Belvoir Group PLC - Grantham, England-based property franchise and financial services company - High Court of Justice approves merger with Property Franchise Group PLC, a Bournemouth, England-based lettings and estate agency franchising firm. The proposed merger will create a GBP214 million company managing 152,000 properties across the UK. The takeover is expected to become effective on Thursday.

Current Belvoir stock price: 279.00 pence, closed 0.4% higher on Wednesday

12-month change: up 60%

Current Property Franchise stock price: 350.00p

12-month change: up 25%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

