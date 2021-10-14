Log in
    PGR   US7433151039

THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

(PGR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 10/14 08:28:32 am
89.75 USD   -1.18%
08:15aPROGRESSIVE : Reports September 2021 Results
GL
10/11PROGRESSIVE : Shares' Overcorrection Likely Due to Jump in Used Car Prices, BofA Says
MT
10/06THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Progressive : Reports September 2021 Results

10/14/2021 | 08:15am EDT
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for September 2021 and the third quarter of 2021:

 September  Quarter  
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)

2021
 2020
 Change2021 2020 Change
                
Net premiums written$4,004.0  $3,468.1  15 %$12,446.5 $11,015.1 13 %
Net premiums earned$3,537.5  $3,103.2  14 %$11,364.8 $9,973.5 14 %
Net income (loss)$(130.3) $231.4  (156)%$118.5 $1,530.8 (92)%
Per share available to common shareholders$(0.23) $0.39  (158)%$0.19 $2.59 (93)%
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$(217.4) $(131.7) 65 %$36.8 $532.6 (93)%
Combined ratio100.1   88.3  11.8 pts.100.4
 87.8 12.6 pts.
Average equivalent common shares584.7   587.8  (1)%587.1 587.8 0 %


 September
(thousands; unaudited)

2021 2020 Change
Policies in Force     
Personal Lines     
Agency – auto7,973.6 7,527.1 6 %
Direct – auto9,613.1 8,774.3 10 %
Total personal auto17,586.7 16,301.4 8 %
Total special lines5,282.4 4,905.8 8 %
Total Personal Lines22,869.1 21,207.2 8 %
Total Commercial Lines952.7 803.9 19 %
Total Property business2,735.0 2,421.0 13 %
Companywide Total26,556.8 24,432.1 9 %
      

See Progressive’s complete monthly earnings release, including the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE:PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 910-3563
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
6300 Wilson Mills Road
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Progressive September 2021 Complete Earnings Release: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3ef489bd-2477-46aa-8aa0-fa13cfae985f


