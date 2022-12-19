SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Lookers chair to step down at end of 2022

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Monday.

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

Rank Group PLC, up 4.7% at 75.78 pence, 12-month range 52.4p-170.4p. The casino operator's shares recover slightly after falling 11% on Friday. Rank had said last week that, in the five months ended November 30, like-for-like net gaming revenue was up just 1% compared to the same period last year, due to a decline at its Grosvenor venues. Rank had explained that whilst there has been some improvement in Grosvenor's trading over the last few weeks, trading in its second quarter has been weaker than expected, with weekly average net gaming revenue of GBP5.8 million.

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

Lookers PLC, down 2.2% at 74.65p, 12-month range 59.7p-102p. The car dealer says Ian Bull will step down as chair at the end of December "for personal reasons". Paul Van der Burgh, senior independent director, will become interim non-executive chair from January 1. "I am sorry to be leaving at this exciting time for Lookers, with the business trading well and continuing to perform strongly," Bull says.

