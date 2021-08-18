Progressive Reports July 2021 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for July 2021:



July (millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)



2021 2020 Change Net premiums written $ 4,551.6 $ 4,109.3 11 % Net premiums earned $ 4,313.5 $ 3,781.4 14 % Net income $ 255.4 $ 812.0 (69 ) % Per share available to common shareholders $ 0.43 $ 1.38 (69 ) % Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities $ 122.7 $ 333.4 (63 ) % Combined ratio 96.7 83.5 13.2 pts. Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.2 587.8 0 %





July (thousands; unaudited)



2021 2020 Change Policies in Force Personal Lines Agency – auto 8,014.2 7,435.4 8 % Direct – auto 9,614.9 8,634.4 11 % Total personal auto 17,629.1 16,069.8 10 % Total special lines 5,249.9 4,854.8 8 % Total Personal Lines 22,879.0 20,924.6 9 % Total Commercial Lines 930.1 785.7 18 % Total Property business 2,683.1 2,368.3 13 % Companywide Total 26,492.2 24,078.6 10 %

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance . Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance , and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers .

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE:PGR.

