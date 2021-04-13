Log in
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY

(PG)
Procter & Gamble :  Tampax Enters esports Arena With First-Ever Tampax Gaming Fest

04/13/2021 | 11:16am EDT
 Tampax continues its mission to break down period stigma with education, this time within gaming and esports

Periods are an experience almost half of the gaming community shares— however, not many people talk about them. Tampax believes something as normal as a period should never hold anyone back in anything they do. To educate and empower gamers with periods to feel more confident as they pursue esports and break down gender (and period!) stigmas, Tampax will host the first-ever Tampax Gaming Fest live on Friday, April 16 at 8 p.m. EDT on Twitch via KittyPlays’ channel and across VENN streaming channels.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005303/en/

“We [Tampax] were happy to learn so many talented female gamers are fueling the growth of esports, but concerned that many in this community still consider period conversations taboo,” says Camille Zahniser, Brand Director of North America Tampax. “We’re excited to support these extraordinary players and help break down period stigmas through an event that will unite them, foster their continued success, and inspire future gamers.”

Tampax Gaming Fest will host a virtual panel featuring top gamers, Katherine Gunn (aka KatGunn or MysticGunn) and Rumay Wang (aka itsHafu) and multi-media personality Erin Ashley Simon, to unite and educate female gamers, and all gamers with periods, through shared experiences. With Twitch influencer Kristen Michaela (aka KittyPlays) as the moderator, this group will discuss their experiences as women in a male-dominated industry, the power women can harness when they learn more about themselves and their bodies, and most importantly, how to live life without limits. Tampax aims to normalize period conversations in esports through support and unity – giving gamers a deeper understanding of their menstrual cycles and how to unlock their power, whether to improve performance or build stronger relationships in gaming.

“If you had told me seven years ago that I would be participating in a tournament hosted by a period brand, I would have been so hype that making a career out of playing video games had come this far,” shared Kristen Michaela, Tampax Gaming Fest Panel Moderator. “I love that a brand like Tampax has stepped up to support and validate female gamers by encouraging conversations about our experiences and bodies. Our shared mission to help women feel their power and move towards acceptance of our periods as a positive force is such a perfect fit.”

In addition to the panel discussion, all-female identifying Valorant teams TSM, CLG, and Dignitas will participate in a live tournament on Twitch alongside a fourth team of skilled amateurs brought together by Tampax. Casters JessGoat and KatGunn will provide commentary on the tournament, where the teams will have the chance to win a share of a $10,000 prize pool. Uniting gamers with periods through shared experiences and gaming will allow Tampax to help create pathways for them to build deeper connections within the community, which is part of a continued commitment to eliminate period stigmas through education and conversation.

ABOUT TAMPAX

Procter & Gamble’s leading tampon brand, Tampax, is period care to help you live your life without limits so everyone can feel educated and empowered every day of the month. With more than 80 years of period protection expertise, Tampax meets a variety of needs. The Tampax product lineup includes Tampax Cup, Tampax PURE, Tampax Pearl, Tampax Radiant, Tampax Pocket Radiant, and Tampax Pocket Pearl. Only Tampax tampons have a LeakGuardTM Braid to help give you more leak-free periods.

ABOUT PROCTER & GAMBLE

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

ABOUT INVERTED

Inverted is a full-service gaming agency helping advertisers create custom marketing programs and wicked-cool activations within gaming and esports. We work with the world’s most popular streamers, influencers, players, teams, content creators, leagues, venues, and media outlets to bring it all to life. Our sole mission is to help brands connect with their next generation of consumers/customers as media habits and viewing patterns continue to evolve. For more information about Inverted, please visit us at https://inverted.gg or on LinkedIn at @Inverted Esports.


© Business Wire 2021
