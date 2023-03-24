Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Rank Group Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNK   GB00B1L5QH97

THE RANK GROUP PLC

(RNK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:39:12 2023-03-24 am EDT
68.71 GBX   -1.85%
07:02aRank : We've teamed up with Cloudfm
PU
03/09JD Sports hires Currys Chair Ian Dyson as non-executive director
AN
02/15Rank : Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rank : We've teamed up with Cloudfm

03/24/2023 | 07:02am EDT
We're thrilled to announce that Rank has teamed up with Cloudfm to support our ESG goals and reduce carbon emissions across our business.

We recognise the importance of reducing our environmental impact and ensuring that we are operating as sustainably as possible, and last year we set out some ambitious goals to invest in efficient and responsible operations to reduce our impact on the environment.

The three-year deal will see Cloudfm provide a full range of planned and reactive facilities management services and deploy its Mindsett PRISM energy management technology across all our UK venues.

It will also deliver asset monitoring and data consultancy to help minimise energy consumption and maximise carbon reduction.

Rank's property director Matt Austin said: "Our new partnership with Cloudfm will help us accelerate our carbon reduction plans across our estate.

"Cloudfm has developed some great technology that gives a granular view of energy use in real-time and a framework to use that information to change behaviours that benefit the environment."

Cloudfm's Mindsett PRISM smart box uses patent-pending technology to monitor buildings and mechanical assets. It takes energy monitoring and insight to a new level using multi-dimensional harmonics to report energy consumption and predict failure long before it happens - reducing energy consumption by at least 20% and anticipate reaching similar targets.

Cloudfm CEO Jeff Dewing said: "We look forward to a close working partnership to accelerate Rank's journey toward net zero. Our team will deploy some of the most advanced technology in the market alongside a national network of skilled engineers to maximise operational efficiency, deliver a great customer experience and reduce carbon emissions."

You can read Rank's 2022 Sustainability Report here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rank Group plc published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 11:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on THE RANK GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Chart THE RANK GROUP PLC
