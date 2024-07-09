The fastest growing brokerage marks two significant milestones with daylong celebration that includes hundreds of its agents and bell ringing at Nasdaq

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the world’s fastest-growing, publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced the company’s agent count now stands at more than 20,000. Real added approximately 1,000 agents per month during the first half of 2024 and surpassed this important milestone as it celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Real is marking both milestones by hosting a celebration at the Nasdaq exchange today that includes a mastermind agent education seminar, a celebratory ringing of the closing bell and a reception that includes more than 250 agents and employees. In its journey toward reaching 20,000 agents, Real issued a challenge in May for its agents to contribute $20,000 to One Real Impact, the company’s agent assistance fund. The company pledged to match these contributions, and agents exceeded this goal by more than 200%.

“I can’t tell you what an amazing feeling it is to reach this milestone. Thank you to our agents and Real employees who come to work each day committed to creating a different type of real estate experience. It wouldn’t be possible without you,” Tamir Poleg, Real Founder, Chairman and CEO, said. “From the very beginning our North Star has been to make agents’ lives better, and that hasn’t changed. Our growth demonstrates that we’ve filled a void in our industry, and it makes me even more determined to pursue our mission of changing the real estate experience for our agents and the clients they serve.”

Committed to revolutionizing the real estate transaction by empowering agents with advanced technology and unparalleled support, Real has a presence in all 50 states in the U.S. and four Canadian provinces and offers an integrated platform of brokerage, mortgage and title services. Real is the only brokerage with a proprietary tech platform utilized by every agent, allowing the company to scale quickly without adding significant costs. RealTrends named Real the top mover of 2023 by both transaction sides and volume, and Real was the only publicly traded brokerage to report growth in agent count, transaction count and revenue throughout 2023 and in the first quarter of 2024.

“At Real, we believe that ‘we’ are bigger than ‘me’. So reaching the 20,000-agent mark is more than just a number. It means we now have a bigger, stronger community of like-minded agents that we can all tap into,” said Sharran Srivatsaa, President of Real. “As we continue to grow, we’ll continue to focus on what differentiates Real – an entrepreneurial spirit that supports our agents, celebrates differences and comes together as OneReal.”

The following are some of the teams joining Real across North America pushing the company over the 20,000-agent mark:

Carolina Collective Realty, led by Mahala Landin. Founded in 2009, the 29-agent team serves North Carolina’s Research Triangle. The team closed sales totaling nearly $120 million in 2023.

Jill & Co. Realty Group, led by the mother-daughter team of Jill and Hannah O'Shaughnessy. A family-owned and women-led business, Jill & Co. Realty Group is the first independent brokerage to join Real in New Hampshire. The 37-agent team serves Southern New Hampshire and the Greater Boston area. A 20-year industry veteran, Jill O'Shaughnessy has established a reputation for coaching agents to succeed. Since its founding in 2018, the team has sold 2,000 homes totaling $815 million in sales, including $110 million in 2023.

Tafoya Real Estate, led by Scott Tafoya. The 40-agent team serves California's San Joaquin Valley, including Fresno, Clovis and Madera. Specializing in residential and agricultural properties, the team closed sales totaling $98 million in 2023.

The Ethridge Team, led by Erin Ethridge. Founded in 2017, the 33-agent team serves the Phoenix Metro with a focus on the East Valley. The team ranked in the top 1% of Realtors in Phoenix by RealTrends and closed sales totaling $97 million in 2023.

Think Real Estate Group, led by Dave Robles. The 16-agent team serves the northeast Los Angeles area from Hollywood to Pasadena. With home sales totaling $73 million in 2023, the team ranked No. 76 in the state of California by RealTrends based on sales volume.

Jenkins Real Estate Group, led by Brandon Jenkins. The nine-agent team serves Mechanicsville, Va., and closed sales totaling $53 million in 2023.

Good Day Home Team (Formerly SC Real Estate Mamas), led by Raquel Marchant, Kimberly Thurman and Tami Sims. The eight-agent team serves Southern California and Middle Tennessee. Ranked among the top 1% of teams serving Santa Clarita Valley, Calif., Good Day Home Team closed sales totaling $50 million in 2023.

ALANTE Real Estate, led by Susana Murphy. The nine-agent team specializes in luxury home sales throughout Massachusetts’ South Shore and Cape Cod communities. Founded in 2013, the independent brokerage is a recipient of the Luxury Institute's “Best Luxury Property Marketing Campaign” award. It closed home sales totaling $42 million in 2023, and joined under Real’s Private Label program.

Make It Home, led by Shaun Simpson. Founded in 2018, the seven-agent team serves Central Ohio, including Columbus. A prominent local real estate figure, Simpson serves on the board of directors of the Columbus REALTORS and Ohio REALTORS associations. Since 2020, the team has closed home sales valued at more than $110 million, including $40 million in 2023.

Robinett Group, led by Jake Robinett. The eight-agent team serves Washington’s Snohomish County and surrounding areas. The team, which specializes in land and new construction, closed sales totaling $180 million since 2018, including $40 million in 2023.

Live Local Real Estate Group, led by Theresa Zech and Mike Zahn. The eight-agent team serves the Phoenix metropolitan area. It closed home sales totaling $37 million in 2023.

Core Maryland, led by Lou Chirgott. The 15-agent team serves Central Maryland, including Baltimore. The team has closed home sales totaling $37 million in 2023.

The Couv Group, led by Stephen Couvillion. The four-agent team serves the Greater Baton Rouge, La., metropolitan area. Ranked in the top 1% of all Realtors in Louisiana, the team closed sales totaling $30 million in 2023.

The Shawn Martin Group, led by Shawn Martin. The four-agent team serves Central Maryland. Since its founding in 2020, the team has grown to become the No. 30 small team in the state based on production with home sales totaling $30 million in 2023.

Blue Chip Presales Team, led by Akaash Bali. Founded in 2023, the five-agent team primarily serves British Columbia’s Fraser Valley, including Surrey and Langley. The team closed sales totaling $28 million in 2023; its sales in the first half of 2024 have exceeded $22 million.

Real Estate Done Right, led by Melissa Tetreault. The two-agent team serves the Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and Spokane, Wash. markets. Ranking No. 29 in Idaho and No. 20 in the state of Washington, the team closed sales totaling $25 million in 2023.

