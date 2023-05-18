Advanced search
    RAMCOCEM   INE331A01037

THE RAMCO CEMENTS LIMITED

(RAMCOCEM)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:16:19 2023-05-18 am EDT
781.60 INR   -0.94%
06:49aIndia's Ramco Cements posts near-23% rise in Q4 profit
RE
03/16ICRA Gives AA+ Rating to Ramco Cements' Bonds; Outlook Stable
MT
02/08India's Shree Cements posts 44% fall in Q3 profit on high fuel costs
RE
India's Ramco Cements posts near-23% rise in Q4 profit

05/18/2023 | 06:49am EDT
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Ramco Cements Ltd reported a near-23% rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday on a boost in Indian infrastructure spending.

The Chennai, Tamil Nadu-based cement maker's profit after taxes rose to 1.52 billion rupees ($18.6 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 1.24 billion rupees a year earlier, according to an exchange filing.

Analysts, on average, expected a drop in profit to 941.9 million rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Domestic demand for cement was strong on the back of an uptick in infrastructure project undertakings, offsetting weaker prices in south India, according to analysts.

The company's sale of products rose almost 51% to 25.59 billion rupees, with the volume of cement and dry mortar products sold rising nearly 46% to 4.7 million tonnes.

However, total expenses rose nearly 53% on higher costs for fuel power and fuel, raw materials, and freight and handling, among other items. The company said elevated petcoke and coal prices dented margins.

"Transportation cost by rail has increased by 15% due to re-imposition of busy season surcharge and increase in diesel price by 3% during FY23 pushed up the inbound and outbound logistics cost," it said in a statement, adding that it expects improvement in margins from Q2 in FY24 onwards.

Its peers Adani-owned Ambuja Cements Ltd and Dalmia Bharat Ltd also reported a rise in fourth-quarter profits.

Shares of Ramco Cements pared some losses after the results were declared to settle almost 1% down, trimming YTD gains to 11.6% at close.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMBUJA CEMENTS LIMITED 1.36% 405.9 End-of-day quote.-22.55%
DALMIA BHARAT LIMITED -0.68% 2062.6 Delayed Quote.11.48%
RAMCO SYSTEMS LIMITED 0.97% 219.55 Delayed Quote.-14.29%
THE RAMCO CEMENTS LIMITED -0.94% 781.6 Delayed Quote.12.67%
TOPIX INDEX 1.14% 2157.85 Delayed Quote.12.79%
Financials
Sales 2023 76 751 M 931 M 931 M
Net income 2023 3 097 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
Net Debt 2023 46 903 M 569 M 569 M
P/E ratio 2023 60,4x
Yield 2023 0,40%
Capitalization 186 B 2 262 M 2 262 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,04x
EV / Sales 2024 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 326
Free-Float 52,5%
Chart THE RAMCO CEMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Ramco Cements Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE RAMCO CEMENTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 789,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arrakundal Velayutha Dharmakrishnan Chief Executive Officer
Sivaraman Vaithiyanathan Chief Financial Officer
M. F. Farooqui Chairman
Ganapathy Murugesan Vice President-Information Technology
Muthusubramanian Srinivasan Executive Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE RAMCO CEMENTS LIMITED12.67%2 262
HOLCIM LTD22.22%38 312
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-15.75%18 950
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC41.78%11 004
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED4.85%10 689
XINJIANGTIANSHAN CEMENT CO.,LTD-0.59%10 488
