Progressive Reports April 2021 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for April 2021:



April (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)



2021 2020 Change Net premiums written $ 4,450.6 $ 3,764.2 18 % Net premiums earned $ 4,133.6 $ 3,634.3 14 % Net income $ 316.2 $ 952.6 (67 ) % Per share available to common shareholders $ 0.54 $ 1.62 (67 ) % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 191.3 $ 537.3 (64 ) % Combined ratio 96.0 83.4 12.6 pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 586.8 587.2 0 %





April (thousands; unaudited)



2021 2020 Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 7,951.8 7,237.1 10 % Direct – auto 9,478.6 8,269.2 15 % Total personal auto 17,430.4 15,506.3 12 % Total special lines 5,106.7 4,618.1 11 % Total Personal Lines 22,537.1 20,124.4 12 % Total Commercial Lines 881.2 764.6 15 % Property business 2,601.2 2,282.7 14 % Companywide Total 26,019.5 23,171.7 12 %

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance . Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance , and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers .

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE:PGR.

