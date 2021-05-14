Log in
    PNC   US6934751057

THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.

(PNC)
  Report
PNC Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire BBVA USA

05/14/2021 | 05:14pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. on Friday said it received the final regulatory approvals needed for its previously announced acquisition of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc.

In November, PNC said it would buy the U.S. arm of Spain's BBVA for $11.6 billion.

PNC said it received regulatory approval from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, adding "no further regulatory approvals are required to complete the acquisition and merger of PNC Bank and BBVA USA."

The company also said, "The regulatory approval process also included approvals from the banking departments of the states of Alabama and Texas."

The deal is expected to close June 1. Once the deal is complete, PNC said it will be the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-14-21 1914ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 054 M - -
Net income 2021 5 078 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 2,35%
Capitalization 84 708 M 84 708 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,29x
Nbr of Employees 50 403
Free-Float 78,0%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 192,82 $
Last Close Price 199,38 $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target -3,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Stanton Demchak Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert Q. Reilly Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ganesh Krishnan Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
E. William Parsley Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Gagan Singh Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC.27.79%83 276
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.10%488 881
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.04%358 540
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.80%274 279
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.25.10%207 600
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION5.77%199 731