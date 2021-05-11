Log in
PNC Financial Services : 1Q21 Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure

05/11/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure

March 31, 2021

Table of Contents

Section

Page

Introduction

1

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

2

High Quality Liquid Assets

4

Funding Sources

4

Net Cash Outflows

4

Deposits

5

Commitments

5

Maturity Mismatch Add-on

5

Liquidity Risk Management

5

PNC Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure as of March 31, 2021

Introduction

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services companies in the United States (U.S.) and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. We have businesses engaged in retail banking, including residential mortgage, corporate and institutional banking and asset management, providing many of our products and services nationally. Our retail branch network is located primarily in markets across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast. We also have strategic international offices in four countries outside the U.S. At March 31, 2021, consolidated total assets, total deposits and total shareholders' equity were $474.4 billion, $375.1 billion and $53.8 billion, respectively.

PNC is a bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 and a financial holding company under the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act. Our bank subsidiary is PNC Bank, National Association (PNC Bank), a national bank headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) disclosures are required by the LCR rules issued by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. These disclosures provide information about our LCR, liquidity risk management, sources of liquidity and contractual obligations and commitments and should be read in conjunction with our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 (2020 Form 10-K) and Quarterly Report on the Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 (March 31, 2021 Form 10-Q). These SEC filings are available at www.pnc.com/secfilings. The LCR disclosures and other regulatory disclosures are available at www.pnc.com/ regulatorydisclosures.

Further, the financial information presented within this LCR disclosure may differ from similar information presented in the Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes To Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 10-K/Q. Unless specified otherwise, all amounts and information within are presented in conformity with the definitions and requirements of the LCR rules.

Forward-Looking Statements

This disclosure may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We do not assume any duty and do not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in forward-looking statements, as well as from historical performance. See the Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information in PNC's March 31, 2021 Form 10-Q for more information. Also see all risks and uncertainties disclosed in PNC's SEC filings, including its 2020 Form 10-K, and subsequent reports on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K, Proxy Statements on Schedule 14A, and, if applicable, its registration statements under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, all of which are or will upon filing be accessible on PNC's website at www.pnc.com/secfilings and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

1

PNC Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure as of March 31, 2021

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

The LCR is a regulatory minimum liquidity requirement designed to ensure that covered banking organizations maintain an adequate level of unencumbered high quality liquid assets (HQLA) to meet net liquidity needs over the course of a hypothetical 30-day stress scenario. The LCR, for disclosure purposes, is calculated as the quarterly average of the daily amount of an institution's HQLA, as defined and calculated in accordance with the LCR rules, divided by its estimated net cash outflows, with net cash outflows determined by applying the prescribed outflow factors in the LCR rules. The resulting quotient is expressed as a percentage. The regulatory minimum LCR that we are required to maintain is 100%. PNC is required to calculate the LCR on a daily basis, and as of March 31, 2021, the LCR for PNC exceeded the requirement of 100%.

The following table summarizes PNC's average LCR for the three months ended March 31, 2021 based on the LCR rules:

Table 1: Liquidity Coverage Ratio

Three Months Ended

Average weighted amount (in millions)

March 31, 2021

HQLA

$

86,799

Estimated net cash outflows

73,619

LCR

118 %

HQLA in excess of estimated net cash outflows

$

13,180

PNC's average LCR for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was 118%, a 1% increase from the three months ended December 31, 2020. The increase is primarily driven by increased transferability of HQLA from PNC Bank.

HQLA consists of cash balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and Level 1 and Level 2 securities. Estimated net cash outflows primarily relate to our deposits and lending-related commitments. Refer to Table 2: Liquidity Coverage Ratio and Related Components and Table 3: HQLA Composition for additional information.

2

PNC Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosure as of March 31, 2021

The following table provides additional detail on PNC's average LCR, average unweighted and weighted amount of HQLA, cash outflows and cash inflows for the three months ended March 31, 2021:

Table 2: Liquidity Coverage Ratio and Related Components

Three months ended

March 31, 2021

Dollars in millions

Average Unweighted

Average Weighted

Amount

Amount (a)

High Quality Liquid Assets

1

Total eligible HQLA, of which:

$

86,799

$

86,799

2

Eligible level 1 liquid assets

86,799

86,799

3

Eligible level 2A liquid assets

4

Eligible level 2B liquid assets

Cash Outflow Amounts

5

Deposit outflow from retail customers and counterparties, of which:

$

215,701

$

12,475

6

Stable retail deposit outflow

146,081

4,383

7

Other retail funding outflow

61,161

6,268

8

Brokered deposit outflow

8,459

1,824

9

Unsecured wholesale funding outflow, of which:

135,197

45,933

10

Operational deposit outflow

73,442

18,128

11

Non-operational funding outflow

61,413

27,463

12

Unsecured debt outflow

342

342

13

Secured wholesale funding and asset exchange outflow

15,061

2,175

14

Additional outflow requirements, of which:

171,847

28,022

15

Outflow related to derivative exposures and other collateral requirements

3,112

2,258

16

Outflow related to credit and liquidity facilities including unconsolidated

168,735

25,764

structured transactions and mortgage commitments

17

Other contractual funding obligation outflow

281

281

18

Other contingent funding obligations outflow

5,010

150

19

Total Cash Outflow

$

543,097

$

89,036

Cash I

nflow Amounts

20

Secured lending and asset exchange cash inflow

$

721

$

21

21

Retail cash inflow

1,084

542

22

Unsecured wholesale cash inflow

2,626

1,401

23

Other cash inflows, of which:

2,392

2,392

24

Net derivative cash inflow

1,463

1,463

25

Securities cash inflow

929

929

26

Broker-dealer segregated account inflow

27

Other cash inflow

28

Total Cash Inflow

$

6,823

$

4,356

Average Weighted

Amount (b)

29

HQLA Amount

$

86,799

30

Total Estimated Net Cash Outflow Amount Excluding the Maturity

$

84,680

Mismatch Add-on

31

Maturity Mismatch Add-on

1,930

32

Total unadjusted net cash outflow amount

$

86,610

33

Outflow adjustment percentage

85 %

34

Total net cash outflow amount

$

73,619

35

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (%)

118 %

  1. Average weighted amount represents the average balances after applying HQLA haircuts and outflow/inflow rates prescribed by the LCR rules.
  2. The amounts reported in this column may not equal the calculation of those amounts using component amounts reported in rows 1-28 due to technical factors such as the application of the level 2 asset caps, the total inflow cap, and for depository institution holding companies subject to subpart G, the application of the modification to total net cash outflows.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2021 17:55:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
