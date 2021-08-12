PNC Financial Services : 2Q21 Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure
08/12/2021 | 03:22pm EDT
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
Basel III Pillar 3 Report: Standardized Approach
June 30, 2021
Page References
Pillar 3 Disclosure
Description
Pillar 3
June 30, 2021
2020
Report
Form 10-Q
Form 10-K
Introduction
3
Forward-Looking Statements
3
43
91
Basis of Consolidation
3
101
Basel III Overview
3
2, 81, 174
Capital
4
Summary of Capital
4
36, 141, 143
Restrictions on Transfer of Funds or Total Capital
4
174
Capital Adequacy
4
Capital Ratios
4
59
Table 1: Capital Ratios
5
35
82
Table 2: Standardized Risk-Weighted Assets
6
Credit Risk
6
Credit Risk Management
6
20
61, 64
Summary of Credit Exposures
7
9, 10, 21, 22,
48, 49, 64, 66,
23, 24, 25, 56,
67, 68, 69, 88,
59, 88, 100
101, 119, 122,
159, 190
Table 3: Loan Exposures by Remaining Contractual
7
Maturity
Credit Risk Mitigation
8
Counterparty Credit
8
88
159
Risk
Counterparty Credit Risk Mitigation
8
Collateral
8
92
159
Table 4: Counterparty Credit Risk Exposures
9
Securitization
Summary of Accounting Policies for Securitization
Activities
Risk Management
Table 5: Securitization Exposures by Underlying Asset
Type
Regulatory Treatment of Securitizations
Table 6: Capital Requirements of Securitization
Exposures by Risk-Weighting
9
133
9
101, 133
56, 59 119, 122, 159
10
10
10
Equities Not Subject to the Market Risk Rule
10
83, 101, 147
Summary of Equity Investment Exposures
11
36, 69
83, 133
Table 7: Book Value and Fair Value of Equity
11
Exposures Not Subject to Market Risk Rule
Table 8: Capital Requirements of Equity Investment
11
Exposures by Risk-Weighting
Market Risk Capital
12
Governance of Covered Positions
12
Valuation Policies, Procedures & Methodologies
12
78
16, 147
Value at Risk (VaR) Models
12
Table 9: VaR-Based Metrics
13
Back Testing
13
Model Validation
14
Stress Testing
14
Securitization Positions
14
Interest Rate Risk for
14
36
83
Non-Trading Activities
Supplementary
14
Leverage Ratio
Table 10: Supplementary Leverage Ratio
15
Glossary of Terms
15
102
196
PNC Pillar 3 Standardized Disclosures as of June 30, 2021
INTRODUCTION
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services companies in the United States (U.S.) and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PNC has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management, providing many of its products and services nationally. Our retail branch network is located primarily in markets across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. We also have strategic international offices in four countries outside the U.S. At June 30, 2021, consolidated total assets, total deposits and total shareholders' equity were $554.2 billion, $452.9 billion and $54.6 billion, respectively.
PNC is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and a financial holding company under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. PNC provides its products and services primarily through PNC Bank, National Association (PNC Bank) and BBVA USA.
This report (Pillar 3 Report) provides information about PNC's capital structure, risk exposures, risk assessment processes, risk- weighted assets and overall capital adequacy and should be read in conjunction with PNC's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (2020 Form 10-K) and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 (June 30, 2021 Form 10-Q). These SEC filings are available at www.pnc.com/secfilings. The Pillar 3 Report and other regulatory disclosures, including PNC Bank's Call Report, are available at http://www.pnc.com/regulatorydisclosures. BBVA USA's Call Report is available on their Investor Relations website.
Acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.
On June 1, 2021, we acquired BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. (BBVA) for cash consideration of $11.5 billion. BBVA, a U.S. financial holding company conducting its business operations primarily through its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA, operates more than 600 branches in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Colorado and New Mexico. Our results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 reflect BBVA's operations for the month of June 2021 and our June 30, 2021 balance sheet includes BBVA's balances, including $95.7 billion of total assets, $82.2 billion of deposits and $60.5 billion of loans. For more information, see Note 2 Acquisition and Divestiture Activity in our June 30, 2021 Form 10-Q.
Forward-Looking Statements
This disclosure may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We do not assume any duty and do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in forward- looking statements, as well as from historical performance. See the Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information in PNC's June 30, 2021 Form 10-Q for more information. Also see all risks and uncertainties disclosed in PNC's SEC filings, including its 2020 Form 10-K, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K, Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A, and, if applicable, its registration statements under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, all of which are or will upon filing be accessible on PNC's website at www.pnc.com/secfilings and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
Basis of Consolidation
Our consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the parent company and its subsidiaries, most of which are wholly- owned, certain partnership interests and variable interest entities that are required to be consolidated under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). We have eliminated intercompany accounts and transactions. The basis for consolidation for regulatory capital calculations is the same as that used in the presentation of PNC's consolidated financial statements, which is described in further detail in Note 1 Accounting Policies of our 2020 Form 10-K. Consistent with the regulatory capital rules, the minimum capital requirement for our consolidated insurance underwriting subsidiaries under applicable law is deducted from our regulatory capital.
Basel III Overview
PNC and BBVA USA are subject to the regulatory capital requirements established by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve). PNC Bank is subject to the regulatory capital requirements established by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). For additional information regarding regulatory capital requirements, see the Banking Regulation and Supervision section of Part I, Item 1 - Business of our 2020 Form 10-K.
The Basel III regulatory capital ratios of PNC, PNC Bank and BBVA USA as of June 30, 2021 exceeded the applicable minimum levels. For additional information regarding regulatory capital requirements, see the Banking Regulation and Supervision section of Item 1 - Business, Capital Management portion of the Liquidity and Capital Management section of Risk Management in Item 7 and Note 20 Regulatory Matters of our 2020 Form 10-K.
3
PNC Pillar 3 Standardized Disclosures as of June 30, 2021
The disclosures by PNC in this Pillar 3 Report include those required by the standardized approach. PNC is the top-tier entity within the PNC organization to which the standardized approach applies. In addition, PNC has more than $1 billion in aggregate quarterly average trading assets and trading liabilities, and is subject to the market risk capital rule as amended (the "Market Risk Rule"). This Pillar 3 Report also includes PNC's required disclosures under the Market Risk Rule.
CAPITAL
Summary of Capital
PNC's regulatory capital structure consists of the following capital instruments:
Common Stock
PNC has $5 par value common stock. At June 30, 2021, there were 800 million shares authorized, and 543 million shares issued, of which 118 million shares were held in treasury at cost. Holders of PNC common stock are entitled to receive dividends when declared by PNC's Board of Directors out of funds legally available for this purpose. See Part II, Item 5, Market for Registrant's Common Equity, Related Stockholder Matters and Issuer Purchases of Equity Securities in our 2020 Form 10-K for additional information on our common stock.
Preferred Stock
See Note 12 Equity in our 2020 Form 10-K for information on our preferred stock.
Trust Preferred Capital Securities
At June 30, 2021, PNC had $206 million in principal amount of an outstanding junior subordinated debenture associated with $200 million of trust preferred securities that were issued by a subsidiary statutory trust. See Note 10 Borrowed Funds in our 2020 Form 10- K for additional information on these instruments.
Qualifying Subordinated Debt
PNC had $3.9 billion in subordinated debt that qualified as Tier 2 capital for the Basel III ratio at June 30, 2021. The interest rates on our subordinated debt range from 2.70% to 4.20% and maturities range from 2022 through 2029.
Restrictions on Transfer of Funds or Total Capital
Federal law and regulations place a variety of restrictions on the ability of PNC to transfer funds or total capital among entities within the PNC group. See Note 20 Regulatory Matters in our 2020 Form 10-K for additional information on these restrictions.
Capital Adequacy
PNC's overall capital planning objective is to maintain sufficient capital resources, both in terms of quantity and quality, to cover all of the firm's risks and allow the firm to operate effectively through a range of economic environments. PNC's internal capital adequacy process (CAP) supports this overall objective by taking into account capital stress testing results, capital and liquidity positions and other risk considerations. In addition, PNC's CAP has a sound risk management infrastructure, including but not limited to, the thorough review and consideration of alternative economic scenarios as well as other risks. The Board of Directors, its Risk Committee, and senior management use the firm's CAP results to assess the level of capital that is appropriate for the firm to maintain in light of the range of risks facing the firm, the firm's business strategy, and its risk appetite. Sound capital stress testing practices and methodologies are a key component of PNC's CAP.
In addition to the CAP, PNC is subject to the Federal Reserve's capital plan rule, annual capital stress testing requirements and Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR) process, as well as the applicable Dodd-Frank capital stress testing requirements of the Federal Reserve and the OCC. As part of the CCAR process, the Federal Reserve undertakes a supervisory assessment of PNC's capital adequacy. This assessment is based on a review of a comprehensive capital plan submitted by PNC to the Federal Reserve that describes the company's planned capital actions during the nine-quarter review period, as well as the results of stress tests conducted by both the company and the Federal Reserve under different hypothetical macroeconomic scenarios, including supervisory severely adverse scenario provided by the Federal Reserve.
Capital Ratios
The Basel III Total risk-based capital ratio includes $20 million of nonqualifying trust preferred capital securities that are subject to a phase-out period that runs through 2021. All current period capital ratios are calculated using the regulatory capital methodology applicable to us during 2021. These Basel III capital ratios may be impacted by any additional regulatory guidance or analysis by PNC
4
PNC Pillar 3 Standardized Disclosures as of June 30, 2021
as to the application of the rules to PNC. Fully implemented Basel III results, in Table 1, are presented as estimates. PNC utilizes the fully implemented Basel III capital ratios to assess the impact to its capital position as if the impact of CECL had been fully phased in at June 30, 2021.
At June 30, 2021, PNC, PNC Bank and BBVA USA were considered "well capitalized," based on applicable U.S. regulatory capital ratio requirements. To qualify as "well capitalized," PNC must have Basel III capital ratios of at least 6% for Tier 1 risk-based capital and 10% for Total risk-based capital, and PNC Bank and BBVA USA must have Basel III capital ratios of at least 6.5% for Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital, 8% for Tier 1 risk-based capital, 10% for Total risk-based capital and a Leverage ratio of at least 5%. For PNC Bank's capital ratios, see PNC Bank's Call Report for the period ended June 30, 2021. For BBVA USA's capital ratios, see BBVA USA's Call Report for the period ended June 30, 2021.
The Basel III capital rule also includes a capital conservation buffer requirement above the minimum risk-based capital ratio requirements that banking organizations must meet in order to avoid limitations on capital distributions (including dividends and repurchases of any Tier 1 capital instrument, including common and qualifying preferred stock) and certain discretionary incentive compensation payments. In 2021, PNC, PNC Bank and BBVA USA are required to maintain a Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of at least 7.0%, a Tier 1 capital ratio of at least 8.5%, and a Total risk-based capital ratio of at least 10.5% to avoid limitations on capital distributions and certain discretionary incentive compensation payments. At June 30, 2021, each of PNC, PNC Bank and BBVA USA were above these ratio requirements.
In the third quarter of 2020, the Federal Reserve, OCC and FDIC also adopted a final rule that revises the definition of "eligible retained income" for purposes of the stress capital buffer (SCB) and other Basel III capital buffers. This revision is designed to phase in the potential application of these buffers more gradually, especially in periods when banking organizations are distributing all or a substantial majority of their net income. Under the final rule, eligible retained income is the greater of (i) the banking organization's net income for the four preceding calendar quarters, net of any distributions and associated tax effects not already reflected in net income, and (ii) the average of the banking organization's net income over the preceding four quarters. PNC's eligible retained income at June 30, 2021 was $3.3 billion.
See Note 4 Loans and Related Allowance for Credit Losses of our June 30, 2021 Form 10-Q on additional information about the effects of COVID-19 related loan modifications on delinquency status, which impacts our risk-weighted calculations.
The following table outlines the Basel III ratios for PNC as of June 30, 2021:
Table 1: Capital Ratios (a)
June 30, 2021
In millions
Basel III
Fully Implemented
(estimated)
Consolidated PNC
Regulatory capital
Common equity Tier 1 capital
$
39,517
$
38,381
Tier 1 capital
$
43,037
$
41,901
Total capital
$
51,345
$
50,615
Risk-weighted assets
Basel III standardized approach risk-weighted assets
$
389,429
$
388,957
Average quarterly adjusted total assets
$
493,037
$
491,901
Risk-based capital and leverage ratios
Common equity Tier 1
10.1 %
9.9 %
Tier 1
11.1 %
10.8 %
Total
13.2 %
13.0 %
Leverage
8.7 %
8.5 %
See Table 30: Basel III Capital in the Capital Management portion of the Liquidity and Capital Management section of Risk Management in our June 30, 2021 Form 10-Q for additional information on the elements of, and adjustments and deductions to, our consolidated regulatory capital.
5
