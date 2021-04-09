PNC Financial Services : Bank Appoints New Regional President, Head of Corporate Banking In Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, April 9, 2021 - PNC Bank, N.A. today announced the appointment of Chris Hermann as the regional president and head of Corporate Banking for Wisconsin, effective April 12. In this role, he will lead the effort to provide customers and clients in the market with access to a full range of products and capabilities through PNC's Main Street Bank model, in addition to delivering on the bank's commitment to supporting local communities in Wisconsin.

Hermann will continue to build upon momentum that PNC experienced under the leadership of Chris Goller, who now will serve as head of Corporate Banking for PNC in the Midwest Region. Goller will continue to work from the Milwaukee office and will oversee PNC's Corporate Banking business in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. He will remain actively involved in the community as an influential corporate and civic leader in the region.

Hermann brings 17 years of banking experience to the position, including most recently serving as Corporate Banking team lead in Wisconsin. In addition to serving as regional president, he will have responsibility as head of Corporate Banking for Wisconsin. In that role, he will lead PNC's local focus on developing and deepening relationships with new and existing middle market and large corporate banking clients in the Milwaukee region and throughout the state.

'We are thrilled to announce Chris Hermann as the next regional president and head of Corporate Banking for PNC in Wisconsin. His long tenure serving PNC clients, and his deep roots in the state, make him the perfect candidate to continue to move our customers and communities forward in the region,' said Louis R. Cestello, executive vice president and head of PNC's Regional Markets. 'We also thank Chris Goller, who led the Wisconsin market for nearly a decade, for his work in building PNC's presence in the state and positioning the team for ongoing long-term success as he transitions into his new position.'

In Hermann's most recent role, he managed both the large corporate and middle market businesses on behalf of PNC in Wisconsin. His team of corporate relationship managers achieved significant growth by providing PNC's local clients and prospects with thoughtfully tailored advice and best-in-class service. Prior to his position as Corporate Banking team lead, Hermann served as a Corporate Banking relationship manager for PNC in both Milwaukee and Chicago.

Hermann is a staunch advocate for the importance of early childhood education, and he is active in the Milwaukee community, serving on the board of directors for the Urban Ecology Center and on the endowment board at Christ Church in Whitefish Bay.

Hermann, who was raised in Madison, Wis., received a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

