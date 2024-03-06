The Property Franchise Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based property franchisor. The Company manages an estate agency network and a portfolio of lettings properties in the United Kingdom. The Company has a diverse portfolio of nine brands operating throughout the United Kingdom, comprising high-street-focused brands and a hybrid, no-sale-no-fee agency. The Company's brands include Martin & Co, EweMove, Hunters, CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Parkers, Whitegates, Mullucks, and Country Properties. CJ Hole brand is specialized in residential sales and lettings, as well as property investment. Ellis & Co is engaged in residential sales and lettings through a changing landscape. EweMove is an estate and lettings agency brand. Hunters is a United Kingdom estate agency brand with over 200 high-street offices nationwide. Martin & Co is a high street property franchise brand with over 150 branches covering the length and breadth of the United Kingdom.