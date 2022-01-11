Procter & Gamble : Dividend News Release by The Procter & Gamble Company dated January 11, 2022 - Form 8-K

News Release

P&G DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND



CINCINNATI, January 11, 2022 - The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8698 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after February 15, 2022 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on January 21, 2022, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on January 21, 2022.





P&G has been paying a dividend for 131 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 65 consecutive years, demonstrating the Company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.





About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news





