of the modification, the loan maintains its reported as delinquent status during the modification period, or
•if delinquent at the time of modification and the borrower was made current as part of the modification or became current during the modification period, the loan is reported as current.
As a result, certain loans modified due to COVID-19 related hardships are not being reported as past due for the periods presented based on the contractual terms of the loan, even where borrowers may not be making payments on their loans during the modification period. Our second quarter 2021 Form 10-Q included, and our third quarter 2021 Form 10-Q will include, additional information on COVID-19 related loan modifications.
Table 12: Accruing Loans Past Due 30 to 59 Days (a)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
Dollars in millions
2021 (b)
2021 (b)
2021
2020
2020
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
$
97
$
72
$
80
$
106
$
56
Commercial real estate
68
5
12
6
6
Equipment lease financing
5
3
21
31
7
Total commercial
170
80
113
143
69
Consumer
Residential real estate
Non government insured
128
124
61
89
99
Government insured
81
88
101
92
89
Home equity
45
44
43
50
48
Automobile
114
98
76
134
116
Credit card
42
37
31
43
44
Education
Non government insured
5
5
6
5
6
Government insured
40
41
43
50
51
Other consumer
34
31
11
14
17
Total consumer
489
468
372
477
470
Total
$
659
$
548
$
485
$
620
$
539
Supplemental Information
Total accruing loans past due 30-59 days to total loans
0.23
%
0.19
%
0.20
%
0.26
%
0.22
%
Commercial
0.09
%
0.04
%
0.07
%
0.09
%
0.04
%
Consumer
0.51
%
0.49
%
0.51
%
0.64
%
0.61
%
(a)Excludes loans held for sale.
(b)Includes $220 million of accruing loans 30-59 days past due at September 30, 2021, $98 million in the commercial portfolio and $122 million in the consumer portfolio, attributable to BBVA. Comparable amounts at June 30, 2021 were $141 million, $30 million and $111 million, respectively.
Accruing Loans Past Due (Unaudited) (Continued)
Table 13: Accruing Loans Past Due 60 to 89 Days (a)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
Dollars in millions
2021 (b)
2021 (b)
2021
2020
2020
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
$
50
$
27
$
13
$
26
$
37
Commercial real estate
2
3
1
1
6
Equipment lease financing
4
4
1
5
4
Total commercial
56
34
15
32
47
Consumer
Residential real estate
Non government insured
35
30
13
16
22
Government insured
45
52
60
62
58
Home equity
18
17
20
21
22
Automobile
23
20
19
34
32
Credit card
27
24
24
30
33
Education
Non government insured
3
2
3
2
2
Government insured
23
20
22
27
24
Other consumer
15
16
6
10
11
Total consumer
189
181
167
202
204
Total
$
245
$
215
$
182
$
234
$
251
Supplemental Information
Total accruing loans past due 60-89 days to total loans
0.08
%
0.07
%
0.08
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
Commercial
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.01
%
0.02
%
0.03
%
Consumer
0.20
%
0.19
%
0.23
%
0.27
%
0.27
%
(a)Excludes loans held for sale.
(b)Includes $80 million of accruing loans 60-89 days past due at September 30, 2021, $26 million in the commercial portfolio and $54 million in the consumer portfolio, attributable to BBVA. Comparable amounts at June 30, 2021 were $56 million, $10 million and $46 million, respectively.
Accruing Loans Past Due (Unaudited) (Continued)
Table 14: Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (a)
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
Dollars in millions
2021 (b)
2021 (b)
2021
2020
2020
Commercial
Commercial and industrial
$
56
$
45
$
63
$
30
$
36
Commercial real estate
11
2
Total commercial
67
47
63
30
36
Consumer
Residential real estate
Non government insured
28
40
17
27
28
Government insured
268
297
258
292
241
Automobile
4
3
6
12
12
Credit card
53
59
52
60
60
Education
Non government insured
1
1
2
2
1
Government insured
60
66
74
75
62
Other consumer
11
14
7
11
8
Total consumer
425
480
416
479
412
Total
$
492
$
527
$
479
$
509
$
448
Supplemental Information
Total accruing loans past due 90 days or more to total loans
0.17
%
0.18
%
0.20
%
0.21
%
0.18
%
Commercial
0.03
%
0.02
%
0.04
%
0.02
%
0.02
%
Consumer
0.45
%
0.50
%
0.57
%
0.64
%
0.54
%
Total accruing loans past due
$
1,396
$
1,290
$
1,146
$
1,363
$
1,238
Commercial
$
293
$
161
$
191
$
205
$
152
Consumer
$
1,103
$
1,129
$
955
$
1,158
$
1,086
Total accruing loans past due to total loans
0.48
%
0.44
%
0.48
%
0.56
%
0.50
%
Commercial
0.15
%
0.08
%
0.12
%
0.12
%
0.09
%
Consumer
1.16
%
1.19
%
1.32
%
1.55
%
1.42
%
(a)Excludes loans held for sale.
(b)Includes $72 million of accruing loans 90 days or more past due at September 30, 2021, $6 million in the commercial portfolio and $66 million in the consumer portfolio, attributable to BBVA. Comparable amounts at June 30, 2021 were $94 million, $7 million and $87 million, respectively.
Business Segment Descriptions (Unaudited)
Retail Banking provides deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance services, investment management and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. Our customers are serviced through our branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking and mobile channels. The branch network is located primarily in markets across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. Our national expansion strategy is designed to grow customers with digitally-led banking and a thin branch network in markets outside of our existing retail branch network. Deposit products include checking, savings and money market accounts and certificates of deposit. Lending products include residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans and personal and small business loans and lines of credit. The residential mortgage loans are directly originated within our branch network and nationwide, and are typically underwritten to agency and/or third-party standards, and either sold, servicing retained or held on our balance sheet. Brokerage, investment management and cash management products and services include managed, education, retirement and trust accounts.
Corporate & Institutional Bankingprovides lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. Lending products include secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit and equipment leases. The Treasury Management business provides payables, receivables, deposit and account services, liquidity and investments, and online and mobile banking products and services to our clients. Capital markets-related products and services include foreign exchange, derivatives, fixed income, securities underwriting, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory and equity capital markets advisory related services. We also provide commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. Products and services are provided nationally.
Asset Management Group provides private banking for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The Asset Management group is comprised of two distinct operating units:
•PNC Private Bank provides products and services to emerging affluent, high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals and their families including investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration. In addition, multi-generational family planning services are also provided to ultra high net worth individuals and families which include estate, financial, tax, fiduciary and customized performance reporting through PNC Private Bank Hawthorn.
•Institutional Asset Management provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement plan fiduciary investment services to institutional clients including corporations, healthcare systems, insurance companies, unions, municipalities and non-profits.
Table 15: Period End Employees
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Full-time employees
Retail Banking
33,188
33,471
27,690
27,621
27,808
Other full-time employees
25,442
25,512
22,281
21,928
21,997
Total full-time employees
58,630
58,983
49,971
49,549
49,805
Part-time employees
Retail Banking
1,616
1,821
1,697
1,611
1,593
Other part-time employees
94
431
101
97
104
Total part-time employees
1,710
2,252
1,798
1,708
1,697
Total
60,340
61,235
51,769
51,257
51,502
Table 16: Summary of Business Segment Net Income and Revenue (Unaudited) (a)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
September 30
September 30
In millions
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Income
Retail Banking
$
447
$
232
$
607
$
336
$
530
$
1,286
$
508
Corporate & Institutional Banking
1,123
809
1,058
992
670
2,990
682
Asset Management Group
114
87
99
82
91
300
173
Other
(210)
(37)
52
32
228
(195)
157
Net income from continuing operations excluding noncontrolling interest
$
1,474
$
1,091
$
1,816
$
1,442
$
1,519
$
4,381
$
1,520
Revenue
Retail Banking
$
2,375
$
2,203
$
2,016
$
1,853
$
2,056
$
6,594
$
6,275
Corporate & Institutional Banking
2,306
1,959
1,808
1,913
1,748
6,073
5,198
Asset Management Group
397
356
322
316
310
1,075
895
Other
119
149
74
126
167
342
325
Total revenue
$
5,197
$
4,667
$
4,220
$
4,208
$
4,281
$
14,084
$
12,693
(a)Our business information is presented based on our internal management reporting practices. Net interest income in business segment results reflects PNC's internal funds transfer pricing methodology. Assets receive a funding charge and liabilities and capital receive a funding credit based on a transfer pricing methodology that incorporates product repricing characteristics, tenor and other factors.
Our third quarter 2021 business segment results reflect the full quarter benefit of BBVA's business operations, and our second quarter 2021 results reflect the impact of BBVA business operations for the month of June. Period end information presented includes BBVA's balances at both September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021. Until the conversion of bank systems and branches on October 12, 2021, PNC Bank and BBVA customers were served through their respective PNC Bank and BBVA USA branches, websites and mobile apps, financial advisors and relationship managers. Upon conversion, there will be changes in the segmentation of BBVA USA customers as we integrate data to PNC applications, finalize the review of customer relationships and better align customers with PNC's products and services. These changes will be reflected in fourth quarter reporting.
Table 17: Retail Banking (Unaudited) (a)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
September 30
September 30
Dollars in millions
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Income Statement
Net interest income
$
1,713
$
1,497
$
1,362
$
1,380
$
1,383
$
4,572
$
4,229
Noninterest income
662
706
654
473
673
2,022
2,046
Total revenue
2,375
2,203
2,016
1,853
2,056
6,594
6,275
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
(113)
214
(257)
(81)
(157)
(156)
1,049
Noninterest expense
1,889
1,677
1,476
1,482
1,512
5,042
4,537
Pretax earnings
599
312
797
452
701
1,708
689
Income taxes
140
73
183
105
162
396
161
Noncontrolling interest
12
7
7
11
9
26
20
Earnings
$
447
$
232
$
607
$
336
$
530
$
1,286
$
508
Average Balance Sheet
Loans held for sale
$
1,583
$
1,405
$
891
$
672
$
700
$
1,296
$
769
Loans
Consumer
Residential real estate
$
30,702
$
21,653
$
17,468
$
18,042
$
18,435
$
23,323
$
18,215
Home equity
23,047
22,080
21,833
22,366
22,647
22,324
22,723
Automobile
17,377
14,888
13,890
14,536
15,573
15,398
16,449
Credit card
6,484
5,900
5,819
6,218
6,408
6,070
6,767
Education
2,712
2,812
2,938
3,027
3,119
2,820
3,226
Other consumer
2,892
2,175
1,898
2,086
2,262
2,326
2,417
Total consumer
83,214
69,508
63,846
66,275
68,444
72,261
69,797
Commercial
15,895
14,796
13,743
13,391
13,356
14,819
12,298
Total loans
$
99,109
$
84,304
$
77,589
$
79,666
$
81,800
$
87,080
$
82,095
Total assets
$
117,394
$
100,948
$
92,891
$
94,303
$
98,731
$
103,820
$
98,764
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
65,985
$
54,260
$
44,845
$
43,818
$
43,752
$
55,107
$
38,390
Interest-bearing demand
62,414
59,329
54,269
50,702
49,274
58,700
46,501
Money market
40,471
29,998
24,198
24,112
23,816
31,639
23,210
Savings
81,950
79,518
75,180
72,041
70,236
78,907
67,000
Certificates of deposit
11,171
10,101
9,742
10,156
10,852
10,321
11,579
Total deposits
$
261,991
$
233,206
$
208,234
$
200,829
$
197,930
$
234,674
$
186,680
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
1.51
%
0.92
%
2.65
%
1.41
%
2.13
%
1.66
%
0.69
%
Noninterest income to total revenue
28
%
32
%
32
%
26
%
33
%
31
%
33
%
Efficiency
80
%
76
%
73
%
80
%
74
%
76
%
72
%
(a)See note (a) on page 14.
Retail Banking (Unaudited) (Continued)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
September 30
September 30
Dollars in millions, except as noted
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Supplemental Noninterest Income
Information
Consumer services
$
470
$
435
$
368
$
369
$
371
$
1,273
$
1,058
Residential mortgage
$
147
$
103
$
105
$
99
$
137
$
355
$
505
Service charges on deposits
$
158
$
129
$
119
$
133
$
118
$
406
$
364
Residential Mortgage Information
Residential mortgage servicing statistics
(in billions, except as noted) (a)
Serviced portfolio balance (b)
$
139
$
145
$
117
$
121
$
119
Serviced portfolio acquisitions
$
2
$
33
$
7
$
12
$
8
$
42
$
21
MSR asset value (b)
$
1.1
$
1.1
$
1.0
$
0.7
$
0.6
MSR capitalization value (in basis points) (b)
81
77
83
56
50
Servicing income: (in millions)
Servicing fees, net (c)
$
18
$
(3)
$
5
$
13
$
25
$
20
$
105
Mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of
economic hedge
$
24
$
24
$
14
$
(1)
$
17
$
62
$
138
Residential mortgage loan statistics
Loan origination volume (in billions)
$
7.4
$
6.5
$
4.3
$
3.7
$
4.0
$
18.2
$
11.4
Loan sale margin percentage
3.01
%
2.67
%
3.28
%
3.75
%
3.62
%
2.95
%
3.51
%
Percentage of originations represented by:
Purchase volume (d)
47
%
48
%
34
%
45
%
44
%
45
%
38
%
Refinance volume
53
%
52
%
66
%
55
%
56
%
55
%
62
%
Other Information (b)
Customer-related statistics (average) (e)
Non-teller deposit transactions (f)
66
%
65
%
66
%
66
%
67
%
66
%
63
%
Digital consumer customers (g)
80
%
80
%
79
%
77
%
75
%
80
%
73
%
Credit-related statistics
Nonperforming assets
$
1,220
$
1,245
$
1,229
$
1,211
$
1,077
Net charge-offs - loans and leases
$
82
$
79
$
108
$
136
$
125
$
269
$
433
Other statistics
ATMs
9,572
9,636
8,874
8,900
9,058
Branches (h)
2,712
2,724
2,137
2,162
2,207
Brokerage account client assets (in billions) (i)
$
76
$
83
$
61
$
59
$
55
(a)Represents mortgage loan servicing balances for third parties and the related income.
(b)Presented as of period end, except for average customer-related statistics and net charge-offs, which are both shown for the three and nine months ended.
(c)Servicing fees net of impact of decrease in MSR value due to passage of time, including the impact from both regularly scheduled loan payments, prepayments, and loans that were paid down or paid off during the period.
(d)Mortgages with borrowers as part of residential real estate purchase transactions.
(e)Represents PNC legacy only, statistics will be refreshed to include BBVA activity in fourth quarter reporting after the conversion of bank systems and branches is completed.
(f)Percentage of total consumer and business banking deposit transactions processed at an ATM or through our mobile banking application.
(g)Represents consumer checking relationships that process the majority of their transactions through non-teller channels.
(h)Excludes stand-alone mortgage offices and satellite offices (e.g., drive-ups, electronic branches and retirement centers) that provide limited products and/or services.
Commercial mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge (e)
14
33
17
14
16
64
58
Total
$
146
$
128
$
137
$
141
$
138
$
411
$
387
MSR asset value (f)
$
703
$
682
$
702
$
569
$
515
Average loans by C&IB business
Corporate Banking
$
85,208
$
77,645
$
74,459
$
76,664
$
81,617
$
78,975
$
83,762
Real Estate
47,335
41,188
38,395
41,427
40,592
42,313
40,030
Business Credit
25,540
22,965
21,552
21,337
21,845
23,367
23,009
Commercial Banking
13,458
12,513
10,807
11,375
11,770
12,435
10,093
Other
4,275
3,384
3,254
3,394
3,657
3,669
4,291
Total average loans
$
175,816
$
157,695
$
148,467
$
154,197
$
159,481
$
160,759
$
161,185
Credit-related statistics
Nonperforming assets (f)
$
1,061
$
1,274
$
658
$
827
$
832
Net charge-offs - loans and leases
$
13
$
233
$
44
$
99
$
32
$
290
$
181
(a)See note (a) on page 14.
(b)Amounts are reported in net interest income and noninterest income.
(c)Represents other noninterest income for valuations on commercial mortgage loans held for sale and related commitments, derivative valuations, originations fees, gains on sale of loans held for sale and net interest income on loans held for sale.
(d)Represents net interest income and noninterest income (primarily in corporate service fees) from loan servicing net of reduction in commercial mortgage servicing rights due to amortization expense and payoffs. Commercial mortgage servicing rights valuation, net of economic hedge is shown separately.
(e)Amounts are reported in corporate service fees.
(f)Presented as of period end.
Table 19: Asset Management Group (Unaudited) (a)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
June 30
March 31
December 31
September 30
September 30
September 30
Dollars in millions, except as noted
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Income Statement
Net interest income
$
141
$
112
$
93
$
91
$
89
$
346
$
266
Noninterest income
256
244
229
225
221
729
629
Total revenue
397
356
322
316
310
1,075
895
Provision for (recapture of) credit losses
(6)
23
(9)
(2)
(19)
8
23
Noninterest expense
255
219
202
211
211
676
647
Pretax earnings
148
114
129
107
118
391
225
Income taxes
34
27
30
25
27
91
52
Earnings
$
114
$
87
$
99
$
82
$
91
$
300
$
173
Average Balance Sheet
Loans
Consumer
Residential real estate
$
5,727
$
4,439
$
3,635
$
3,326
$
2,976
$
4,608
$
2,667
Other consumer
4,544
4,190
4,008
4,077
4,065
4,249
4,031
Total consumer
10,271
8,629
7,643
7,403
7,041
8,857
6,698
Commercial
2,693
1,415
756
774
810
1,629
849
Total loans
$
12,964
$
10,044
$
8,399
$
8,177
$
7,851
$
10,486
$
7,547
Total assets
$
13,805
$
10,640
$
8,873
$
8,615
$
8,361
$
11,124
$
8,041
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
4,332
$
2,537
$
1,754
$
1,689
$
1,692
$
2,884
$
1,528
Interest-bearing demand
10,200
9,477
9,104
8,404
8,101
9,597
7,566
Money market
6,193
3,066
1,520
1,606
1,542
3,610
1,616
Savings
7,729
7,789
7,747
7,388
7,243
7,755
7,279
Other
862
562
454
482
554
628
707
Total deposits
$
29,316
$
23,431
$
20,579
$
19,569
$
19,132
$
24,474
$
18,696
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
3.28
%
3.28
%
4.52
%
3.78
%
4.32
%
3.61
%
2.88
%
Noninterest income to total revenue
64
%
69
%
71
%
71
%
71
%
68
%
70
%
Efficiency
64
%
62
%
63
%
67
%
68
%
63
%
72
%
Other Information
Nonperforming assets (b)
$
80
$
85
$
68
$
66
$
39
Net charge-offs (recoveries) - loans and leases
$
(1)
$
2
$
1
$
1
$
1
Brokerage account client assets (in billions) (b)
$
5
$
5
Client Assets Under Administration (in billions) (b) (c)
Discretionary client assets under management
$
183
$
183
$
173
$
170
$
158
Nondiscretionary client assets under administration
170
172
161
154
142
Total
$
353
$
355
$
334
$
324
$
300
Discretionary client assets under management
Personal
$
117
$
119
$
110
$
108
$
99
Institutional
66
64
63
62
59
Total
$
183
$
183
$
173
$
170
$
158
(a)See note (a) on page 14.
(b)As of period end.
(c)Excludes brokerage account client assets.
Glossary of Terms
2019 Tailoring Rules - Rules adopted by the federal banking agencies to better tailor the application of their capital, liquidity, and enhanced prudential requirements for banking organizations to the asset size and risk profile (as measured by certain regulatory metrics) of the banking organization. Effective January 1, 2020, the agencies' capital and liquidity rules classify all BHCs with $100 billion or more in total assets into one of four categories (Category I, Category II, Category III, and Category IV).
Adjusted average total assets - Primarily consisted of total average quarterly (or annual) assets plus/less unrealized losses (gains) on investment securities, less goodwill and certain other intangible assets (net of eligible deferred taxes).
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) - A valuation account that is deducted from or added to the amortized cost basis of the related
financial assets to present the net carrying value at the amount expected to be collected on the financial asset.
Amortized cost basis - Amount at which a financial asset is originated or acquired, adjusted for applicable accretion or amortization of premiums, discounts and net deferred fees or costs, collection of cash, charge-offs, foreign exchange and fair value hedge accounting adjustments.
Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital (Tailoring Rules) - Common stock plus related surplus, net of treasury stock, plus retained earnings, less goodwill, net of associated deferred tax liabilities, less other disallowed intangibles, net of deferred tax liabilities and plus/less other adjustments. Investments in unconsolidated financial institutions, as well as mortgage servicing rights and deferred tax assets, must then be deducted to the extent such items (net of associated deferred tax liabilities) individually exceed 25% of our adjusted Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital.
Basel III common equity Tier 1 capital ratio - Common equity Tier 1 capital divided by period-end risk-weighted assets (as applicable).
Basel III Tier 1 capital - Common equity Tier 1 capital, plus qualifying preferred stock, plus certain trust preferred capital securities, plus certain noncontrolling interests that are held by others and plus/less other adjustments.
Basel III Tier 1 capital ratio - Tier 1 capital divided by period-end risk-weighted assets (as applicable).
Basel III Total capital - Tier 1 capital plus qualifying subordinated debt, plus certain trust preferred securities, plus, under the Basel III transitional rules and the standardized approach, the allowance for loan and lease losses included in Tier 2 capital and other.
Basel III Total capital ratio - Basel III Total capital divided by period-end risk-weighted assets (as applicable).
BBVA - BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.
BBVA, S.A. - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.
BBVA USA - BBVA USA, the Alabama-chartered bank subsidiary of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.
BlackRock - BlackRock, Inc.
Charge-off - Process of removing a loan or portion of a loan from our balance sheet because it is considered uncollectible. We also record a charge-off when a loan is transferred from portfolio holdings to held for sale by reducing the loan carrying amount to the fair value of the loan, if fair value is less than carrying amount.
Common shareholders' equity - Total shareholders' equity less the liquidation value of preferred stock.
Credit valuation adjustment - Represents an adjustment to the fair value of our derivatives for our own and counterparties' non-performance risk.
Criticized commercial loans - Loans with potential or identified weaknesses based upon internal risk ratings that comply with the regulatory classification definitions of "Special Mention," "Substandard" or "Doubtful."
Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) - Methodology for estimating the allowance for credit losses on in-scope financial assets held at amortized cost and unfunded lending related commitments which uses a combination of expected losses over a reasonable and supportable forecast period, a reversion period and long run average credit losses for their estimated contractual term.
Discretionary client assets under management - Assets over which we have sole or shared investment authority for our customers/clients. We do not include these assets on our Consolidated Balance Sheet.
Earning assets - Assets that generate income, which include: interest-earning deposits with banks; loans held for sale; loans; investment securities; and certain other assets.
Effective duration - A measurement, expressed in years, that, when multiplied by a change in interest rates, would approximate the percentage change in value of on- and off- balance sheet positions.
Efficiency - Noninterest expense divided by total revenue.
Fair value - The price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date.
Fee income - Refers to the following categories within Noninterest income: Asset management; Consumer services; Corporate services; Residential mortgage; and Service charges on deposits.
FICO score - A credit bureau-based industry standard score created by Fair Isaac Co. which predicts the likelihood of borrower default. We use FICO scores both in underwriting and assessing credit risk in our consumer lending portfolio. Lower FICO scores indicate likely higher risk of default, while higher FICO scores indicate likely lower risk of default. FICO scores are updated on a periodic basis.
GAAP - Accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
Leverage ratio - Basel III Tier 1 capital divided by average quarterly adjusted total assets.
Nondiscretionary client assets under administration - Assets we hold for our customers/clients in a nondiscretionary, custodial capacity. We do not include these assets on our Consolidated Balance Sheet.
Nonperforming assets - Nonperforming assets include nonperforming loans, OREO and foreclosed assets. We do not accrue interest income on assets classified as nonperforming.
Nonperforming loans - Loans accounted for at amortized cost whose credit quality has deteriorated to the extent that full collection of contractual principal and interest is not probable, including TDRs which have not returned to performing status. Interest income is not recognized on nonperforming loans. Nonperforming loans exclude certain government insured or guaranteed loans for which we expect to collect substantially all principal and interest, loans held for sale and loans accounted for under the fair value option.
Operating leverage - The period to period dollar or percentage change in total revenue less the dollar or percentage change in noninterest expense. A positive variance indicates that revenue growth exceeded expense growth (i.e., positive operating leverage) while a negative variance implies expense growth exceeded revenue growth (i.e., negative operating leverage).
Other real estate owned (OREO) and foreclosed assets - Assets taken in settlement of troubled loans primarily through deed-in-lieu of foreclosure or foreclosure. Foreclosed assets include real and personal property. Certain assets that have a government-guarantee which are classified as other receivables are excluded.
Purchased credit deteriorated assets (PCD) - Acquired loans or debt securities that, at acquisition, are determined to have experienced a more-than-insignificant deterioration in credit quality since origination or issuance.
Risk-weighted assets - Computed by the assignment of specific risk-weights (as defined by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System) to assets and off-balance sheet instruments.
Servicing rights - Intangible assets or liabilities created by an obligation to service assets for others. Typical servicing rights include the right to receive a fee for collecting and forwarding payments on loans and related taxes and insurance premiums held in escrow.
Supplementary leverage ratio - Basel III Tier 1 capital divided by Supplementary leverage exposure.
Taxable-equivalent interest income - The interest income earned on certain assets that is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. These tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of yields and margins for all interest-earning assets, we use interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating average yields and net interest margins by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to
interest income earned on other taxable investments. This adjustment is not permitted under GAAP on the Consolidated Income Statement.
Troubled debt restructuring (TDR) - A loan whose terms have been restructured in a manner that grants a concession to a borrower experiencing financial difficulties.
Unfunded lending related commitments - Standby letters of credit, financial guarantees, commitments to extend credit and similar unfunded obligations that are not unilaterally, unconditionally, cancelable at PNC's option.
Yield curve - A graph showing the relationship between the yields on financial instruments or market indices of the same credit quality with different maturities. For example, a "normal" or "positive" yield curve exists when long-term bonds have higher yields than short-term bonds. A "flat" yield curve exists when yields are the same for short-term and long-term bonds. A "steep" yield curve exists when yields on long-term bonds are significantly higher than on short-term bonds. An "inverted" or "negative" yield curve exists when short-term bonds have higher yields than long-term bonds.
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2021 15:21:02 UTC.