LA-based team ranked No. 14 on RealTrends’ Top Large Teams in California in 2023

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX). Real, the fastest-growing, publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that The Suarez Team is the latest group of top producers to join the company. Known for setting local pricing records and hosting mega open house events that attract as many as 1,000 home shoppers, the 10-person team is led by the powerhouse husband and wife team of James and Roxanne Suarez.

The Suarez team, which serves the greater LA market, including Silicon Beach, Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills and the South Bay, has consistently ranked among the top performers in California. It ranked No. 14 on RealTrends’ list of Top Large Teams in California, based on 2022 sales of more than $210 million.

“James and Roxanne’s approach of never settling for less than their best and putting their hearts and souls into serving both their clients and agents is what makes them great leaders,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said. “I’m thrilled to welcome them and the entire Suarez Team to Real. I know that they will thrive in our culture of collaboration and teamwork and be role models for the entire organization.”

Throughout his 20-year career, James Suarez has been recognized as a top producer. He’s also won culture awards on multiple occasions for his coaching and track record of taking inexperienced agents and turning them into top producers. James and Roxanne also have built a reputation for being on the cutting edge of marketing trends, such as their hosting of mega open house events, which can result in record breaking values. Recently, one of the team’s listings sold for $400,000 more than a similar home listed at the same time on the same block.

“We involved the team with this decision, and we all believe that Real offers us the best opportunities that will help us become even better agents and separate us from our competition,” James Suarez said. “This move isn’t just about changing brokerages; it represents a forward-thinking approach and movement in line with the evolving direction of the real estate sector. Real’s commitment to training, Sharran’s unmatched forward-thinking leadership, the best profit share model and opportunities to build long-term wealth through stock ownership made the decision to join Real very easy.”

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports more than 14,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding Real’s ability to continue to attract agents.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns and Real’s ability to attract new agents and retain current agents. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

