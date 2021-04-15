Progressive Up 4%; 1Q EPS Increases to $2.51

By Michael Dabaie

Progressive Corp. shares were up 4% to $101.00 in early afternoon trading.

Before the market open, the company reported first-quarter earnings per share available to common shareholders of $2.51, up from $1.17 in the year-ago period. FactSet consensus was for GAAP EPS of $2.07.

The auto insurance company said net premiums written for the quarter were $11.7 billion, up from $9.9 billion. Net premiums earned came to $10.4 billion, up from $9.4 billion.

