PROGRESSIVE : REPORTS SEPTEMBER RESULTS - Form 8-K

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO -- October 14, 2021 -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for September 2021 and the third quarter of 2021:

September Quarter (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net premiums written $ 4,004.0 $ 3,468.1 15 % $ 12,446.5 $ 11,015.1 13 % Net premiums earned $ 3,537.5 $ 3,103.2 14 % $ 11,364.8 $ 9,973.5 14 % Net income (loss) $ (130.3) $ 231.4 (156) % $ 118.5 $ 1,530.8 (92) % Per share available to common shareholders $ (0.23) $ 0.39 (158) % $ 0.19 $ 2.59 (93) % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ (217.4) $ (131.7) 65 % $ 36.8 $ 532.6 (93) % Combined ratio 100.1 88.3 11.8 pts. 100.4 87.8 12.6 pts. Average equivalent common shares 584.7 587.8 (1) % 587.1 587.8 0 %





September (thousands; unaudited) 2021 2020 Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency - auto 7,973.6 7,527.1 6 % Direct - auto 9,613.1 8,774.3 10 % Total personal auto 17,586.7 16,301.4 8 % Total special lines 5,282.4 4,905.8 8 % Total Personal Lines 22,869.1 21,207.2 8 % Total Commercial Lines 952.7 803.9 19 % Total Property business 2,735.0 2,421.0 13 % Companywide Total 26,556.8 24,432.1 9 %

Progressive offers personal and commercial insurance throughout the United States. Our Personal Lines business writes insurance for personal autos and special lines products. Our Commercial Lines business writes auto-related liability and physical damage insurance, workers' compensation coverage primarily for the transportation industry, and business-related general liability and property insurance, predominantly for small businesses. Our Property business writes residential property insurance for homeowners, other property owners, and renters.





THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENT September 2021 (millions) (unaudited)

Current Month Comments on Monthly Results1 Net premiums written $ 4,004.0 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 3,537.5 Investment income 73.5 Net realized gains (losses) on securities: Net realized gains (losses) on security sales 21.0 Net holding period gains (losses) on securities (238.0) Net impairment losses recognized in earnings (0.4) Total net realized gains (losses) on securities (217.4) Fees and other revenues 55.0 Service revenues 22.5 Total revenues 3,471.1 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 2,862.6 Policy acquisition costs 293.3 Other underwriting expenses 439.4 Investment expenses 2.1 Service expenses 23.9 Interest expense 17.1 Total expenses 3,638.4 Income (loss) before income taxes (167.3) Provision (benefit) for income taxes (37.0) Net income (loss) (130.3) Other comprehensive income (loss) Changes in: Total net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed-maturity securities (196.4) Net unrealized losses on forecasted transactions 0 Foreign currency translation adjustment (0.2) Other comprehensive income (loss) (196.6) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (326.9)

1 See the Monthly Commentary at the end of this release for additional discussion. For a description of our financial reporting and accounting policies, see Note 1 to our 2020 audited consolidated financial statements included in our 2020 Shareholders' Report, which can be found at www.progressive.com/annualreport.

THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES COMPREHENSIVE INCOME STATEMENTS September 2021 (millions) (unaudited)



Year-to-Date 2021 2020 % Change Net premiums written $ 35,655.9 $ 31,026.4 15 Revenues: Net premiums earned $ 32,767.3 $ 29,052.8 13 Investment income 639.8 715.5 (11) Net realized gains (losses) on securities: Net realized gains (losses) on security sales 607.8 771.1 (21) Net holding period gains (losses) on securities 479.8 98.7 386 Net impairment losses recognized in earnings (3.7) 0 NM Total net realized gains (losses) on securities 1,083.9 869.8 25 Fees and other revenues 516.8 434.8 19 Service revenues 202.1 169.4 19 Total revenues 35,209.9 31,242.3 13 Expenses: Losses and loss adjustment expenses 24,767.6 18,189.7 36 Policy acquisition costs 2,754.7 2,413.5 14 Other underwriting expenses 4,306.0 4,179.7 3 Policyholder credit expense 0 1,062.4 (100) Investment expenses 18.5 14.5 28 Service expenses 190.0 154.7 23 Interest expense 167.0 160.8 4 Total expenses 32,203.8 26,175.3 23 Income before income taxes 3,006.1 5,067.0 (41) Provision for income taxes 617.5 1,046.7 (41) Net income 2,388.6 4,020.3 (41) Other comprehensive income (loss) Changes in: Total net unrealized gains (losses) on fixed-maturity securities (578.3) 605.6 (195) Net unrealized losses on forecasted transactions 0.6 0.6 0 Foreign currency translation adjustment (0.7) 0 NM Other comprehensive income (loss) (578.4) 606.2 (195) Total comprehensive income 1,810.2 4,626.5 (61) NM = Not Meaningful





THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES COMPUTATION OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME PER SHARE & INVESTMENT RESULTS September 2021 (millions - except per share amounts) (unaudited)



The following table sets forth the computation of per share results: Current Year-to-Date Month 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ (130.3) $ 2,388.6 $ 4,020.3 Less: Preferred share dividends 2.2 20.1 20.1 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (132.5) $ 2,368.5 $ 4,000.2 Per common share: Basic $ (0.23) $ 4.05 $ 6.84 Diluted1 $ (0.23) $ 4.03 $ 6.81 Comprehensive income (loss) $ (326.9) $ 1,810.2 $ 4,626.5 Less: Preferred share dividends 2.2 20.1 20.1 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (329.1) $ 1,790.1 $ 4,606.4 Per common share: Diluted1 $ (0.56) $ 3.05 $ 7.84 Average common shares outstanding - Basic 584.7 584.7 584.9 Net effect of dilutive stock-based compensation 2.4 2.6 2.8 Total average equivalent common shares - Diluted 587.1 587.3 587.7

1 Since we reported both a net loss and a comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders for September 2021, the calculated diluted earnings per share was antidilutive; therefore, basic earnings per share is disclosed for the month.





The following table sets forth the investment results for the period: Current Year-to-Date Month 2021 2020 Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) total return: Fixed-income securities (0.4)% 0.3% 5.8% Common stocks (4.6)% 21.0% 5.8% Total portfolio (0.7)% 2.1% 5.7% Pretax annualized investment income book yield 1.9% 1.9% 2.5%





THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION September 2021 ($ in millions) (unaudited)



Current Month Commercial Personal Lines Business Lines Property Companywide Agency Direct Total Business Business Total1 Net Premiums Written $ 1,393.8 $ 1,556.2 $ 2,950.0 $ 861.8 $ 192.2 $ 4,004.0 % Growth in NPW 6% 11% 9% 46% 17% 15% Net Premiums Earned $ 1,315.5 $ 1,446.1 $ 2,761.6 $ 600.6 $ 175.0 $ 3,537.5 % Growth in NPE 6% 8% 7% 55% 20% 14% GAAP Ratios Loss/LAE ratio 82.1 87.3 84.9 69.4 59.0 81.0 Expense ratio 17.9 18.7 18.3 20.1 28.62 19.1 Combined ratio 100.0 106.0 103.2 89.5 87.62 100.1 Net catastrophe loss ratio3 6.2 1.3 8.3 5.5 Actuarial Adjustments4 Reserve Decrease/(Increase) Prior accident years $ (26.2) Current accident year 8.5 Calendar year actuarial adjustment $ (3.2) $ (0.1) $ (3.3) $ (8.3) $ (6.1) $ (17.7) Prior Accident Years Development Favorable/(Unfavorable) Actuarial adjustment $ (26.2) All other development 50.1 Total development $ 23.9 Calendar year loss/LAE ratio 81.0 Accident year loss/LAE ratio 81.7

1Includes our other indemnity business results, which primarily consists of Protective Insurance Corporation and subsidiaries' run-off business operations.

2Included in both the expense ratio and combined ratio is 2.7 points of amortization expense predominately associated with the acquisition of a controlling interest in ARX. Excluding these additional expenses, the Property business would have reported an expense ratio of 25.9 and a combined ratio of 84.9.

3Represents catastrophe losses incurred during the period, including the impact of reinsurance, as a percent of net premiums earned. During the month, we incurred catastrophe losses primarily related to the impact of Hurricane Ida in the Northeastern United States. See the Monthly Commentary at the end of this release for additional discussion.

4Represents adjustments solely based on our normally scheduled actuarial reviews. For our Property business, the actuarial reserving methodology includes changes to catastrophe losses, while the reviews in our vehicle businesses do not include catastrophes.

THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION September 2021 ($ in millions) (unaudited)



Year-to-Date Commercial Personal Lines Business Lines Property Companywide Agency Direct Total Business Business Total1 Net Premiums Written $ 13,257.0 $ 14,571.7 $ 27,828.7 $ 6,154.5 $ 1,668.5 $ 35,655.9 % Growth in NPW 7% 10% 9% 56% 16% 15% Net Premiums Earned $ 12,586.4 $ 13,755.8 $ 26,342.2 $ 4,917.0 $ 1,501.3 $ 32,767.3 % Growth in NPE 7% 10% 9% 39% 15% 13% GAAP Ratios Loss/LAE ratio 75.2 76.2 75.7 68.8 95.9 75.6 Expense ratio 18.5 20.3 19.4 19.9 29.22 20.0 Combined ratio 93.7 96.5 95.1 88.7 125.12 95.6 Net catastrophe loss ratio3 2.6 0.4 37.4 3.9 Actuarial Adjustments4 Reserve Decrease/(Increase) Prior accident years $ (89.7) Current accident year 38.9 Calendar year actuarial adjustment $ 14.6 $ 13.2 $ 27.8 $ (27.8) $ (50.8) $ (50.8) Prior Accident Years Development Favorable/(Unfavorable) Actuarial adjustment $ (89.7) All other development (67.1) Total development $ (156.8) Calendar year loss/LAE ratio 75.6 Accident year loss/LAE ratio 75.1

1Includes our other indemnity business results, which primarily consists of Protective Insurance Corporation and subsidiaries' run-off business operations.

2Included in both the expense ratio and combined ratio is 2.8 points of amortization expense predominately associated with the acquisition of a controlling interest in ARX. Excluding these additional expenses, the Property business would have reported an expense ratio of 26.4 and a combined ratio of 122.3.

3Represents catastrophe losses incurred during the period, including the impact of reinsurance, as a percent of net premiums earned.

4Represents adjustments solely based on our normally scheduled actuarial reviews. For our Property business, the actuarial reserving methodology includes changes to catastrophe losses, while the reviews in our vehicle businesses do not include catastrophes.





THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES BALANCE SHEET AND OTHER INFORMATION (millions - except per share amounts) (unaudited)

September 2021 CONDENSED GAAP BALANCE SHEET: Investments, at fair value: Available-for-sale securities: Fixed maturities1 (amortized cost: $44,556.0) $ 45,045.7 Short-term investments (amortized cost: $1,088.7) 1,088.7 Total available-for-sale securities 46,134.4 Equity securities: Nonredeemable preferred stocks(cost: $1,479.9) 1,572.8 Common equities (cost: $1,238.4) 4,580.2 Total equity securities 6,153.0 Total investments2,3 52,287.4 Net premiums receivable 10,246.7 Reinsurance recoverables (including $4,822.5 on unpaid loss and LAE reserves) 5,044.9 Deferred acquisition costs 1,430.7 Goodwill and intangible assets 584.6 Other assets 3,023.8 Total assets $ 72,618.1 Unearned premiums $ 16,671.4 Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves 25,926.3 Other liabilities2 6,564.1 Debt 4,898.2 Total liabilities 54,060.0 Shareholders' equity 18,558.1 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 72,618.1 Common shares outstanding 585.0 Common shares repurchased - September 0.39 Average cost per common share $ 91.41 Book value per common share $ 30.88 Trailing 12-month return on average common shareholders' equity Net income 22.8 % Comprehensive income 19.4 % Net unrealized pretax gains (losses) on fixed-maturity securities $ 474.5 Increase (decrease) from August 2021 $ (248.7) Increase (decrease) from December 2020 $ (732.1) Debt-to-total capital ratio 20.9 % Fixed-income portfolio duration 3.0 Weighted average credit quality AA-

1 As of September 30, 2021, we held certain hybrid securities and recognized a change in fair value of $15.2 million as a realized gain during the period we held these securities.

2 At September 30, 2021, we had $399.7 million of net unsettled security transactions classified in "other liabilities."

3 Includes $2.9 billion, net of unsettled security transactions, of investments in a consolidated, non-insurance subsidiary of the holding company.





Monthly Commentary

•Included in September results is $167.6 million of catastrophe losses, or 4.7 loss ratio points, associated with Hurricane Ida. Our vehicle businesses incurred the majority of the losses during the month, primarily in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Through the end of September 2021, we have incurred approximately $510 million of catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, for Hurricane Ida, with nearly two-thirds of the losses reflected in our vehicle businesses and the remainder in our Property business.





Events

Our third quarter Investor Relations conference call is currently scheduled to be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. eastern time. The call and live webcast is scheduled to last 60 minutes with Tricia Griffith, our CEO, and John Sauerland, our CFO. We plan to file our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the SEC on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. If the dates of our events, which are always subject to change, are rescheduled, we will announce the change in a press release as soon as practical and publish it on our investor website. Details regarding access to the teleconference, or any event changes, will be available at:





We plan to release October results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, before the market opens.





About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.





Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.





Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.





The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE:PGR.

