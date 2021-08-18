Progressive Reports July 2021 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for July 2021:
July
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)
2021
2020
Change
Net premiums written
$
4,551.6
$
4,109.3
11
%
Net premiums earned
$
4,313.5
$
3,781.4
14
%
Net income
$
255.4
$
812.0
(69
)
%
Per share available to common shareholders
$
0.43
$
1.38
(69
)
%
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities
$
122.7
$
333.4
(63
)
%
Combined ratio
96.7
83.5
13.2 pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares
587.2
587.8
0
%
July
(thousands; unaudited)
2021
2020
Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency – auto
8,014.2
7,435.4
8
%
Direct – auto
9,614.9
8,634.4
11
%
Total personal auto
17,629.1
16,069.8
10
%
Total special lines
5,249.9
4,854.8
8
%
Total Personal Lines
22,879.0
20,924.6
9
%
Total Commercial Lines
930.1
785.7
18
%
Total Property business
2,683.1
2,368.3
13
%
Companywide Total
26,492.2
24,078.6
10
%
