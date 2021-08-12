PNC Financial Services : 2Q21 Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosures
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure
June 30, 2021
PNC Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure as of June 30, 2021
Introduction
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services companies in the United States (U.S.) and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We have businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management, providing many of our products and services nationally. Our retail branch network is located primarily in markets across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast and Southwest. We also have strategic international offices in four countries outside the U.S. At June 30, 2021, consolidated total assets, total deposits and total shareholders' equity were $554.2 billion, $452.9 billion and $54.6 billion, respectively.
PNC is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and a financial holding company under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. Our bank subsidiary is PNC Bank, National Association (PNC Bank), a national bank headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
On June 1, 2021, we acquired BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc. (BBVA) for cash consideration of $11.5 billion. BBVA, a U.S. financial holding company conducting its business operations primarily through its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA, operates more than 600 branches in Texas, Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Colorado and New Mexico. Our results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 reflect BBVA's operations for the month of June 2021 and our June 30, 2021 balance sheet includes BBVA's balances, including $95.7 billion of total assets, $82.2 billion of deposits and $60.5 billion of loans.
The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) disclosures are required by the LCR rules issued by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. These disclosures provide information about our LCR, liquidity risk management, sources of liquidity and contractual obligations and commitments and should be read in conjunction with our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (2020 Form 10-K) and Quarterly Report on the Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 (June 30, 2021 Form 10-Q). These SEC filings are available at www.pnc.com/secfilings. The LCR disclosures and other regulatory disclosures are available at www.pnc.com/ regulatorydisclosures.
Further, the financial information presented within this LCR disclosure may differ from similar information presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes To Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K/Q. Unless specified otherwise, all amounts and information within are presented in conformity with the definitions and requirements of the LCR rules.
Forward-Looking Statements
This disclosure may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We do not assume any duty and do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in forward-looking statements, as well as from historical performance. See the Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information in PNC's June 30, 2021 Form 10-Q for more information. Also see all risks and uncertainties disclosed in PNC's SEC filings, including its 2020 Form 10-K, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K, Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A, and, if applicable, its registration statements under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, all of which are or will upon filing be accessible on PNC's website at www.pnc.com/secfilings and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
PNC Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure as of June 30, 2021
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
The LCR is a regulatory minimum liquidity requirement designed to ensure that covered banking organizations maintain an adequate level of unencumbered high quality liquid assets (HQLA) to meet net liquidity needs over the course of a hypothetical 30-day stress scenario. The LCR, for disclosure purposes, is calculated as the quarterly average of the daily amount of an institution's HQLA, as defined and calculated in accordance with the LCR rules, divided by its estimated net cash outflows, with net cash outflows determined by applying the prescribed outflow factors in the LCR rules. The resulting quotient is expressed as a percentage. The regulatory minimum LCR that we are required to maintain is 100%. PNC is required to calculate the LCR on a daily basis, and as of June 30, 2021, the LCR for PNC exceeded the requirement of 100%.
The following table summarizes PNC's average LCR for the three months ended June 30, 2021 based on the LCR rules:
Table 1: Liquidity Coverage Ratio
Three Months Ended
Average weighted amount (in millions)
June 30, 2021
HQLA
$
89,290
Estimated net cash outflows
78,874
LCR
113 %
HQLA in excess of estimated net cash outflows
$
10,416
PNC's average LCR for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 113%, a 5% decrease from the three months ended March 31, 2021. The primary driver of the decrease in average consolidated LCR is the $11.5 billion purchase of BBVA USA, which closed on June 1, 2021. For additional information on the BBVA acquisition refer to Note 2 Acquisition and Divestiture Activity in our June 30, 2021 Form 10-Q.
HQLA consists of cash balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank and Level 1 and Level 2 securities. Estimated net cash outflows primarily relate to our deposits and lending-related commitments. Refer to Table 2: Liquidity Coverage Ratio and Related Components and Table 3: HQLA Composition for additional information.
PNC Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure as of June 30, 2021
The following table provides additional detail on PNC's average LCR, average unweighted and weighted amount of HQLA, cash outflows and cash inflows for the three months ended June 30, 2021:
Table 2: Liquidity Coverage Ratio and Related Components
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
Dollars in millions
Average Unweighted
Average Weighted
Amount
Amount (a)
High Quality Liquid Assets
1
Total eligible HQLA, of which:
$
89,290
$
89,290
2
Eligible level 1 liquid assets
89,290
89,290
3
Eligible level 2A liquid assets
4
Eligible level 2B liquid assets
Cash Outflow Amounts
5
Deposit outflow from retail customers and counterparties, of which:
$
241,231
$
13,600
6
Stable retail deposit outflow
164,419
4,933
7
Other retail funding outflow
67,885
6,889
8
Brokered deposit outflow
8,927
1,778
9
Unsecured wholesale funding outflow, of which:
145,601
49,777
10
Operational deposit outflow
78,082
19,256
11
Non-operational funding outflow
67,339
30,341
12
Unsecured debt outflow
180
180
13
Secured wholesale funding and asset exchange outflow
15,238
1,891
14
Additional outflow requirements, of which:
179,155
29,125
15
Outflow related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements
2,872
2,253
16
Outflow related to credit and liquidity facilities including unconsolidated
176,283
26,872
structured transactions and mortgage commitments
17
Other contractual funding obligation outflow
299
299
18
Other contingent funding obligations outflow
5,151
155
19
Total Cash Outflow
$
586,675
$
94,847
Cash I
nflow Amounts
20
Secured lending and asset exchange cash inflow
$
767
$
15
21
Retail cash inflow
1,083
542
22
Unsecured wholesale cash inflow
2,724
1,460
23
Other cash inflows, of which:
2,358
2,358
24
Net derivative cash inflow
1,376
1,376
25
Securities cash inflow
982
982
26
Broker-dealer segregated account inflow
27
Other cash inflow
28
Total Cash Inflow
$
6,932
$
4,375
Average Weighted
Amount (b)
29
HQLA Amount
$
89,290
30
Total Estimated Net Cash Outflow Amount Excluding the Maturity
$
90,472
Mismatch Add-on
31
Maturity Mismatch Add-on
2,321
32
Total unadjusted net cash outflow amount
$
92,793
33
Outflow adjustment percentage
85 %
34
Total net cash outflow amount
$
78,874
35
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%)
113 %
Average weighted amount represents the average balances after applying HQLA haircuts and outflow/inflow rates prescribed by the LCR rules.
The amounts reported in this column may not equal the calculation of those amounts using component amounts reported in rows 1-28 due to technical factors such as the application of the level 2 asset caps, the total inflow cap, and for depository institution holding companies subject to subpart G, the application of the modification to total net cash outflows.
3
