Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.    PNC

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PNC Financial Services : Bank Appoints New Regional President, Head of Corporate Banking In Wisconsin

04/09/2021 | 10:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILWAUKEE, April 9, 2021 - PNC Bank, N.A. today announced the appointment of Chris Hermann as the regional president and head of Corporate Banking for Wisconsin, effective April 12. In this role, he will lead the effort to provide customers and clients in the market with access to a full range of products and capabilities through PNC's Main Street Bank model, in addition to delivering on the bank's commitment to supporting local communities in Wisconsin.

Hermann will continue to build upon momentum that PNC experienced under the leadership of Chris Goller, who now will serve as head of Corporate Banking for PNC in the Midwest Region. Goller will continue to work from the Milwaukee office and will oversee PNC's Corporate Banking business in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. He will remain actively involved in the community as an influential corporate and civic leader in the region.

Hermann brings 17 years of banking experience to the position, including most recently serving as Corporate Banking team lead in Wisconsin. In addition to serving as regional president, he will have responsibility as head of Corporate Banking for Wisconsin. In that role, he will lead PNC's local focus on developing and deepening relationships with new and existing middle market and large corporate banking clients in the Milwaukee region and throughout the state.

'We are thrilled to announce Chris Hermann as the next regional president and head of Corporate Banking for PNC in Wisconsin. His long tenure serving PNC clients, and his deep roots in the state, make him the perfect candidate to continue to move our customers and communities forward in the region,' said Louis R. Cestello, executive vice president and head of PNC's Regional Markets. 'We also thank Chris Goller, who led the Wisconsin market for nearly a decade, for his work in building PNC's presence in the state and positioning the team for ongoing long-term success as he transitions into his new position.'

In Hermann's most recent role, he managed both the large corporate and middle market businesses on behalf of PNC in Wisconsin. His team of corporate relationship managers achieved significant growth by providing PNC's local clients and prospects with thoughtfully tailored advice and best-in-class service. Prior to his position as Corporate Banking team lead, Hermann served as a Corporate Banking relationship manager for PNC in both Milwaukee and Chicago.

Hermann is a staunch advocate for the importance of early childhood education, and he is active in the Milwaukee community, serving on the board of directors for the Urban Ecology Center and on the endowment board at Christ Church in Whitefish Bay.

Hermann, who was raised in Madison, Wis., received a Bachelor of Science in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

CONTACT:
Saul Boscan
(312) 384-4639
saul.boscan@pnc.com

Disclaimer

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 14:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
10:06aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Bank Appoints New Regional President, Head of Corporat..
PU
09:45aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Jefferies Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Servic..
MT
09:23aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Harris Williams Advises DSI Logistics on its Sale to P..
BU
04/07PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Harris Williams Advises AIT Worldwide Logistics on its..
BU
04/07PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Barclays Adjusts Price Target on PNC Financial Service..
MT
04/06PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Wolfe Research Adjusts PNC Financial Services Group PT..
MT
04/05PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Goldman Sachs Adjusts PNC Financial Services Group PT ..
MT
04/01PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Maintains Quarterly Cash Dividend at $1.15 a Share, Pa..
MT
04/01PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Declares Dividend Of $1.15 On Common Stock
PR
04/01Oppenheimer Lifts PTs on Several Financial Institutions on High Confidence in..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 187 M - -
Net income 2021 3 676 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 75 522 M 75 522 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 50 403
Free-Float 77,8%
Chart THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 176,05 $
Last Close Price 178,11 $
Spread / Highest target 12,3%
Spread / Average Target -1,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Stanton Demchak Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ganesh Krishnan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gagan Singh Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.19.63%75 522
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.22.07%470 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION30.98%342 502
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%285 141
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.04%212 748
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.14.90%194 432
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ