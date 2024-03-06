Belvoir Group PLC - Grantham, England-based property franchise and financial services company - High Court of Justice approves merger with Property Franchise Group PLC, a Bournemouth, England-based lettings and estate agency franchising firm. The proposed merger will create a GBP214 million company managing 152,000 properties across the UK. The takeover is expected to become effective on Thursday.
Current Belvoir stock price: 279.00 pence, closed 0.4% higher on Wednesday
12-month change: up 60%
Current Property Franchise stock price: 350.00p
12-month change: up 25%
