Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  The Providence Service Corporation    PRSC

THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION

(PRSC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Providence Service : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 04:17pm EST

The Providence Service Corporation (“Providence” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PRSC), the nation’s largest provider of non-emergency medical transportation programs and holder of a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network, today announced that Dan Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Dotts, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming virtual investor events:

Furey Research Partners Hidden Gems Conference 2020 | Virtual
Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 | Virtual
Thursday, November 19, 2020
Group presentation time: 11:00 a.m. ET
Webcast link: https://kvgo.com/stephens/providenceservice-november-2020

About Providence

The Providence Service Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary LogistiCare Solutions, LLC, is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. The Company also holds a minority interest in Matrix Medical Network which provides a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. For more information, please visit prscholdings.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION
04:17pPROVIDENCE SERVICE : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
11/06PROVIDENCE SERVICE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/06PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-..
AQ
11/06PROVIDENCE SERVICE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
11/06PROVIDENCE SERVICE : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
10/22PROVIDENCE SERVICE : to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Con..
BU
10/22PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
10/21PROVIDENCE SERVICE : Announces Pricing of Its $500 Million Private Offering of S..
BU
10/20PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation o..
AQ
10/19PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulat..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 343 M - -
Net income 2020 66,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 848 M 1 848 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 3 800
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
The Providence Service Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 175,67 $
Last Close Price 130,27 $
Spread / Highest target 53,5%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel E. Greenleaf President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Scott Shackelton Chairman
Kenneth W. Wilson Chief Operating Officer
Kevin M. Dotts Chief Financial Officer
Richard A. Kerley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE PROVIDENCE SERVICE CORPORATION119.70%1 848
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-9.10%91 925
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-0.33%51 470
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA11.01%25 354
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS17.37%19 593
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS12.67%16 268
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group