PRS REIT extends GBP150 million revolving credit facility

PRS REIT PLC - real estate investment trust focused on private rental sector in UK - Notes short-term extension to its GBP150 million revolving credit facility with Lloyds Banking Group PLC and Royal Bank of Scotland PLC, which matures in February 2023. Says the extension has been secured for the period to July 14, 2023, at the same margin above the three-month sterling overnight index average rate as its existing arrangements.

"In light of recent macro environment market volatility. This will provide additional time for market conditions to stabilise and offers the company further flexibility to fully explore its funding options," PRS says.

Current stock price: 88.36 pence in London

12-month change: down 18%

