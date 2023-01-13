Advanced search
    REAX   CA75585H2063

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.

(REAX)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  12:45:30 2023-01-13 pm EST
1.710 CAD   -1.16%
The Real Brokerage to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

01/13/2023 | 04:31pm EST
The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg will be presenting at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 10:00am ET.

Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the “Investors” section of www.onereal.com.

Date: Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Time: 10:00am ET
Webcast link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lfkBnCnLQhSBb7vZo919ig

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. We provide a digital brokerage platform for agents, while working to build a better end-to-end home buying experience for consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 45 states, D.C., and three Canadian provinces with over 8,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 383 M - -
Net income 2022 -19,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -11,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 231 M 231 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 104
Free-Float 80,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,73
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Tamir Poleg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sharran Srivatsaa President
Michelle Ressler Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Pritesh Damani Chief Product Officer
Andrew Kazeniac Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.20.14%231
CBRE GROUP, INC.10.23%26 468
KE HOLDINGS INC.30.16%23 542
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED2.43%14 621
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.31.59%10 202
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED9.49%8 282