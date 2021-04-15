Log in
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

(PGR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Progressive Up 4%; 1Q EPS Increases to $2.51

04/15/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
By Michael Dabaie

Progressive Corp. shares were up 4% to $101.00 in early afternoon trading.

Before the market open, the company reported first-quarter earnings per share available to common shareholders of $2.51, up from $1.17 in the year-ago period. FactSet consensus was for GAAP EPS of $2.07.

The auto insurance company said net premiums written for the quarter were $11.7 billion, up from $9.9 billion. Net premiums earned came to $10.4 billion, up from $9.4 billion.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-15-21 1241ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 45 123 M - -
Net income 2021 3 616 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Yield 2021 4,16%
Capitalization 56 865 M 56 865 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,26x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 43 326
Free-Float 73,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Susan Patricia Griffith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John P. Sauerland Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Lawton Wehle Fitt Chairman
Steven A. Broz Chief Information Officer
Jonathan Bauer Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION-1.72%56 865
PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY LIMITED18.06%19 845
TRYG A/S-0.74%15 632
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC10.01%12 845
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION22.60%3 603
PORTO SEGURO S.A.-5.29%2 610
