    PRSR   GB00BF01NH51

THE PRS REIT PLC

(PRSR)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-28 am EST
87.30 GBX   -0.68%
PRS REIT extends GBP150 million revolving credit facility

12/29/2022 | 02:36am EST
PRS REIT PLC - real estate investment trust focused on private rental sector in UK - Notes short-term extension to its GBP150 million revolving credit facility with Lloyds Banking Group PLC and Royal Bank of Scotland PLC, which matures in February 2023. Says the extension has been secured for the period to July 14, 2023, at the same margin above the three-month sterling overnight index average rate as its existing arrangements.

"In light of recent macro environment market volatility. This will provide additional time for market conditions to stabilise and offers the company further flexibility to fully explore its funding options," PRS says.

Current stock price: 88.36 pence in London

12-month change: down 18%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -1.14% 45.595 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
THE PRS REIT PLC -0.68% 87.3 Delayed Quote.-20.64%
Financials
Sales 2023 43,2 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
Net income 2023 -18,3 M -22,0 M -22,0 M
Net Debt 2023 357 M 429 M 429 M
P/E ratio 2023 -12,9x
Yield 2023 4,58%
Capitalization 479 M 577 M 577 M
EV / Sales 2023 19,3x
EV / Sales 2024 18,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Technical analysis trends THE PRS REIT PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 87,30 GBX
Average target price 100,80 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Fleming Barnet Chief Executive Officer
Malcolm Douglas Briselden Finance Director
Stephen Paul Smith Non-Executive Chairman
David Steffan Francis Independent Non-Executive Director
Roderick MacLeod MacRae Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE PRS REIT PLC-20.64%577
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-35.55%22 745
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-35.05%22 475
INVITATION HOMES INC.-35.80%18 177
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-31.65%18 109
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-32.66%17 794