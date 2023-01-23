Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Real Brokerage Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REAX   CA75585H2063

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.

(REAX)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59:59 2023-01-23 pm EST
1.740 CAD   +2.35%
01/13The Real Brokerage to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference
BU
01/05The Real Brokerage Inc. to Present at the Needham Growth Conference
BU
2022The Real Brokerage Says Platinum Group Real Estate Team Joining its Network, Hits 8,000-Agent Milestone
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Real Brokerage to Present at the Q1 2023 Virtual Investor Summit Conference

01/23/2023 | 04:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) ("Real" or the "Company"), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the virtual Q1 2023 Investor Summit on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the "Investors" section of www.onereal.com.

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. EST
Webcast link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zxG7eh48QsOHvLbDlzEqBA

  • The theme is 25 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market
  • 1x1s will be available for qualified investors
  • The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About The Real Brokerage Inc.

The Real Brokerage Inc. is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. We provide a digital brokerage platform for agents, while working to build a better end-to-end home buying experience for consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 8,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Contact Information

For additional information, please contact:
Jason Lee
Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations
investors@therealbrokerage.com
908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:
Elisabeth Warrick
Director, Communications
elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com
201.564.4221

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 30 companies and over 120 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152192


© Newsfilecorp 2023
All news about THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.
01/13The Real Brokerage to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference
BU
01/05The Real Brokerage Inc. to Present at the Needham Growth Conference
BU
2022The Real Brokerage Says Platinum Group Real Estate Team Joining its Network, Hits 8,000..
MT
2022The Real Brokerage Brief: Says Reached 8,000 Agent Milestone wi..
MT
2022The Real Brokerage Reaches 8,000 Agent Milestone with the Addition of Platinum Group Re..
BU
2022The Real Brokerage Opening in Alabama
MT
2022The Real Brokerage Inc. Announces Launch of Operations in Alabama
CI
2022The Real Brokerage Inc. Opens in Alabama
BU
2022The Real Brokerage Inc. Names Sharran Srivatsaa as President
MT
2022The Real Brokerage Inc. Brief: Names Sharran Srivatsaa as ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 383 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 227 M 227 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,59x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.
Duration : Period :
The Real Brokerage Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,70
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tamir Poleg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sharran Srivatsaa President
Michelle Ressler Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Pritesh Damani Chief Product Officer
Andrew Kazeniac Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.18.06%227
CBRE GROUP, INC.9.52%26 054
KE HOLDINGS INC.37.03%23 917
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED5.68%15 149
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.34.64%10 187
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED10.86%8 385