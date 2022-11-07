Advanced search
THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.

(REAX)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  19:59 04/11/2022 GMT
2.000 CAD    0.00%
The Real Brokerage Inc. to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference
BU
11/04The Real Brokerage Inc. to Present at Investor Summit Group's Q4 Conference
NE
11/04The Real Brokerage Inc. to Present at the Q4 Investor Summit
BU
The Real Brokerage Inc. to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

11/07/2022 | 12:38pm GMT
The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 1:00pm CT.

Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the investor section of www.onereal.com.

Date: November 17, 2022
Time: 1:00pm CT (2:00pm ET)
Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stph33/register.aspx?conf=stph33&page=reax&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/stph33/reax/1831248

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, D.C., and two Canadian provinces with over 7,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 353 M - 313 M
Net income 2022 -18,8 M - -16,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 264 M 264 M 234 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 107
Free-Float 81,3%
Managers and Directors
Tamir Poleg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle Ressler Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Pritesh Damani Chief Product Officer
Raj Naik Chief Operating Officer
Guy Gamzu Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.-56.62%264
CBRE GROUP, INC.-34.79%21 872
KE HOLDINGS INC.-41.95%14 631
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-5.87%11 676
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-48.26%7 710
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-47.37%6 728