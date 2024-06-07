The Property Franchise Group PLC - Grantham, England-based property franchise and financial services company - Ahead of Friday's annual general meeting, provides trading update. Says first five months of FY24 have been "transformational," with the completion of two significant transactions. Adds financial 2024 has started with good momentum. Notably, lettings' revenues continue to grow at similar rates to last year and the sales-agreed pipeline at April 30 was 20% on a year prior. Further, says Chief Financial Officer David Raggett intends to step down at or around the end of 2025.

Current stock price: 441.00 pence, down 0.3% in London on Friday

12-month change: up 42%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

