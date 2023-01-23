The Real Brokerage to Present at the Q1 2023 Virtual Investor Summit Conference

Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2023) - The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX) ("Real" or the "Company"), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the virtual Q1 2023 Investor Summit on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. EST.

Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the "Investors" section of www.onereal.com.

Date: Thursday, January 26, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. EST

Webcast link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zxG7eh48QsOHvLbDlzEqBA

The theme is 25 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About The Real Brokerage Inc.

The Real Brokerage Inc. is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. We provide a digital brokerage platform for agents, while working to build a better end-to-end home buying experience for consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 8,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Contact Information

For additional information, please contact:

Jason Lee

Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

investors@therealbrokerage.com

908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elisabeth Warrick

Director, Communications

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com

201.564.4221

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 30 companies and over 120 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com

