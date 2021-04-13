Procter & Gamble : P&G Declares Dividend Increase

The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared an increased quarterly dividend of $0.8698 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after May 17, 2021, to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on April 23, 2021, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on April 23, 2021. This represents a 10% increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend.

This dividend increase will mark the 65th consecutive year that P&G has increased its dividend and the 131st consecutive year that P&G has paid a dividend since its incorporation in 1890, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to – and extending its long-term track record of – returning cash to shareholders.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

