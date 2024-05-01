With $665 million in 2023 home sales, Village Premier Collection joins under Real’s Private Label Program

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing, publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Village Premier Collection, the nation’s largest minority and woman-owned independent brokerage, has joined the company under its recently launched Private Label program. Based in Atlanta, Village Premier brings $665 million in annual home sales across six states and the District of Columbia.

An accomplished entrepreneur, coach, speaker, author and U.S. Air Force veteran, Cheri Benjamin began her real estate career in 2000. She was hired as Village Premier’s first agent in 2013, and ultimately acquired the brokerage in 2019. Under her leadership the brokerage has grown rapidly over the past five years. Real’s Private Label program offers independent brokerages like Village Premier the ability to benefit from Real's tech-first, entrepreneur-centric platform while maintaining and continuing to invest in their own brand.

“I’ve known and admired Cheri for many years, and I couldn’t be more excited that she sees the value of aligning Village Premier with Real. Her values and business approach mesh seamlessly with Real so this couldn’t be a better fit,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said. “The Private Label program was designed for brokerages like Village Premier Collection that have built successful businesses on their own, but that will benefit from the resources of a larger platform. I’m excited to welcome Village Premier to Real and look forward to a long and beneficial partnership.”

Since Benjamin’s acquisition just prior to the pandemic, Village Premier has grown from three offices with 67 agents serving the Atlanta area to become the nation’s largest minority and woman-owned independent brokerage. Today, its nearly 500 agents serve the District of Columbia, Florida, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Washington state.

“At Village Premier, our priority has been to build a community where every agent feels safe and is connected by a shared vision. We believe in reaching down and pulling someone up, and that’s in complete alignment with how Real has built its business. It’s a culture that accepts differences, rewards collaboration over competition and where agents are given the ability to build profitable careers,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin began as an agent in 2006. Her insights and expertise on the real estate industry have garnered national and local recognition.

Introduced in January 2024, Real’s Private Label and ProTeams programs make it easy for independent brokerages and teams to join the company. Through Private Label, Real’s white label program, independent brokerages are able to maintain their own brand, while reaping the benefits associated with being a part of Real. ProTeams, which is available to all teams, leverages Real’s proprietary transaction management platform to provide the flexibility to customize team members’ caps, splits and fees down to the individual team member level, allowing them to maintain their current structure.

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports more than 17,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding the success of Real’s programs that are available to agents and Real’s ability to continue to attract agents.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns, the success of Real’s programs and Real’s ability to attract new agents and retain current agents. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

