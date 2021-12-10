Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Progressive Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGR   US7433151039

THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

(PGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 12/10 03:07:00 pm
94.86 USD   -0.41%
02:37pProgressive Announces Dividend Information and 2022 Annual Meeting Record Date
GL
11/23Goldman Sachs Starts Progressive at Buy With $104 Price Target
MT
11/22INSIDER SELL : Progressive Corp
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Progressive Announces Dividend Information and 2022 Annual Meeting Record Date

12/10/2021 | 02:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today declared an annual common share dividend, in the amount of $1.50 per share, and a quarterly common share dividend, in the amount of $0.10 per share.

The annual common share dividend of $1.50 per share is payable December 29, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2021 (ex-dividend date of December 17, 2021). The 2021 annual dividend amount was determined by the Board based on our capital position, existing capital resources, and expected current and future capital needs.

The quarterly common share dividend of $0.10 per share is payable January 14, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 7, 2022 (ex-dividend date of January 6, 2022). The Board is expected to continue to target the quarterly dividend to be approximately $0.10 per common share for 2022.

In addition, the Board declared a dividend on our outstanding Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Perpetual Serial Preferred Shares in the amount of $26.875 per Series B Share, or $13.4 million in the aggregate. The dividend, which is based on the annual rate of 5.375% of the stated amount of $1,000 per Series B Share, will be paid on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2022.

The Board also set the close of business on March 18, 2022, as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, Progressive’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on May 13, 2022.

About Progressive
Progressive InsuranceSM makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest car insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers. 

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 910-3563

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com


All news about THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION
02:37pProgressive Announces Dividend Information and 2022 Annual Meeting Record Date
GL
11/23Goldman Sachs Starts Progressive at Buy With $104 Price Target
MT
11/22INSIDER SELL : Progressive Corp
MT
11/18Jefferies Initiates Coverage of Progressive With Underperform Rating, $81 Price Target
MT
11/18Barclays Adjusts Progressive's Price Target to $81 From $82, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
11/17PROGRESSIVE : REPORTS OCTOBER RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
11/17PROGRESSIVE CORP/OH/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
11/17Progressive Reports Higher Net Income in October; Net Premiums Written Rise
MT
11/17Progressive Reports October 2021 Results
GL
11/17NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46 458 M - -
Net income 2021 3 074 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 3,96%
Capitalization 55 722 M 55 722 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 43 326
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Progressive Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 95,25 $
Average target price 95,00 $
Spread / Average Target -0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan Patricia Griffith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Sauerland Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Chairman
Steven A. Broz Chief Information Officer
Jonathan Bauer Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-3.80%55 722
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED16.70%19 601
TRYG A/S11.37%16 508
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC6.26%11 866
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION0.00%2 902
PORTO SEGURO S.A.-11.76%2 481