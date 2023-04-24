Advanced search
    REAX   CA75585H2063

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.

(REAX)
2023-04-24
1.620 CAD   -1.82%
04:33pThe Real Brokerage to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023
BU
04/14The Real Brokerage's Real Title Platform Expands To California
MT
04/14The Real Brokerage Inc. Appoints Brad Miller as National Director of Title
CI
The Real Brokerage to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Tech Expo 2023

04/24/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Ladenburg Thalmann Technology Expo 2023 in New York on April 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET.

Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the “Investors” section of www.onereal.com.

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg9/reax/2422224

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 10,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 399 M - -
Net income 2023 -22,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -10,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 219 M 219 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,55x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 80,7%
Managers and Directors
Tamir Poleg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sharran Srivatsaa President
Michelle Ressler Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Pritesh Damani Chief Product Officer
Andrew Kazeniac Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.14.58%219
KE HOLDINGS INC.25.29%21 830
CBRE GROUP, INC.-6.63%21 800
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED3.24%14 654
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.41.17%10 486
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION19.15%6 503
