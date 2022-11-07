The Real Brokerage Inc. to Present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

The Real Brokerage Inc. ("Real" or the "Company") (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 1:00pm CT.

Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the investor section of www.onereal.com.

Date: November 17, 2022

Time: 1:00pm CT (2:00pm ET)

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/stph33/register.aspx?conf=stph33&page=reax&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/stph33/reax/1831248

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (TSX: REAX) is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for homebuyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 44 states, D.C., and two Canadian provinces with over 7,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

