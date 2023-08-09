The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

“The second quarter was an inflection point for our company, with the achievement of adjusted EBITDA profitability earlier than anticipated, and I’m enormously proud of the work that our employees and agents have put in to get us here,” said Tamir Poleg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Real now has an agent base that is more than twice the size it was a year ago, placing us in a strong position in the back half of the year. We are focused on executing Real’s mission to reinvent the way that consumers purchase homes, and I am excited to announce that we plan to release the first version of our new consumer app at our annual RISE conference in October later this year.”

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 65% year-over-year to $185.3 million.

Gross profit increased 91% year-over-year to $17.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA profit of $2.6 million, compared to a $583,000 loss in Q2 2022.

Net loss attributable to owners of the Company of $4.1 million, compared to $4.2 million from Q2 2022.

Loss per share of $0.02, unchanged from Q2 2022.

Unrestricted cash and investments increased by $8.6 million during the quarter. As of June 30, 2023 the Company held $17.2 million in cash and an additional $10.9 million held in investments in financial assets, not including $29.6 million of restricted cash associated with customer deposits.

The Company repurchased 601,000 common shares for $806,000 pursuant to its normal course issuer bid.

Q2 2023 Operational Highlights

Reached nearly 11,500 agents at the end of the second quarter, a 105% year-over-year increase.

The number of transactions executed in Q2 2023 grew 72% year-over-year to 17,537, and the total value of completed real estate transactions grew 66% year-over-year to $7.0 billion.

Commission revenue per productive agent was $34,700, below $41,400 in Q2 2022 but significantly improved from $26,000 in Q1 2023. These agents on average closed 3.4 transactions during the quarter, compared to 3.8 in Q2 2022 and 2.7 in Q1 2023.

Operating expenses per transaction, excluding revenue share, declined 12% year-over-year to $788.

As of June 30, 2023, Real’s headcount efficiency ratio, defined as full-time brokerage employees excluding Real Title and One Real Mortgage (formerly LemonBrew Lending) employees, divided by the number of agents on our platform, was 1 to 113. This is little changed from 1 to 114 in Q1 2023 and represents a significant improvement from 1 to 62 as of Q2 2022.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Real announced it intends to voluntarily delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange. Shares will be delisted effective as of close of markets on August 11, 2023 and will continue to trade on Nasdaq Capital Market under the same ticker.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Real announced the public release of Leo, its new AI-powered virtual concierge that is fully integrated into the reZEN transaction management platform. Leo can answer agent questions in real time 24/7, leveraging Real’s extensive proprietary knowledge base to save agents time and make our already lean support team even more efficient. Real will host a live webinar to showcase Leo’s capabilities today, August 9, at 12 p.m. ET. All interested parties can join by registering here .

The Company will discuss the results on a conference call and live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Dial-in Number: North American Toll Free: 877-545-0523 International: 973-528-0016 Access Code: 774191 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/48756 Replay Number: North American Toll Free: 877-481-4010 International: 919-882-2331 Passcode: 48756 Replay Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2699/48756

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release includes reference to “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is a non-International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) financial measure. Non-IFRS measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is used as an alternative to net income by removing major non-cash items such as amortization, interest, stock-based compensation, current and deferred income tax expenses and other items management considers non-operating in nature. Adjusted EBITDA has no direct comparable IFRS financial measures. The Company has used or included these non-IFRS measures solely to provide investors with added insight into Real’s financial performance. Readers are cautioned that such non-IFRS measures may not be appropriate for any other purpose. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Our Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is presented in the table below labeled Reconciliation of Total Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company to Adjusted EBITDA.

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITIONS (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) UNAUDITED Unaudited Audited June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,165 $ 10,846 Restricted cash 29,580 7,481 Investments in financial assets 10,911 7,892 Trade receivables 1,925 1,547 Other receivables 52 74 Prepaid expenses and deposits 1,059 529 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 60,692 28,369 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Intangible assets 3,314 3,708 Goodwill 10,174 10,262 Property and equipment 1,466 1,350 Right-of-use assets - 73 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 14,954 15,393 TOTAL ASSETS 75,646 43,762 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 1,146 474 Accrued liabilities 21,280 11,866 Customer deposits 29,580 7,481 Other payables 1,354 1,188 Lease liabilities - 96 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 53,360 21,105 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Warrants outstanding 324 242 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 324 242 TOTAL LIABILITIES 53,684 21,347 EQUITY EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS Share premium 56,266 63,204 Stock-based compensation reserves 32,024 25,083 Deficit (62,217 ) (50,704 ) Other reserves (272 ) (469 ) Treasury stock, at cost (4,328 ) (14,962 ) EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS 21,473 22,152 Non-controlling interests 489 263 TOTAL EQUITY 21,962 22,415 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 75,646 43,762

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share amounts) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 185,332 $ 112,356 $ 293,177 $ 174,005 Commissions and other agent-related costs 167,573 103,064 264,610 158,851 Gross Profit 17,759 9,292 28,567 15,154 General and administrative expenses 9,654 6,116 18,292 11,490 Marketing expenses 10,266 5,700 17,950 9,416 Research and development expenses 1,579 1,680 3,103 2,719 Operating Loss (3,740 ) (4,204 ) (10,778 ) (8,471 ) Other income 40 257 68 436 Finance expenses, net (272 ) (208 ) (577 ) (372 ) Net Loss (3,972 ) (4,155 ) (11,287 ) (8,407 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 146 53 226 114 Net Loss Attributable to the Owners of the Company (4,118 ) (4,208 ) (11,513 ) (8,521 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss): Cumulative (gain)/loss on investments in debt instruments classified as FVTOCI reclassified to profit or loss 42 (116 ) 135 (393 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (85 ) 190 62 394 Total Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company (4,161 ) (4,134 ) (11,316 ) (8,520 ) Total Comprehensive Income Attributable to NCI 146 53 226 114 Total Comprehensive Loss (4,015 ) (4,081 ) (11,090 ) (8,406 ) Loss per share Basic and diluted loss per share (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.06 ) (0.05 ) Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 179,764 178,330 178,252 178,330

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollar in thousands) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss $ (3,972 ) $ (4,155 ) $ (11,287 ) $ (8,407 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation 284 135 553 138 Equity-settled share-based payment 6,075 274 11,836 1,211 Finance costs 116 100 299 209 Loss on short term investments - (339 ) - (135 ) Stock Compensation Payable (RSU) - 2,481 - 4,051 Changes in operating asset and liabilities: Trade receivables (526 ) 111 (378 ) 14 Other receivables 23 21 22 (43 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits (306 ) 149 (530 ) (851 ) Accounts payable 776 517 672 565 Accrued liabilities 6,333 3,554 9,414 4,955 Customer deposits 14,144 (1,590 ) 22,099 11,281 Other payables 641 7 166 471 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 23,588 1,265 32,866 13,459 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (110 ) (249 ) (250 ) (625 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries - - - (7,445 ) Investment Deposits in Debt Instruments held at FVTOCI (3,223 ) 3,989 (3,729 ) 3,989 Investment Withdrawals in Debt Instruments held at FVTOCI 845 - 845 - NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (2,488 ) 3,740 (3,134 ) (4,081 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Purchase of common shares for Restricted Share Unit (RSU) Plan (810 ) (1,180 ) (1,411 ) (5,692 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 146 24 212 47 Payment of lease liabilities (16 ) (22 ) (96 ) (45 ) Cash disbursements for non-controlling interest (43 ) - (43 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (680 ) (1,221 ) (1,295 ) (5,733 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 20,420 3,783 28,437 3,645 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 26,411 28,988 18,327 29,129 Fluctuations in foreign currency (87 ) (252 ) (19 ) (254 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, ENDING BALANCE $ 46,745 $ 32,520 $ 46,745 $ 32,520 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON CASH ACTIVITIES Share-based compensation as part of Expetitle acquisition - - - 4,325 Increase in non-controlling interest 146 - 226 -

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (U.S. dollar in thousands) UNAUDITED For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Total Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Owners of the Company (4,161 ) (4,134 ) (11,316 ) (8,520 ) Add/(Deduct): Finance Expenses, net 272 208 577 372 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 146 53 226 114 Cumulative (Gain)/Loss on Investments in Debt Instruments Classified as at FVTOCI Reclassified to Profit or Loss (42 ) 116 (135 ) 393 Depreciation 284 135 553 138 Stock-Based Compensation 6,075 2,884 11,836 6,062 Restructuring Expenses 44 - 85 - Other Professional Expenses - 155 - 281 Adjusted EBITDA 2,618 (583 ) 1,826 (1,160 )

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding Real’s growth and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to assumptions regarding Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, slowdowns in real estate markets; the impact of increased interest rates; economic and industry downturns; the Company’s ability to continuously innovate, and the dependability of the Company’s platform; the Company’s ability to successfully launch new technologies, including Leo, its AI-powered virtual concierge, and consumer experience platform; the Company’s ability to attract new agents and retain current agents; the loss of key personnel; the Company’s ability to expand its brokerage and adjacent services businesses; the Company’s ability to carefully manage its expense structure and continue to grow; the Company’s ability to compete successfully in the markets in which it operates; the Company’s ability to sustain adjusted EBITDA profitability; the impact of cybersecurity incidents and the potential loss of critical and confidential information; the effect of claims, lawsuits and other proceedings that the Company is subject to from time to time; the impact of natural disasters and catastrophic events; compliance with the laws to which the Company is subject and the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 47 states, D.C., and four Canadian provinces with over 11,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

