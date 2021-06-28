Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNC   US6934751057

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PNC Financial Services : Harris Williams Advises Artera Services, LLC on its Acquisition of Feeney Utility Services Group

06/28/2021 | 09:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Artera Services, LLC (Artera), a portfolio company of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) and one of the nation’s largest providers of integrated infrastructure services to natural gas and electric industries, on its acquisition of Feeney Utility Services Group (FUSG). The transaction was led by Drew Spitzer and Matt White of the Harris Williams Energy, Power & Infrastructure (EPI) Group.

“We believe FUSG is a strategic fit with Artera, expanding Artera’s strength as a leader in gas distribution services and extending the company’s footprint in the attractive Northeast market,” said Matt White, a managing director at Harris Williams. “We look forward to seeing what the combined company accomplishes.”

“We continue to see investor interest in companies providing services to all facets of the utility landscape given tremendous tailwinds in the sector, including aging infrastructure, increasing regulatory requirements, energy transition and continued utility outsourcing,” added Drew Spitzer, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with Artera and CD&R on this transaction.”

Artera, headquartered in Atlanta, is a more than $2.6 billion in revenue industry-leading provider of integrated infrastructure services to the natural gas and electric industries across 39 states. Artera employs more than 10,800 people throughout the United States and focuses on maintenance, replacement, upgrade and integrity of existing infrastructure. Artera’s business units are recognized market leaders, have long-standing operating histories in the industry, and are well respected for shared common core values of safety, quality, commitment and reputation.

CD&R is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $35 billion in 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $150 billion. The firm has offices in New York and London.

FUSG, headquartered in Boston, leverages the resources and strength of its business units, Feeney Brothers Utility Services and DDS Companies, to be a leading natural gas utility service provider in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

The Harris Williams EPI Group has significant experience advising market leading providers of technology, services and products across a broad range of sectors. These sectors include energy management; infrastructure services; utility services; testing, inspection, and certification services; environmental services; engineering and construction; power products and technology; and energy technology. For more information on the Group’s experience, please visit the EPI Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
09:22aPNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Harris Williams Advises Artera Services, LLC on its Ac..
BU
06/23PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Harris Williams Advises JM Swank on its Pending Sale t..
BU
06/21PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Harris Williams Advises H.I.G. Capital on its Acquisit..
BU
06/21PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Bank Appoints Kyle Myers as New Regional President, He..
PU
06/21PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Veteran Banker Dale Klose Relocates to Fort Worth, Sig..
PU
06/17PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Announces Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call Deta..
PR
06/17PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Bank Announces Appointment of Reymundo Ocañas as Commu..
PU
06/16PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Harris Williams Advises American Dental Partners on it..
BU
06/16PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES  : Provides Fourth Quarter 2021 And Quarterly 2022 Earnin..
PR
06/15HARRIS WILLIAMS  : Advises H.I.G. Capital on its Strategic Growth Investment in ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 087 M - -
Net income 2021 5 017 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 2,42%
Capitalization 82 151 M 82 151 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,54x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 50 403
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 193,36 $
Average target price 196,08 $
Spread / Average Target 1,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William Stanton Demchak Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ganesh Krishnan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gagan Singh Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.29.77%82 151
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.23%466 329
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION37.31%356 655
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.20%274 557
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.28.33%221 271
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.26%202 066