    REAX   CA75585H2063

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.

(REAX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:50:56 2023-06-09 pm EDT
1.870 CAD   +1.08%
05:33pReal Brokerage : Notice of Voting Results dated June 9, 2023 - Form 6-K
PU
06/01William Blair Initiates Real Brokerage at Outperform Rating
MT
05/31The Real Brokerage to Present at the William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference
BU
Real Brokerage : Notice of Voting Results dated June 9, 2023 - Form 6-K

06/09/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.

Report of Voting Results

Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on

June 9, 2023

Report of Voting Results

In accordance with section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, this report briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes at the annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") of The Real Brokerage Inc. (the "Company") held on June 9, 2023. Shareholders holding an aggregate of 114,943,357 common shares (63.84% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date for the Meeting) were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Each of the matters set out below is described in greater detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 26, 2023 (the "Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Matters Voted Upon at the Meeting

Number of Directors

At the Meeting, the shareholders passed a motion that the number of board of directors of the Company be set at six (6) directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders.

Votes For

% of Voted

Votes Against

% of Voted

102,231,067

100.00

1,416

0.00

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, management of the Company presented to the shareholders its nominees for directors. The election of directors was conducted by ballot. Each of the six nominees in the Circular were elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until the director's successor is elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the articles of the Company. The percentage of votes cast "for" or "withheld" from the vote are set forth below opposite the name of each elected director based on proxies and votes received at the Meeting. The following individuals were elected as directors until the next annual general meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Director Nominee Votes For % of Voted Votes Withheld % of Voted
Tamir Poleg 102,215,849 99.98% 16,634 0.02%
Vikki Bartholomae 101,890,733 99.67% 341,750 0.33%
Guy Gamzu 102,100,607 99.87% 131,876 0.13%
Larry Klane 102,224,395 99.99% 8,088 0.01%
Atul Malhotra, Jr. 102,201,850 99.97% 30,633 0.03%
Laurence Rose 102,078,895 99.85% 153,588 0.15%

Re-appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, the shareholders re-appointed Brightman Almagor Zohar & Co., Certified Public Accountants (a firm in the Deloitte Global Network) as the Company's auditors and authorized the directors to fix the auditors' remuneration. The percentage of votes cast "for" or "withheld" from the vote are set forth below based on proxies and votes received at the Meeting.

Outcome

Votes For

% of Voted

Votes Withheld

% of Voted

Approved

114,936,330

99.99%

7,027

0.01%

Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan

At the Meeting, the shareholders approved and adopted the Company's Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan"). The particulars of the Plan are set out in the Circular. The percentage of votes cast "for" or "against" from the vote are set forth below based on proxies and votes received at the Meeting.

Outcome

Votes For

% of Voted

Votes Against

% of Voted

Approved

101,874,849

99.65%

357,634

0.35%

Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan Grants

At the Meeting, the shareholders approved and ratified the grant of 5,725,000 stock options and 15,143,801 restricted share units pursuant to the Plan. The particulars of the grants are set out in the Circular. The percentage of votes cast "for" or "against" from the vote are set forth below based on proxies and votes received at the Meeting.

Outcome

Votes For

% of Voted

Votes Against

% of Voted

Approved

101,856,690

99.63%

375,793

0.37%


Attachments

Disclaimer

The Real Brokerage Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 21:32:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
