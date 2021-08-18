Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Progressive Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGR   US7433151039

THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

(PGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/18 08:32:56 am
95.67 USD   0.00%
08:20aProgressive Reports July 2021 Results
GL
05:55aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
08/17PROGRESSIVE : Evercore ISI Adjusts Progressive PT to $90 From $93, Maintains In Line Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Progressive Reports July 2021 Results

08/18/2021 | 08:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for July 2021:

 July
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)

2021 2020 Change
     
Net premiums written$4,551.6  $4,109.3  11 %
Net premiums earned$4,313.5  $3,781.4  14 %
Net income$255.4  $812.0  (69)%
Per share available to common shareholders$0.43  $1.38  (69)%
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$122.7  $333.4  (63)%
Combined ratio96.7   83.5  13.2 pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares 587.2   587.8  0 %


 July
(thousands; unaudited)

2021 2020 Change
Policies in Force     
Personal Lines     
Agency – auto8,014.2 7,435.4 8%
Direct – auto9,614.9 8,634.4 11%
Total personal auto17,629.1 16,069.8 10%
Total special lines5,249.9 4,854.8 8%
Total Personal Lines22,879.0 20,924.6 9%
Total Commercial Lines930.1 785.7 18%
Total Property business2,683.1 2,368.3 13%
Companywide Total26,492.2 24,078.6 10%
      

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release for additional information.

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE:PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 910-3563
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Progressive July 2021 Complete Earnings Release: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/14e94693-821e-4853-aa75-dea620cdfee7


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION
08:20aProgressive Reports July 2021 Results
GL
05:55aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
08/17PROGRESSIVE : Evercore ISI Adjusts Progressive PT to $90 From $93, Maintains In ..
MT
08/17PROGRESSIVE : Wolfe Research Starts Progressive at Underperform With $85 Price T..
MT
08/09PROGRESSIVE : Maintains Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 a Share, Payable Oct. 15 to ..
MT
08/09Progressive Announces Quarterly Common and Preferred Share Dividends
GL
08/09The Progressive Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable October 15,..
CI
08/07WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway recovers from coronavirus s..
RE
08/03PROGRESSIVE COR : OH/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/28Progressive Announces Investor Relations Event
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46 169 M - -
Net income 2021 3 379 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 55 983 M 55 983 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 43 326
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Progressive Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 95,67 $
Average target price 96,93 $
Spread / Average Target 1,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan Patricia Griffith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Sauerland Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Chairman
Steven A. Broz Chief Information Officer
Jonathan Bauer Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-3.25%55 983
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED16.70%19 555
TRYG A/S7.15%16 508
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC25.50%14 600
PORTO SEGURO S.A.12.55%3 364
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION14.75%3 317