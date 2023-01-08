Premier Sugar Mills & Distillery : Transmission of Annual Report for the year ended Sep 30, 2022

THEPREMIERSUGARMILLS&DISTILLERY COMPANY LIMITED

ManagementCommittees Executive Committee Mr. Abbas Sarfaraz Khan Chairman (Executive Director) Ms. Mahnaz Saigol Member (Non-Executive Director) Mr. Iskander M. Khan Member (Executive Director)

Executive Committee is involved in day to day operations of the Company and is authorized to conduct every business except the businesses to be carried out by Board of Directors as required by section 183 of the Companies Act, 2017. Executive Committee meets periodically to review operating performance of the Company against pre-defined objectives, commercial business decisions, investments and funding requirements.

Audit Committee Mr. Shahbaz Haider Agha Chairman (Independent Director) Ms. Mahnaz Saigol Member (Non-Executive Director) Ms. Zarmine Sarfaraz Member (Non-Executive Director) Mr. Mujahid Bashir Secretary

The terms of reference of the Audit Committee have been derived from the Code of Corporate Governance applicable to listed companies. Thereby Audit Committee shall, among other things, be responsible for recommending to the Board of Directors the appointment of external auditors by the Company's shareholders and shall consider any questions of resignation or removal of external auditors, audit fees and provision by external auditors of any service to the Company in addition to audit of its financial statements. In the absence of strong grounds to proceed otherwise, the Board of Directors shall act in accordance with the recommendations of the Audit Committee in all these matters.

The terms of reference of the Audit Committee also include the following: