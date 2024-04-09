Addition of Kai Real Estate adds to Real’s growing presence in California

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing publicly traded brokerage, today announced that Jodi Nishimura, who ranks in the top 1% of agents serving the East Bay, has brought her boutique brand, Kai Real Estate, to the company. The addition of the 12-agent team adds to Real’s growing presence throughout California, which more than doubled in 2023.

Headquartered in Berkeley, Kai Real Estate joins under Real’s newly launched Private Label program, which empowers independent brokerages and established brands to benefit from Real's cutting-edge transaction management platform while maintaining and continuing to invest in the brand they’ve worked hard to build.

“We are thrilled by the momentum we have seen from some of our industry’s most successful entrepreneurs who believe in the strong value proposition of joining Real under our Private Label program,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said. “Private Label was built for people like Jodi who have established great brands and who also want to be a part of something bigger. It’s a pleasure to welcome Jodi and the Kai Real Estate team to Real. They will be a driving force as we continue to build the Real brand in the Bay Area.”

Having personally completed several million-dollar home renovations, Nishimura specializes in helping her clients, which include investors, navigate large remodeling projects that garner top dollar. Over the past three years, she has completed home sales valued at approximately $200 million, placing her among the East Bay’s top 1% of agents and ranking her in the Real Trends America's Best Real Estate Professionals annual ranking. She formed Kai Real Estate in 2021, after spending most of her career as an independent agent.

“The more I learn about the Real, the more impressed I am. Everything from the culture to how the company is leveraging technology aligns with what I was looking for,” Nishimura said. “I’m excited to be part of Real, while also being able to nurture the Kai Real Estate brand.”

Real currently has more than 3,000 agents in California and more than 16,000 serving all 50 states in the U.S. and four Canadian provinces. The Private Label program is available through an application process in states that allow this type of representation.

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports more than 16,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses.

