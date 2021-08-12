PNC Financial Services : 2Q21 Basel III Pillar 3 Disclosure

PNC Pillar 3 Standardized Disclosures as of June 30, 2021

INTRODUCTION

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services companies in the United States (U.S.) and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. PNC has businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management, providing many of its products and services nationally. Our retail branch network is located primarily in markets across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. We also have strategic international offices in four countries outside the U.S. At June 30, 2021, consolidated total assets, total deposits and total shareholders' equity were $554.2 billion, $452.9 billion and $54.6 billion, respectively.

PNC is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and a financial holding company under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. PNC provides its products and services primarily through PNC Bank, National Association (PNC Bank) and BBVA USA.

This report (Pillar 3 Report) provides information about PNC's capital structure, risk exposures, risk assessment processes, risk- weighted assets and overall capital adequacy and should be read in conjunction with PNC's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (2020 Form 10-K) and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 (June 30, 2021 Form 10-Q). These SEC filings are available at www.pnc.com/secfilings. The Pillar 3 Report and other regulatory disclosures, including PNC Bank's Call Report, are available at http://www.pnc.com/regulatorydisclosures. BBVA USA's Call Report is available on their Investor Relations website.

Acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.

On June 1, 2021, we acquired BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. (BBVA) for cash consideration of $11.5 billion. BBVA, a U.S. financial holding company conducting its business operations primarily through its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA, operates more than 600 branches in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Colorado and New Mexico. Our results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 reflect BBVA's operations for the month of June 2021 and our June 30, 2021 balance sheet includes BBVA's balances, including $95.7 billion of total assets, $82.2 billion of deposits and $60.5 billion of loans. For more information, see Note 2 Acquisition and Divestiture Activity in our June 30, 2021 Form 10-Q.

Forward-Looking Statements

This disclosure may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We do not assume any duty and do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in forward- looking statements, as well as from historical performance. See the Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information in PNC's June 30, 2021 Form 10-Q for more information. Also see all risks and uncertainties disclosed in PNC's SEC filings, including its 2020 Form 10-K, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K, Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A, and, if applicable, its registration statements under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, all of which are or will upon filing be accessible on PNC's website at www.pnc.com/secfilings and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Basis of Consolidation

Our consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the parent company and its subsidiaries, most of which are wholly- owned, certain partnership interests and variable interest entities that are required to be consolidated under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). We have eliminated intercompany accounts and transactions. The basis for consolidation for regulatory capital calculations is the same as that used in the presentation of PNC's consolidated financial statements, which is described in further detail in Note 1 Accounting Policies of our 2020 Form 10-K. Consistent with the regulatory capital rules, the minimum capital requirement for our consolidated insurance underwriting subsidiaries under applicable law is deducted from our regulatory capital.

Basel III Overview

PNC and BBVA USA are subject to the regulatory capital requirements established by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (Federal Reserve). PNC Bank is subject to the regulatory capital requirements established by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). For additional information regarding regulatory capital requirements, see the Banking Regulation and Supervision section of Part I, Item 1 - Business of our 2020 Form 10-K.

The Basel III regulatory capital ratios of PNC, PNC Bank and BBVA USA as of June 30, 2021 exceeded the applicable minimum levels. For additional information regarding regulatory capital requirements, see the Banking Regulation and Supervision section of Item 1 - Business, Capital Management portion of the Liquidity and Capital Management section of Risk Management in Item 7 and Note 20 Regulatory Matters of our 2020 Form 10-K.