Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNC   US6934751057

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PNC Financial Services : Harris Williams Advises Social Solutions Global on its Pending Sale to Apax Partners LLP

08/06/2021 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Social Solutions Global (Social Solutions), a portfolio company of Vista Equity Partners (Vista), on its pending sale to Apax Partners LLP (Apax). Social Solutions is a leading cloud software provider for nonprofit and public sector social service organizations. The pending sale of Social Solutions is part of a three-company merger alongside CyberGrants and EveryAction, creating a diversified social impact software platform serving nonprofits, public sector agencies and corporations. The transaction is being led by the Harris Williams Technology Group.

“Social Solutions is an established leader in the nonprofit and public sector software industries, both of which represent incredible opportunity and are undergoing transformational periods of digitization,” said Sam Hendler, a managing director at Harris Williams. “Under the leadership of CEO Erin Nelson and a world-class management team, and with support from Vista, Social Solutions has continued to evolve in response to increasingly complex and important needs of nonprofits and health and human services organizations looking to improve social outcomes through innovative software, data science and analytics.”

“Social Solutions is an incredibly impressive business, but more importantly a powerful enabler of social change and impact,” added Scott Reinig, a director at Harris Williams. “The combination of Social Solutions, EveryAction and CyberGrants is a milestone event in the nonprofit and public sector software space and we’re excited to see what the combined platform is able to achieve for nonprofits and the organizations that fund them.”

Social Solutions, a public benefit corporation, is a leading provider of cloud software for nonprofit and public sector social service organizations. The company’s Apricot, Penelope and ETO products offer clients some of the most comprehensive and secure social good platforms available, including case management, participant connection, data insights, outcome analytics and funder enablement solutions. Based in Austin, Texas, Social Solutions was founded 20 years ago by social workers who saw the potential of technology to improve outcomes and help accelerate lasting social change in the communities they serve. To date, more than 90,000 users have adopted the Social Solutions platform to improve their data by measuring and optimizing outcomes. Social Solutions serves clients in the U.S., U.K., Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $75 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2020. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista’s investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community, and a broader path to prosperity.

Apax is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For nearly 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and ideas that transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of more than $60 billion. The Apax Funds invest in companies across four global sectors of tech, services, healthcare and internet/consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams Technology Group advises leading private and public companies, founders, and private equity, growth equity and venture capital firms on mergers and acquisitions and capital-raising transactions worldwide. The Technology Group has deep domain expertise in software and technology-enabled services and dedicated focus areas across a variety of vertical software applications and end markets. For more information on the Technology Group and its recent transactions, visit the Technology Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
10:30aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises Social Solutions Global on its ..
BU
08/05PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/03PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : JPMorgan Reinstates PNC Financial Services at Overweigh..
MT
07/27HARRIS WILLIAMS : Advises Worldwide Express, LLC on its Sale to CVC Capital Part..
BU
07/22PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises Pamplona Capital Management on ..
BU
07/22PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Announces Redemption Of 3.250 Percent Senior Notes Due ..
PR
07/22The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Announces Redemption of 3.250% Senior ..
CI
07/20PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Local Arts Organizations To Receive More Than $1 Millio..
PU
07/19PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Credit Suisse Raises Price Target for PNC Financial Ser..
MT
07/19PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES : Harris Williams Advises ATI Industrial Automation on it..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19 067 M - -
Net income 2021 5 686 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 2,59%
Capitalization 79 313 M 79 313 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,16x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 50 403
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 186,68 $
Average target price 201,77 $
Spread / Average Target 8,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Stanton Demchak Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ganesh Krishnan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gagan Singh Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.24.17%79 313
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.52%457 636
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION28.74%328 350
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-14.31%237 535
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY55.70%192 960
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.37%184 612