THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
Procter & Gamble : P&G Declares Dividend Increase

04/13/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared an increased quarterly dividend of $0.8698 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after May 17, 2021, to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on April 23, 2021, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on April 23, 2021. This represents a 10% increase compared to the prior quarterly dividend.

P&G is committed to returning value to shareholders. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This dividend increase will mark the 65th consecutive year that P&G has increased its dividend and the 131st consecutive year that P&G has paid a dividend since its incorporation in 1890, demonstrating the Company’s commitment to – and extending its long-term track record of – returning cash to shareholders.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 75 485 M - -
Net income 2021 14 421 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 2,38%
Capitalization 337 B 337 B -
EV / Sales 2021 4,75x
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 99 000
Free-Float 61,4%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David S. Taylor Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Andre Schulten Chief Financial Officer
Kathleen B. Fish Chief Research, Development & Innovation Officer
Vittorio Cretella Chief Information Officer
Jon R. Moeller Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-1.60%335 808
UNILEVER PLC-5.84%149 074
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.13.91%109 597
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED2.60%77 051
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-6.70%67 615
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC1.41%65 038
