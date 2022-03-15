PNC Financial Services : Bank Deploys Mobile Branch To Baltimore Metro Area

BALTIMORE, March 15, 2022 - PNC Bank recently expanded its presence in Baltimore with the debut of its Mobile Branch program. Baltimore is just the third market to host a Mobile Branch after the program's 2020 launch in Chicago and expansion to Detroit in 2021.

The 30-foot branch on wheels underscores PNC's commitment to positively impact the communities in which it operates by making banking easier and more accessible in areas where traditional brick-and-mortar branches may not be available. The unit allows existing and prospective PNC customers to conduct banking transactions, like opening and applying for accounts and loans, in the same way they would at a traditional branch.

"PNC is a national Main Street Bank, which means we understand and work to address the needs of our communities, because we are part of them. The Mobile Branch reflects this mindset and helps us to meet customers where they are." said Laura Gamble, PNC regional president for Greater Maryland. "We want to provide easily accessible, secure access to banking solutions for our local community, especially for those who may not have easy access to a traditional branch. We're proud to work with local organizations because their strong community connections help us understand where the community needs us most."

Banking services that can be conducted in the Mobile Branch include meeting with a personal banker; opening a checking account; applying for a personal loan, credit card or mortgage; receiving or replacing a PNC debit card; receiving assistance with digital services; and more. The Mobile Branch also includes onsite assistance in English and Spanish, a workstation for personal discussions and a self-service, deposit-taking ATM for convenient, contact-free transactions.

The Mobile Branch comes to Baltimore in collaboration with PNC's Community Development Banking group and local organizations. These institutions, which include community centers, medical facilities, housing developments and neighborhood organizations across Baltimore, will help coordinate financial wellness initiatives for residents and members. Initiatives will include educational seminars, as well as financial tips and tools to help individuals address important topics, including the foundations of money management.

"PNC is committed to helping move all forward financially, including each and every member of the communities we serve," said Gamble. "Collaborating with community organizations that share this goal is important because it allows us to drive meaningful impact where it is most needed."

The arrival of the Mobile Banking Unit is aligned with PNC's $88 billion Community Benefits Plan that is focused on benefiting low- and moderate-income people and neighborhoods, as well as people and communities of color in every community in which PNC operates, including Baltimore.

Access to the Mobile Branch is available to one individual or family at a time. In compliance with COVID-19 safety standards, PNC team members will be furnished with a supply of gloves, face masks and cleaning supplies. Employees will wipe down surfaces after each customer interaction and follow social distancing best practices to protect visitors and themselves. For customers hesitant to enter the unit, bankers have the option to assist them remotely through encrypted tablet technology.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking; residential mortgage banking; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:

Roger Wallace

(202) 973-6283

roger.wallace@pnc.com

@RogerWallacePNC