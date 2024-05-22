The Real Good Food Company, Inc. is a frozen food company. The Company develops, markets, and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten-and grain-free ingredients that are intended to be sold in the health and wellness (H&W) segment of the frozen food category. It offers nutritious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions, which are available in approximately 15,000 stores nationwide, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Its branded products are sold to consumers through an increasing number of locations in retail channels, primarily in natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores, including Walmart, Kroger, and Costco. It produces and sells entrees, bowls, breakfast sandwiches, enchiladas, other H&W products and snacks within the frozen food category. Its craveable products are offered in ready-to-heat and ready-to-cook formats for consumers to prepare.

Sector Food Processing