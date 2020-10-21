Providence Service : Announces Pricing of Its $500 Million Private Offering of Senior Notes

The Providence Service Corporation (“Providence”) (Nasdaq: PRSC), today announced the pricing of the previously announced private placement offering and has agreed to issue and sell $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due on November 15, 2025, which will bear interest at a rate of 5.875% per annum (the “notes”). Completion of the notes offering is expected to occur on November 4, 2020, and is subject to, among other things, standard closing and market conditions.

Providence intends to use the proceeds from the notes, together with borrowings under its credit facility and cash on hand, to (i) pay the consideration in connection with the acquisition of OEP AM, Inc., a Delaware corporation, doing business as Simplura Health Group (“Simplura” and, together with its subsidiaries, the “Simplura Group”), (ii) repay in full substantially all debt for borrowed money of the Simplura Group (together with the termination of all commitments and the release and discharge of all security interests and guarantees related thereto), and (iii) pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the transactions.

Providence intends to deposit the gross proceeds of the offering into a segregated escrow account until the date that certain escrow release conditions are satisfied. Among other things, the escrow conditions include the consummation of the acquisition of the Simplura Group. Prior to the satisfaction of the escrow release conditions, the notes will not be guaranteed and will be Providence’s senior secured obligations, secured by a first-priority security interest in the escrow account and all deposits and investment property therein. Following satisfaction of the escrow release conditions, the notes will be jointly and severally and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior basis by certain of Providence’s then current and future wholly owned domestic restricted subsidiaries, including certain of the Simplura Group entities.

The notes will be Providence’s senior unsecured obligations and will rank senior in right of payment to all of Providence’s future subordinated indebtedness, rank equally in right of payment with all of Providence’s existing and future senior indebtedness, be effectively subordinated to any of Providence’s existing and future secured indebtedness, including indebtedness under Providence’s credit facility, to the extent of the value of the assets securing such indebtedness, and be structurally subordinated to all of the existing and future liabilities (including trade payables) of each of Providence’s non-guarantor subsidiaries.

The notes to be offered will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any other state securities laws. As a result, they may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Accordingly, the notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” under Rule 144A of the Securities Act or, outside the United States, to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. A confidential offering memorandum for the notes will be made available to such eligible persons. The offering will be conducted in accordance with the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in such offering memorandum.

This news release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Providence

The Providence Service Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its technology-enabled operating model includes core competencies in risk underwriting, call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. Providence also holds a minority interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix”), which provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are predictive in nature and are frequently identified by the use of terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” and similar words indicating possible future expectations, events or actions. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry, and are not guarantees of our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein, including but not limited to: the ability to obtain regulatory approvals, or the possibility that they may delay the transaction or that such regulatory approval may result in the imposition of conditions that could cause the parties to abandon the transaction; the risk that a condition to closing of the acquisition may not be satisfied; our ability to integrate our and Simplura’s businesses successfully and to achieve anticipated synergies; the possibility that other anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized, including without limitation, anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings and other financial results, and growth and expansion of the new combined company’s operations; potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against us or our directors; possible disruptions from the proposed transaction that could harm us and our business, including current plans and operations; our ability to retain, attract and hire key personnel; potential adverse reactions or changes to relationships with clients, employees, suppliers or other parties resulting from the announcement or completion of the acquisition; potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the acquisition that could affect our financial performance; certain restrictions during the pendency of the acquisition that may impact our ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; continued availability of capital and financing and rating agency actions; legislative, regulatory and economic developments; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, as well as management’s response to any of the aforementioned factors; the early termination for non-renewal of contracts; our ability to successfully respond to governmental requests for proposal; our ability to fulfill our contractual obligations; our ability to identify and successfully complete and integrate other acquisitions; our ability to identify and realize the benefits of strategic initiatives; the loss of any of the significant payors from whom we generate a significant amount of our revenue; our ability to accurately estimate the cost of performing under certain capitated contracts; our ability to match the timing of the costs of new contracts with its related revenue; the outcome of pending or future litigation; our ability to attract and retain senior management and other qualified employees; our ability to successfully complete recent divestitures or business termination; the accuracy of representations and warranties and strength of related indemnities provided to us in acquisitions or claims made against us for representations and warranties and related indemnities in our dispositions; our ability to effectively compete in the marketplace; inadequacies in or security breaches of our information technology systems, including our ability to protect private data; the impact of the outbreak of a new strain of a coronavirus causing a coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) on us, including: the duration and scope of the pandemic; governmental, business and individuals’ actions taken in response to the pandemic; economic activity and actions taken in response; the effect on our clients and client demand for our services; and the ability of our clients to pay for our services; seasonal fluctuations in our operations; impairment of long-lived assets; the adequacy of our insurance coverage for automobile, general liability, professional liability and workers’ compensation; damage to our reputation by inaccurate, misleading or negative media coverage; our ability to comply with government healthcare and other regulations; changes in budgetary priorities of government entities that fund our services; failure to adequately comply with patient and service user information regulations; possible actions under Medicare and Medicaid programs for false claims or recoupment of funds for noncompliance; changes in the regulatory landscape applicable to Matrix; changes to our estimated income tax liability from audits or otherwise; our ability to meet restrictive covenants in our credit facility; restrictions in the terms of our preferred stock; the costs of complying with public company reporting obligations; and the accuracy of our accounting estimates and assumptions.

Providence has provided additional information in our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

