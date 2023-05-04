Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. The Real Brokerage Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REAX   CA75585H2063

THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.

(REAX)
  Report
2023-05-04
1.620 CAD    0.00%
04:39pThe Real Brokerage to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference
BU
09:03aThe Real Brokerage Brief: Opening Operations in Manitoba; Expansion gives Real a presence in four Canadian provinces and 46 U.S. states
MT
08:01aNew to The Street Announces The Real Brokerage, Inc.'s Appearance on Bloomberg, Fox Business, and Newsmax
AQ
The Real Brokerage to Present at the Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

05/04/2023 | 04:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Michelle Ressler will be presenting at the Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference on May 11, 2023 at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Real's remarks will be broadcast live and can be accessed by interested parties at the link below, and in the “Investors” section of www.onereal.com.

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
Webcast link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xuzoslu9Q-Ciw5-t_K_a8w

About Real

The Real Brokerage Inc. is revolutionizing the residential real estate industry by pairing best-in-class technology with the trusted guidance of the agent-led experience. Real delivers a cloud-based platform to improve efficiencies and empower agents to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for home buyers and sellers. The company was founded in 2014 and serves 46 states, D.C., and four Canadian provinces with over 10,000 agents. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 399 M - -
Net income 2023 -22,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -9,91x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 214 M 215 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 118
Free-Float 80,7%
Technical analysis trends THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,62
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tamir Poleg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Sharran Srivatsaa President
Michelle Ressler Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Pritesh Damani Chief Product Officer
Andrew Kazeniac Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE REAL BROKERAGE INC.12.50%214
CBRE GROUP, INC.-3.73%22 480
KE HOLDINGS INC.10.32%19 222
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED0.27%14 278
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.34.96%9 862
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION20.24%6 521
