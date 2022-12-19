Advanced search
    RNK   GB00B1L5QH97

THE RANK GROUP PLC

(RNK)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:14 2022-12-19 am EST
74.30 GBX   +2.62%
12/16FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.3% as Recession Fears Rise
DJ
12/16Games Workshop's Deal With Amazon Could Propel Profits
DJ
12/16BOE Likely to Extend Rate Rises if Labor Market Tightness Persists
DJ
SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Lookers chair to step down at end of 2022

12/19/2022 | 06:24am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Rank Group PLC, up 4.7% at 75.78 pence, 12-month range 52.4p-170.4p. The casino operator's shares recover slightly after falling 11% on Friday. Rank had said last week that, in the five months ended November 30, like-for-like net gaming revenue was up just 1% compared to the same period last year, due to a decline at its Grosvenor venues. Rank had explained that whilst there has been some improvement in Grosvenor's trading over the last few weeks, trading in its second quarter has been weaker than expected, with weekly average net gaming revenue of GBP5.8 million.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Lookers PLC, down 2.2% at 74.65p, 12-month range 59.7p-102p. The car dealer says Ian Bull will step down as chair at the end of December "for personal reasons". Paul Van der Burgh, senior independent director, will become interim non-executive chair from January 1. "I am sorry to be leaving at this exciting time for Lookers, with the business trading well and continuing to perform strongly," Bull says.

----------

By Elizabeth Winter, Alliance News senior markets reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LOOKERS PLC -2.17% 74.646 Delayed Quote.14.74%
THE RANK GROUP PLC 2.62% 74.3 Delayed Quote.-53.59%
Financials
Sales 2022 658 M 800 M 800 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 82,0 M 99,6 M 99,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 0,46%
Capitalization 339 M 412 M 412 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 4 138
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart THE RANK GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The Rank Group Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE RANK GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 72,40 GBX
Average target price 130,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 79,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Patrick O'Reilly Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Richard David Harris Group Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alexander Vincent Thursby Chairman
Jonathan Plumb Chief Information Officer
Steven Derek Esom Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE RANK GROUP PLC-53.59%412
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED29.95%29 441
SANDS CHINA LTD42.62%26 928
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-2.59%24 495
EVOLUTION AB-21.91%20 597
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-24.37%14 498