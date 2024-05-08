The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) ("Real" or the "Company"), the fastest-growing, publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tamir Poleg, will present at the 19th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 10:15 a.m. ET. The conference will be held at the Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at the link below, and a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.onereal.com/.

Presentation Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham139/reax/2258928

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports over 18,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

